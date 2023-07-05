Faire of the Dog takes over Mills 50 venues this weekend to show off local creativity

Photo courtesy Faire of the Dog/Facebook Lilac Sugar Bakery will be selling treats at the Faire of the Dog market

Looking for a solid local vintage and makers market?Faire of the Dog returns for a summer installment to benefit the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.This event brings in over 50 local vendors and artisans throughout the Will’s Pub complex. Bring a physical or monetary donation for the furry friends at the Pet Alliance, as a donation will enter you a spot in the raffle to win bar tabs.There is something for everybody here — food, coffee, art, records, collectibles, jewelry, plants, home decor and more.