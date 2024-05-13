BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Lego convention BrickFanExpo is coming to Orlando’s Dezerland Park this summer

Coming soon to a block near you

By on Mon, May 13, 2024 at 4:52 pm

click to enlarge Lego convention BrickFanExpo is coming to Orlando’s Dezerland Park this summer
Photo via BrickFanExpo
Lego fanatics of all ages are invited into a world of colorful blocks, coming to Orlando in June.

BrickFanExpo takes over Dezerland Park June 8 and 9, bringing along with it towering custom displays, STEM zones, costume character meets, celebrities from the Lego Masters TV show, art displays and an enticing array of exhibits.

With more than 850,000 square feet of family entertainment options, the convention will host myriad vendors selling and displaying original Lego art.

While taking a break from the Orlando heat, guests and cyperpunk lovers can see complex builds like the New Hashima Cyberpunk City Project made by Lego enthusiast Stefan Formentano. Rows of projects crafted by international Lego architects will also be on display, representing characters and series like Mario, Decepticons, The Mandalorian and Lego Ninjagos, promising a nostalgic feast for the eyes. Celebrity guests from the Lego Masters series include Tim and Zach Croll, Mark and Steven Erickson, Patrick Durham and more.

BrickFanExpo, host of the largest Lego fan events in the U.S., anticipates 8,000 to 10,000 Lego fans at the Orlando event.

Tickets for BrickFanExpo start at $20 and can be purchased for either date online.

If you're eager to hide from the sun a little longer, you can purchase a play card and stick around to explore Dezerland, which includes more than 20 indoor attractions.

This world of whimsy starts at 10 a.m. So bring your blocks and check your clocks.

May 15, 2024

