Jeanine Taylor Folk Art gallery in Sanford opens ‘Southern Gothic’ group art show just in time for spooky season

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Jeanine Taylor Folk Art 'Fork in the Road' by Butch Anthony on display in Sanford as part of 'Southern Gothic'

Jeanine Taylor Folk Art 211 E. First St., Sanford

Jeanine Taylor’s Sanford gallery has been a shrine to Southern eccentricity since opening in 1997, and this show continues the tradition with folk art works all from below the Mason-Dixon — artists hailing from Texas, Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky and of course Florida are represented. (Astute eyes will notice works by perennial Grandma Party Bazaar favorite Jon Napoles on the walls.)This show focuses on Southern “haint” traditions: face jugs, bottle trees and other homespun techniques of keeping the wrong sort of spirits at bay. Costumes are encouraged at the opening, so this is your chance to sip wine and nibble cheese cubes while dressed as a haunted alligator, possessed bottle of hot sauce, or other appropriately spooky Southern icon.The show is only up through Oct. 28, so don’t wait until All Hallows’ Eve to do your shopping.