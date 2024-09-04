Fanboy Expo heads to Orlando with big names, cosplay, live entertainment and more

Fanboy Expo heads to the Orange County Convention Center for a three-day extravaganza Friday, Sept. 6, through Sunday, Sept. 8.
This year's crop of celebs includes David Boreanaz (Bones, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel); Rebecca Romijn (X-Men, The Punisher, Star Trek); Oded Fehr (The Mummy, Resident Evil); Barbara Eden (I Dream of Jeannie); and Julie Benz (Dexter, Rambo, Buffy the Vampire Slayer). Guests can also expect appearances by cast members of Roswell, Willy Wonka, Mama's Family, Buffy, Angel, plus comic writer-actor-artist Larry Hama.
A complete schedule of photo ops, panels, and events is available on the con's website, so plan your fanboying and fawning-over now.
Location Details
