Monster Jam to crash back into Orlando in October

By on Tue, Aug 2, 2022 at 5:46 pm

Trucks a-flyin' at Monster Jam - Photo courtesy Monster Jam/Facebook
Photo courtesy Monster Jam/Facebook
Trucks a-flyin' at Monster Jam

Do you hear the distant sound of gigantic engines revving? Must be because Monster Jam is already returning to the City Beautiful. This time around Halloween.

The monster trucks of Monster Jam steer their 30th anniversary tour back into Orlando this fall with an evening of feestyle, skills and racing competitions, crashes, bashes and the Pit Party.

Confirmed to start their engines at Comping World Stadium are: Grave Digger, Zombie, Son-Uva Digger, Monster Mutt Dalmatian, Bakugan Dragonoid, El Toro Loco, Overbored, Black Pearl, JESTER, KRAKEN, BAD COMPANY and Wasted Nites.

Monster Jam happens on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Camping World Stadium. Tickets go on sale Aug. 9 through Ticketmaster.



Trending

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram
Ride vehicles

Look inside the recently opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at Epcot

