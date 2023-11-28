From the creators of SpikeFest comes new alternative drag showcase Smutball

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Smutball happens at the Woodshed on Thursday

The Woodshed 6431 Milner Blvd., Orlando South 407-293-7474

In alternative/underground DIY circles, nothing is permanent. Not a space, not a label, not a band, not a zine. Nor, as it turns out, a drag night.Barely a couple of months after we wrote about SpikeFest, an alternative drag event that had Austin’s Coffee a-heavin’, the announcement came last week: “SpikeFest is dead, long live SpikeFest.” (We’re paraphrasing.)Though there is always a possibility that, like any good horror movie, a mangled hand — with immaculately manicured claws — will burst out of the ground in “The End … Or Is It?” fashion. In the meantime, SpikeFest organizer Bad Pup Rocky is throwing a new event at the Woodshed, Smutball.The night features two different shows, and you can expect performances from Black Haus mainstays (gasp!) Victoria Elizabeth Black (also awinner) and Opulence Black as well as upstarts and movers Davi Oddity, Anesthesia, Allie Slasher and CoCo. Come get your smut.