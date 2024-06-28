Music, margaritas, motorcycles: SeaWorld kicks off Bands, Brew and BBQ festival

click to enlarge Photo via SeaWorld/Facebook

Bands, Brew & BBQ will return to SeaWorld for eight consecutive weekends this summer, beginning July 6 and ending Aug. 25.The annual summer festival, which includes nightly live music concerts, a smattering of BBQ huts and even — new this year — a bloody mary and mimosa station, is included in the price of park admission. Guests can enjoy music, food and drinks without purchasing separate tickets.This year, SeaWorld is collaborating with Harley-Davidson to showcase motorcycles throughout the park and with NASCAR to bring Daytona International Speedway to the festival on July 14.As with previous years, each night of the festival will feature a different live performer at the Nautilus Theater. The festival lineup, announced this week, includes artists ranging from country star Tracy Byrd to heavy metal group Queensrÿche.A map of the festival shows 17 barbecue huts — nine of which serve entrées, while the remainder only feature beverages. Food options include a range of barbecue styles from Texas to Kansas, with staples like loaded potatoes and burnt ends making appearances.Drinks range from cocktails (think: a spicy pineapple tequila spritz) to cold beers (think: local favorite brew Ivanhoe Park Guavacation) to alcohol-free favorites (think: strawberry basil lemonade).SeaWorld has hosted Bands, Brew & BBQ annually for over a decade, welcoming performances by artists like the Beach Boys, Sheryl Crow and Lynyrd Skynyrd, who have all traveled to Central Florida to play for beer drinkers and sea animals alike.The Bands, Brew & BBQ lineup announcement comes as SeaWorld celebrates the 60th anniversary of its Orlando park. It will debut a new family coaster Penguin Trek on July 7.Here’s the complete Bands, Brew & BBQ musical lineup:July 6July 7July 13July 14July 20July 21July 27July 28Aug. 3Aug. 4Aug. 10Aug. 11Aug. 17Aug. 18Aug. 24Aug. 25