From the creators of SpikeFest comes new alternative drag showcase Smutball

Barely a couple of months after we wrote about SpikeFest, an alternative drag event that had Austin’s Coffee a-heavin’, the announcement came last week: “SpikeFest is dead, long live SpikeFest.” (We’re paraphrasing.)
Though there is always a possibility that, like any good horror movie, a mangled hand — with immaculately manicured claws — will burst out of the ground in “The End … Or Is It?” fashion. In the meantime, SpikeFest organizer Bad Pup Rocky is throwing a new event at the Woodshed, Smutball.
The night features two different shows, and you can expect performances from Black Haus mainstays (gasp!) Victoria Elizabeth Black (also a Dragula winner) and Opulence Black as well as upstarts and movers Davi Oddity, Anesthesia, Allie Slasher and CoCo. Come get your smut.
9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, The Woodshed, 6431 Millner Blvd., thewoodshedorlando.com, $20-$25.
