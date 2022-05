Monster Jam celebrates 30 years of carnage at World Finals this month in Orlando

Photo courtesy Monster Jam/Facebook

Monster Jam returns to Orlando this month to hold their world finals, celebrate some big anniversaries and, of course, Monster Trucks jumping, racing and smashing a bunch of smaller cars up.The weekend's events commemorate the 30th anniversary of Monster Jam and 40th anniversary of the iconic Grave Digger monster truck. Competition categories include Racing, Freestyle, High Jump and Skills.The roster of trucks heading into the Orlando finals is fearsome: Son-Uva Digger, Grave Digger, Solider Fortune, Avenger, Whiplash, Bakugan Dragonoid, Zombie, Monster Mutt, Megalodon, Dragon, Max-D. Monster Jam brings the carnage to Camping World Stadium on Saturday-Sunday, May 21-22. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster