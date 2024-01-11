FestN4 review: Razor-sharp 'Caught' blurs the lines between artistic and empirical truth

click to enlarge photo courtesy of Orlando Fringe Lin Bo in "Caught" at the FestN4 teaser show

The boundaries between cross-cultural exploration and capitalistic exploitation blur when artistic and empirical truths collide in Caught, a thought- and laugh-provoking production from Montreal’s Raise the Stakes Theatre. Lin Bo, a dissident artist from China who created a viral logo for an imaginary protest commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre, stands alone onstage and tells his American audience about his harrowing two years in a roofless prison, battling sewer rats for scraps of cabbage stew. We Westerners are naturally empathetic for what he’s endured in the name of freedom — and duly impressed by his lightly accented English — but then the scene abruptly switches to a three-handed interrogation of journalistic integrity, as the show begins to peel away its onion-like layers in the first of several disorienting shifts.

I hesitate to divulge any more of Caught’s confounding turns, other than to say it fluidly evolves from a simplistic story of suffering into a complex confrontation with the fictions that underlie what we call reality. Director Anton Golikov has deftly engineered a tone which starts out starkly realistic, then builds into Samuel Beckett-esque dark absurdity — and had me cackling out loud while some audience members squirmed in uncomfortable silence. There were a few moments when I feared it was becoming heavy-handed or self-righteous, but Christopher Chen’s razor-sharp script was always one step ahead of me, its barbs aimed to skewer white guilt and po-mo doublespeak alike.

Ironically, although Caught is centered around lofty sociological and philosophical issues, the narrative’s ultimate conflict between Bo and co-star Wang Min (both putatively playing themselves, and displaying impressive dramatic and comedic range) revolves around the inscrutability of more prosaic personal relationships. Along the journey, I found Caught to be infuriating, insightful and utterly engaging — all the things you want a Fringe show to be. Perhaps the greatest tribute I can pay to this troupe is that even after they finally tore off the masks and explained the truth behind their tale, I still exited half-suspecting that everything they said was a lie.

Event Details "Caught" Thu., Jan. 11, 5:50 p.m. and Sat., Jan. 13, 7:20 p.m. Fringe ArtSpace 54 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown