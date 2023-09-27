Jeanine Taylor Folk Art gallery in Sanford opens ‘Southern Gothic’ group art show just in time for spooky season

This show focuses on Southern “haint” traditions: face jugs, bottle trees and other homespun techniques of keeping the wrong sort of spirits at bay. Costumes are encouraged at the opening, so this is your chance to sip wine and nibble cheese cubes while dressed as a haunted alligator, possessed bottle of hot sauce, or other appropriately spooky Southern icon.
The show is only up through Oct. 28, so don’t wait until All Hallows’ Eve to do your shopping.
6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30, Jeanine Taylor Folk Art, 211 E. First St., Sanford, jtfolkart.com, free.
Event Details
Location Details
