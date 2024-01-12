FestN4 review: Masturbatory 'Stroke of Genius' explores the rich history of on-stage onanism

From pornographic pottery to Shakespearean spooge

By on Fri, Jan 12, 2024 at 10:05 am

The cast and crew of "Stroke of Genius: Pantomime Masturbation Throughout Performing Arts History" - image courtesy of Boiled Horse Productions
image courtesy of Boiled Horse Productions
The cast and crew of "Stroke of Genius: Pantomime Masturbation Throughout Performing Arts History"

Theater is supposed to act as a mirror reflecting every aspect of society, and masturbation is an undeniable aspect of human sexuality, but self-pleasure is barely treated as a footnote in academic surveys of the form. Finally, someone has the courage to firmly grasp this taboo topic and shine a spotlight on that most underappreciated of artistic disciplines, pantomime self-stimulation (or PSS for those in the know.)


Dr. Walter Winkworth-Pérez, the world’s foremost self-appointed expert on the subject, invites Fringe audiences to attend his introductory community college lecture on the rich history of on-stage onanism in Stroke of Genius: Pantomime Masturbation Throughout Performing Arts History, a ribald parody of masturbatory academia from Tampa’s Boiled Horse that injects new meaning into the phrase “performing a one-man show.”

Playing his pompous professor role to the hilt, producer/performer Shane Mayforth embarks on an multimedia-powered educational overview of solo erotica, stretching from pornographic pagan pottery and satyr plays through Shakespearean spooge and commedia dell’arte cum jokes. The intellectually stimulating script is overstuffed with penile puns (as expected) but it also makes a surprisingly lucid case for preserving bawdy art — which is too often treated as indecent ephemera — because sexual humor helps create a safe space for addressing uncomfortable topics.

Unfortunately, although this show gets off to a promisingly strong start, the middle gets sidetracked by a series of “vintage” video clips featuring writer/director Vulva Va-Voom as a legendary jerk-off artiste. While clever in concept, they are slackly paced and sap the energy of the surrounding show, stealing time that could be better spent expounding on some of the real research that obviously underpins the piece. (It’s also worth noting that the focus is entirely phallocentric, with virtually no acknowledgment of female self-stimulation.) Things get back on track in time for the off-the-rails finale, which finds the not-so-good doctor assailed by every researcher’s greatest nemesis: his grant funders. 

Beneath its semen-coated surface, you might say that Stroke of Genius is an inspiring story about stiffening your resolve to pursue your solitary passion, regardless of public ridicule. Or if you already suspected that the theater is just one big circle jerk, then this show will give you plenty of spankin’ fresh ammunition. 

