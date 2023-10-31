Fall Fiesta in the Park provides autumnal and artisanal diversions aplenty at Lake Eola

The festival returns for a 52nd year

By on Tue, Oct 31, 2023 at 5:07 pm

Fall Fiesta in the Park takes over Lake Eola for the whole weekend - Photo courtesy Fiesta in the Park/Facebook
Photo courtesy Fiesta in the Park/Facebook
Fall Fiesta in the Park takes over Lake Eola for the whole weekend
Daylight savings time may make you want to siesta, but this weekend, Orlando is ready to fiesta! For a 52nd year, the Fall Fiesta in the Park happens at Lake Eola on Saturday and Sunday.

The free, pet- and family-friendly event features dozens of local arts-and-crafters, a food court full of local food vendors, live entertainment and fall-themed activities. The food court will be on Robinson Street right next to Lake Eola, while live entertainment happens on the East Lawn near Eola House.

This year, the East Lawn will also play host to a Children’s Kid’s Zone with bounce houses, games and crafts. Whether you’re a local foodie, a dog parent or an avid crafter, the half-century old community-fave event is sure to give you that fall feeling.
Event Details
52nd Annual Fall Fiesta in the Park

52nd Annual Fall Fiesta in the Park

Sat., Nov. 4, 10 a.m. and Sun., Nov. 5, 10 a.m.

Location Details

Lake Eola Park

North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street, Orlando Downtown

1 event 16 articles

