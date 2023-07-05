2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Faire of the Dog takes over Mills 50 venues this weekend to show off local creativity

Over 50 Orlando vendors and artisans will be on hand

By on Wed, Jul 5, 2023 at 12:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Lilac Sugar Bakery will be selling treats at the Faire of the Dog market - Photo courtesy Faire of the Dog/Facebook
Photo courtesy Faire of the Dog/Facebook
Lilac Sugar Bakery will be selling treats at the Faire of the Dog market
Looking for a solid local vintage and makers market?

Faire of the Dog returns for a summer installment to benefit the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

This event brings in over 50 local vendors and artisans throughout the Will’s Pub complex. Bring a physical or monetary donation for the furry friends at the Pet Alliance, as a donation will enter you a spot in the raffle to win bar tabs.

There is something for everybody here — food, coffee, art, records, collectibles, jewelry, plants, home decor and more.

Noon, Sunday, July 9, Will’s Pub, 1042 Mills Ave., willspub.org, free.

Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

41 events 662 articles
Will's Pub
Event Details
Faire of the Dog

Faire of the Dog

Sun., July 9, 12 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

All the fireworks shows and July 4th celebration events going on in the Orlando area

By OW Staff

All the fireworks shows and July 4th celebration events going on in the Orlando area

Orange County Public Library to bring comics titans Neil Gaiman and Art Spiegelman to Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Neil Gaiman is coming to Orlando with Art Spiegelman

How to celebrate July 4th at Orlando’s theme parks in 2023

By Chelsea Zukowski

How to celebrate July 4th at Orlando’s theme parks in 2023

Orlando theater creator Jeremy Seghers joins the exodus of artists out of Florida

By Seth Kubersky

Caroline Hull, Indigo Leigh, and Daniel Luis Molina star in "A Streetcar Named Desire" at Timucua Arts Foundation.

Also in Arts + Culture

Broadway in Orlando: ‘Beetlejuice’ is a devilish delight despite deviating from the film

By Seth Kubersky

Britney Coleman (Barbara), Will Burton (Adam), Isabella Esler (Lydia) and Justin Collette (Beetlejuice) in Beetlejuice: The Musical

Free Will Astrology: Sagittarians, your upcoming test won't require you to slay a dragon

By Rob Brezsny

Teenage side-eye can slay dragons.

Latina-led Orlando nonprofit Open Scene chosen for Fringe’s relaunched incubator program

By Seth Kubersky

Open Scene presented ‘Noche de Zarzuela’ at Fringe Artspace

Hey Libras, do people see you as a greedy, indecisive fool or a talented diplomat?

By Rob Brezsny

Isabeau of Bavaria (Queen of France, 1385-1422) and her girlies do book club
More

Digital Issue

July 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us