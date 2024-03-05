Leu Gardens Plant Sale deals in the good green stuff all weekend long

Runs Saturday and Sunday, and Gardens admission is free

By on Tue, Mar 5, 2024 at 1:26 pm

click to enlarge The Leu Gardens Plant Sale is almost here - Photo via Leu Gardens Website
Photo via Leu Gardens Website
The Leu Gardens Plant Sale is almost here
For a 27th time, bucolic Leu Gardens hosts their annual plant sale for those seeking a new floral friend or five.

All weekend long, Leu Gardens plays host to over 50 (!) vendors peddling the good green stuff in all shapes and sizes, leafy and otherwise. Not to mention tools, accessories and lights.

The plant sale is free for all to attend, which gives you the added incentive of free admission to the Gardens. Which is a great way to while away a weekend day, sale or no. Pro tip: Bring a plant cart or Radio Flyer wagon to cart your purchases around the garden grounds.

8 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 9-10, Harry P. Leu Gardens.

Matthew Moyer

