Leu Gardens Plant Sale deals in the good green stuff all weekend long

All weekend long, Leu Gardens plays host to over 50 (!) vendors peddling the good green stuff in all shapes and sizes, leafy and otherwise. Not to mention tools, accessories and lights.
The plant sale is free for all to attend, which gives you the added incentive of free admission to the Gardens. Which is a great way to while away a weekend day, sale or no. Pro tip: Bring a plant cart or Radio Flyer wagon to cart your purchases around the garden grounds.
8 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 9-10, Harry P. Leu Gardens.
Event Details
Location Details
