Margaritaville Resort Orlando celebrates first-ever 'Jimmy Buffett Day of Service’ this weekend

On Friday, Aug. 30, Margaritaville Resort Orlando hosts the first-ever "Jimmy Buffett Day of Service,” coinciding with Florida's Jimmy Buffett Day, which the state Legislature adopted earlier this year. Margaritaville's event is designed to give back to the community in the best way Buffett knew how — music and togetherness.
But, of course, it wouldn’t be Margaritaville without free margaritas and mini cheeseburgers, available to the first 500 registered guests that check in.
Held in the hotel’s Grand Lobby, the event invites attendees to enjoy tropical-inspired photo opportunities, engaging live music and family-friendly activities. Guests can also enter a raffle to win a two-night resort stay and merchandise pack.
The free event boasts a variety of Buffett-branded memorabilia available for purchase, including exclusive merchandise and commemorative cups. All proceeds from merchandise sales go to Singing for Change, the late singer’s nonprofit organization devoted to giving back to “nontraditional, grassroots organizations that might be overlooked by conventional funders.”
Ticket proceeds from the Day of Service event benefit Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee, a “storybook” nonprofit resort where children with critical illnesses and their families can create “priceless memories together away from hospital visits and medical procedures.”
The event begins at 5 p.m. and concludes at 7 p.m. Reserve your spot online at Margaritaville Resort Orlando.
