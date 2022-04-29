Feel like you're lounging on a Greek island when Pavlo plays Orlando Saturday night

A Mediterranean breeze will waft through Steinmetz Hall's austere environs when Pavlo performs Saturday night.

The PBS darling is touring in anticipation of his combo CD/DVD Live in Santorini. The DVD captures a live concert on the Greek island, while the CD comprises studio recordings of the songs performed. The guitarist purveys a musical mashup he calls “Mediterranean music — a blend of Greek, flamenco, Latin, and even Balkan flavors, wrapped in contemporary pop.”



RIYL if you loved Mamma Mia and/or need to score some serious mom points. And if you're feeling especially lucky, Pavlo is known to give away guitars at the end of his concerts (“as a means of sharing the love of the instrument he's loved to play since his days as a 10-year-old in Toronto”) — it could be you.

Pavlo performs at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $40 to $60 and are on sale online or at the Dr. Phillips box office (445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando; 407-358-6603; [email protected])