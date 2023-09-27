Jeanine Taylor Folk Art gallery in Sanford opens ‘Southern Gothic’ group art show just in time for spooky season

Costumes are encouraged at the opening, you know what to do

By on Wed, Sep 27, 2023 at 1:02 pm

click to enlarge 'Fork in the Road' by Butch Anthony on display in Sanford as part of 'Southern Gothic' - Photo courtesy Jeanine Taylor Folk Art
Photo courtesy Jeanine Taylor Folk Art
'Fork in the Road' by Butch Anthony on display in Sanford as part of 'Southern Gothic'
Jeanine Taylor’s Sanford gallery has been a shrine to Southern eccentricity since opening in 1997, and this show continues the tradition with folk art works all from below the Mason-Dixon — artists hailing from Texas, Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky and of course Florida are represented. (Astute eyes will notice works by perennial Grandma Party Bazaar favorite Jon Napoles on the walls.)

This show focuses on Southern “haint” traditions: face jugs, bottle trees and other homespun techniques of keeping the wrong sort of spirits at bay. Costumes are encouraged at the opening, so this is your chance to sip wine and nibble cheese cubes while dressed as a haunted alligator, possessed bottle of hot sauce, or other appropriately spooky Southern icon.

The show is only up through Oct. 28, so don’t wait until All Hallows’ Eve to do your shopping.

6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30, Jeanine Taylor Folk Art, 211 E. First St., Sanford, jtfolkart.com, free.

Event Details
Southern Gothic: Group Art Show

Southern Gothic: Group Art Show

Sat., Sept. 30, 6 p.m.

Jeanine Taylor Folk Art 211 E. First St., Sanford

Buy Tickets

free
Location Details

Jeanine Taylor Folk Art

211 E. First St., Sanford

407-323-2774

1 event 1 article


Tags:

