VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Feel like you're lounging on a Greek island when Pavlo plays Orlando Saturday night

By on Thu, Apr 28, 2022 at 9:38 am

Pavlo at Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center, Saturday April 30
Pavlo at Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center, Saturday April 30 courtesy photo

A Mediterranean breeze will waft through Steinmetz Hall's austere environs when Pavlo performs Saturday night.

The PBS darling is touring in anticipation of his combo CD/DVD Live in Santorini. The DVD captures a live concert on the Greek island, while the CD comprises studio recordings of the songs performed. The guitarist purveys a musical mashup he calls “Mediterranean music — a blend of Greek, flamenco, Latin, and even Balkan flavors, wrapped in contemporary pop.”

RIYL if you loved Mamma Mia and/or need to score some serious mom points. And if you're feeling especially lucky, Pavlo is known to give away guitars at the end of his concerts (“as a means of sharing the love of the instrument he's loved to play since his days as a 10-year-old in Toronto”) — it could be you.

Pavlo performs at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $40 to $60 and are on sale online or at the Dr. Phillips box office (445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando; 407-358-6603; [email protected])

About The Author

Jessica Bryce Young

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled
Bok Tower Bok Tower is another one of those local attractions that the usual tourists overlook in their quest for thrills but this National Historic Landmark is a must-see for anyone who has the time to visit it. The tower has long been an icon of Central Florida. At 205 ft. tall it towers over the beautiful gardens surrounding it. Swans, Sandhill Cranes and numerous other birds call the gardens home.

20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love
Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Look inside Peppa Pig Theme Park before it opens on February 24

Look inside Peppa Pig Theme Park before it opens on February 24

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled
Bok Tower Bok Tower is another one of those local attractions that the usual tourists overlook in their quest for thrills but this National Historic Landmark is a must-see for anyone who has the time to visit it. The tower has long been an icon of Central Florida. At 205 ft. tall it towers over the beautiful gardens surrounding it. Swans, Sandhill Cranes and numerous other birds call the gardens home.

20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love
Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Look inside Peppa Pig Theme Park before it opens on February 24

Look inside Peppa Pig Theme Park before it opens on February 24

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled
Bok Tower Bok Tower is another one of those local attractions that the usual tourists overlook in their quest for thrills but this National Historic Landmark is a must-see for anyone who has the time to visit it. The tower has long been an icon of Central Florida. At 205 ft. tall it towers over the beautiful gardens surrounding it. Swans, Sandhill Cranes and numerous other birds call the gardens home.

20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love
Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Look inside Peppa Pig Theme Park before it opens on February 24

Look inside Peppa Pig Theme Park before it opens on February 24

Trending

Comedian and UCF alum Daniel Tosh brings 'Florida Trash' tour to Orlando this fall

By Matthew Moyer

Comedian and UCF alum Daniel Tosh brings 'Florida Trash' tour to Orlando this fall

The Ford Cuban Sandwich Festival returns to Kissimmee this weekend

By Melanie M. Morales

The Ford Cuban Sandwich Festival returns to Kissimmee this weekend

Say farewell to Elton John, for real this time?; indulge a ’90s Jones at Counting Crows, hear the song of the summer live from Kalan.frfr

By Orlando Weekly Editors

Catch the song of the summer live: Kalan.frfr at the Social

‘Assassins,’ Sondheim’s pitch-black musical of political violence, finds a home at downtown’s historic Cheyenne Saloon

By Seth Kubersky

John Wilkes Booth, who shot President Lincoln, is just one of the titular "Assassins"

Also in Arts + Culture

‘Assassins,’ Sondheim’s pitch-black musical of political violence, finds a home at downtown’s historic Cheyenne Saloon

By Seth Kubersky

John Wilkes Booth, who shot President Lincoln, is just one of the titular "Assassins"

Orlando Pride launches new out-of-this-world kit

By Melanie M. Morales

Orlando Pride launches new out-of-this-world kit

Orlando Shakespeare impresses with a stripped-down take on ‘Henry IV, Part 2’

By Caroline Hull

As part of the fun, the cast came up with their own wardrobing

Roberta Emerson is breathing new life into the Garden Theatre’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ with the aid of a diverse and inclusive cast

By Seth Kubersky

Roberta Emerson
More

Digital Issue

April 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us