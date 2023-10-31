Fall Fiesta in the Park provides autumnal and artisanal diversions aplenty at Lake Eola

The free, pet- and family-friendly event features dozens of local arts-and-crafters, a food court full of local food vendors, live entertainment and fall-themed activities. The food court will be on Robinson Street right next to Lake Eola, while live entertainment happens on the East Lawn near Eola House.
This year, the East Lawn will also play host to a Children’s Kid’s Zone with bounce houses, games and crafts. Whether you’re a local foodie, a dog parent or an avid crafter, the half-century old community-fave event is sure to give you that fall feeling.
Event Details
Location Details
