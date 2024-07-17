Halfway to the holidays: Orlando theme parks are already looking forward to Christmas events

Central Florida’s theme parks are teasing new and returning experiences this holiday season

By on Wed, Jul 17, 2024 at 12:10 pm

click to enlarge Halfway to the holidays: Orlando theme parks are already looking forward to Christmas events
Photo via Disney World
Christmas in July, Halfway to the Holidays or whatever you’d like to call it — Central Florida’s theme parks are teasing new and returning experiences this holiday season.

At Disney World, all four parks have some sort of holiday celebration. Returning for a second year, Hollywood Studios will have Jollywood Nights — an after-hours ticketed event on select nights starting Nov. 9 through Dec. 21. Like Magic Kingdom’s Christmas Party, Jollywood Nights features exclusive character experiences, live entertainment, themed food, drinks and merchandise and a projection show on the park’s Chinese Theater.

Jollywood Nights also boasts (somewhat) lower wait times on certain rides throughout the park. Tickets are on sale now starting at $159 per person.

Outside of Jollywood Nights, Hollywood Studios will have holiday decor and entertainment, including the Sunset Seasons Greetings projection show on the Hollywood Tower Hotel.

Speaking of Magic Kingdom, the park’s popular Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party returns for select nights starting Nov. 8 through Dec. 20. The separate ticket event runs from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Mickey’s party is a Christmas explosion with festive decor, themed food and drinks, outfitted characters and so many shows and experiences throughout the night. In years past, guests were able to pick up holiday cookies, hot chocolate and eggnog as they strolled around the park. They’ll likely be able to do that again this year.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party tickets are also on sale starting at $169 per person.

Speaking of strolling for cookies, Epcot’s International Festival of the Holidays returns with daily and nightly experiences starting Nov. 29 through Dec. 20. That includes the Holiday Cookie Stroll and Holiday Kitchens serving up seasonal dishes from around the world.

The festival will also have holiday storytellers around the World Showcase countries, live entertainment and the beloved Candlelight Processional — a celebrity narrates the Christmas story alongside performances from a full orchestra and choir.

Over at Animal Kingdom, the park will get decked out in holiday decor and bring back the impressive winter animal puppets to interact with guests. Mickey, Minnie and their friends will also dress up in their holiday outfits.

At Disney Springs, the Christmas Tree Stroll returns along with holiday decor, shopping and a snowfall experience in Town Center. And, of course, the famous gingerbread displays will return to Disney World’s resort hotels.

Not to be outdone, Universal Orlando recently teased the holiday experiences returning to Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.

Both parks have Christmas in the Wizard World attractions, holiday merch and hot Butterbeer. IOA’s Hogsmeade Village will have The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle projection show and the famous student-led Frog Choir. The Studios’ Diagon Alley will have just as much festive decor and shopping opportunities along with performances by Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees.

Also in IOA, Grinchmas takes over Seuss Landing with Who-ville character experiences and The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular show.

Next door, Universal Studios brings a little bit of New York City at Christmastime to Florida with seasonal decor and food offerings and the Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s. The nightly parade features iconic Universal, Illumination and DreamWorks properties as well as towering balloons straight from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Holidays at Universal returns Nov. 22 and runs through Dec. 31.

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

