Fanboy Expo heads to Orlando with big names, cosplay, live entertainment and more

The fanboying and fawning-over starts now

By on Wed, Sep 4, 2024 at 2:43 pm

click to enlarge Fanboy Expo returns to Orlando this weekend - Photo via Fanboy Expo/Facebook
Photo via Fanboy Expo/Facebook
Fanboy Expo returns to Orlando this weekend
The City Beautiful is gearing up to welcome yet another fandom convention, complete with celebrity guests, industry titans, vendors and more to satisfy the nerdiest of niches.

Fanboy Expo heads to the Orange County Convention Center for a three-day extravaganza Friday, Sept. 6, through Sunday, Sept. 8.

This year's crop of celebs includes David Boreanaz (Bones, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel); Rebecca Romijn (X-Men, The Punisher, Star Trek); Oded Fehr (The Mummy, Resident Evil); Barbara Eden (I Dream of Jeannie); and Julie Benz (Dexter, Rambo, Buffy the Vampire Slayer). Guests can also expect appearances by cast members of Roswell, Willy Wonka, Mama's Family, Buffy, Angel, plus comic writer-actor-artist Larry Hama.

A complete schedule of photo ops, panels, and events is available on the con's website, so plan your fanboying and fawning-over now.


Location Details

Orange County Convention Center

9800 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-685-9800


Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
September 4, 2024

