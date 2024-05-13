Lego convention BrickFanExpo is coming to Orlando’s Dezerland Park this summer

Lego fanatics of all ages are invited into a world of colorful blocks, coming to Orlando in June.
BrickFanExpo takes over Dezerland Park June 8 and 9, bringing along with it towering custom displays, STEM zones, costume character meets, celebrities from the Lego Masters
TV show, art displays and an enticing array of exhibits.
With more than 850,000 square feet of family entertainment options, the convention will host myriad vendors selling and displaying original Lego art.
While taking a break from the Orlando heat, guests and cyperpunk lovers can see complex builds like the New Hashima Cyberpunk City Project made by Lego enthusiast Stefan Formentano. Rows of projects crafted by international Lego architects will also be on display, representing characters and series like Mario, Decepticons, The Mandalorian
and Lego Ninjagos
, promising a nostalgic feast for the eyes. Celebrity guests from the Lego Masters
series include Tim and Zach Croll, Mark and Steven Erickson, Patrick Durham and more.
BrickFanExpo, host of the largest Lego fan events in the U.S., anticipates 8,000 to 10,000 Lego fans at the Orlando event.
Tickets for BrickFanExpo start at $20 and can be purchased for either date online
.
If you're eager to hide from the sun a little longer, you can purchase a play card and stick around to explore Dezerland, which includes more than 20 indoor attractions.
This world of whimsy starts at 10 a.m. So bring your blocks and check your clocks.
