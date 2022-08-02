Monster Jam to crash back into Orlando in October

Photo courtesy Monster Jam/Facebook
Trucks a-flyin' at Monster Jam
Do you hear the distant sound of gigantic engines revving? Must be because Monster Jam is already returning to the City Beautiful. This time around Halloween.
The monster trucks of Monster Jam steer their 30th anniversary tour back into Orlando this fall with an evening of feestyle, skills and racing competitions, crashes, bashes and the Pit Party.
Confirmed to start their engines at Comping World Stadium are: Grave Digger, Zombie, Son-Uva Digger, Monster Mutt Dalmatian, Bakugan Dragonoid, El Toro Loco, Overbored, Black Pearl, JESTER, KRAKEN, BAD COMPANY and Wasted Nites.
Monster Jam happens on Saturday, Oct. 29
at Camping World Stadium. Tickets go on sale Aug. 9 through Ticketmaster
.
