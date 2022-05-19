VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Mayhem on Mills returns with live wrestling action in Orlando next month

By on Thu, May 19, 2022 at 12:03 pm

PHOTO BY @DREWXRUSS COURTESY MAYHEM ON MILLS/FACEBOOK
Photo by @drewxruss Courtesy Mayhem on Mills/Facebook

Orlando punk'n'wrestling fed Mayhem on Mills is marking their fourth anniversary next month with a big return to live in-ring action dubbed 'Mayhem Turns 4.'

Headlining the card is a 'Wasteland Survival Match' betwixt Leon the Terrible and the Handsome Man of Science. From there, you'll see action from the likes of Snoop Strikes, Kilynn King, the DMC and Culture Inc. Also set to appear are Hunter Law, Drennen, Beastly, Troy Hollywood, Crowbar (if that's the Devon Storm "Crowbar" we are pumped) and more.

The show also features a live set by surf-rockers the Palmettes, which is a draw all on its own, honestly.

Mayhem Turns 4 happens at Ten10 Brewing on Sunday, June 4 at 5 p.m. Tickets are available now through Ticketweb.



