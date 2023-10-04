Every Halloween haunt, party and family-friendly event in Orlando this month

click to enlarge photo courtesy SeaWorld/Facebook

Orlando is lucky enough to be filled with Halloween fun in and outside of its theme parks. There's no shortage of haunted houses and trails, spooky wildlife-filled events, parties and family-friendly activities throughout Central Florida this autumn.Here are all the tricks and treats happening in Orlando and beyond.

Now-Nov. 4

Halloween Horror Nights The big daddy of all haunts. Universal Studios Florida, 6000 Universal Blvd.; $79.99-$399.99; 407-363-8000; universalorlando.com/hhn.

Now-Oct. 31

Halloween-Themed Illusion Installations Specially curated illusion rooms inspired by classic horror stories and Halloween motifs. Museum of Illusions Orlando, 8441 International Drive; $24.99; 833-541-0992; moiorlando.com.

Halloween Spooktacular Fun surprises, candy, costumes and more. SeaWorld, 7007 SeaWorld Drive; 407-363-2613; seaworld.com.

Howl-O-Scream SeaWorld, 7007 SeaWorld Drive; $42.99-$156; 407-363-2613; seaworld.com.

Huge Halloween Trick-or-treating, limited-edition Fright Bites and festive Foto Spots. Fun Spot America, 5700 Fun Spot Way; free; 407-363-3867; fun-spot.com.

Oct. 5-31

Happy Frights A fun trick-or-treating experience for the entire family. Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave.; $15-$25; 407-246-2620; leugardens.org.

Haunting Nights An artful, elevated Halloween experience after the sun goes down. Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave.; $15-$25; 407-246-2620; leugardens.org.

Oct. 5-Nov. 1

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom, 311 World Drive, Bay Lake; $169-$199; disneyworld.disney.go.com.

Oct. 5-28

A Petrified Forest: Storytime Slayhouse Select dates; A Petrified Forest, 1360 State Road 436, Altamonte Springs; 407-468-6600; apetrifiedforest.com.

Oct. 5-Nov. 4

Scream-A-Geddon Scream-A-Geddon Horror Park, 27839 St. Joe Road, Dade City; $28.95-$52.95; screamageddon.com.

Oct. 6-8

Spookala 2 pm; Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 N. US Highway 301, Tampa; $25-$275; 813-621-7821; facebook.com/spookala.

Oct. 6-28

Longwood Haunted History Tour An enchanting evening of eerie entertainment. Select dates; Bradlee McIntyre House, 130 W. Warren Ave., Longwood; $30; 407-332-0225.

Oct. 6-Nov. 4

Fear Reach Scream Park An immersive haunted experience featuring three thrilling haunted houses, games, food, full bar and live Halloween band. Select dates; Far Reach Ranch, 1255 S. Dora Blvd., Tavares; $20-$30; fearreachscreampark.com.

The Haunting of River Ranch Select dates; Westgate River Ranch Resort, 3600 River Ranch Blvd., River Ranch; $20-$30; 863-692-1321; westgateresorts.com.

Oct. 6-Nov. 5

Sir Henry's Haunted Trail Three terrifying outdoor haunted trails, plus a brand-new haunted hayride. Sir Henry's Haunted Trail, 2837 S. Frontage Road, Plant City; $27-$125.

Oct. 7-29

Brick-or-Treat More candy, more Lego characters and more spell-binding surprises. Select dates; Legoland, 1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven; $99; 1-888-690-5346; legoland.com.

Oct. 12

Pumpkin Carving Workshop Unleash your creative potential with an instructor-led workshop led by world-renowned pumpkin carver Paul Dever. 6 pm; Dockside Lake Nona, 13623 Sachs Ave.; $65.

Oct. 13

Bark-O-Ween Bash: Spooktacular Puppy Pawty A puppy party with dog-friendly treats, tons of adorable photo ops and a costume contest with a prize of $150 for the winning pup and their owner. 6 pm; Museum of Illusions Orlando, 8441 International Drive; $29.99; 833-541-0992; moiorlando.com.

Tricks and Screams: Bewitched Hosted by drag superstar Manila Luzon with local performers Darcel Stevens, Dollya Black, Alexandria, Venus Envy, Axel Andrews and Sorcha Mercy. Portion of proceeds supports Singhaus Scholarship. 8 pm; Vū Studio, 9460 Delegates Drive; $75-$125; 407-964-1082; tricksandscreams.com.

Oct. 14-15, 21-22, 28-29

Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Encounter specters, goblins, and more as you learn about the origins of everyone's favorite haunted holiday. Gatorland, 14501 S. Orange Blossom Trail; 407-855-5496; gatorland.com.

Zoo Boo Bash The perfect way for children and families to safely show off those Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat while enjoying the fun of the Zoo. Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, 3755 W. Seminole Blvd., Sanford; $23.95; centralfloridazoo.org.

Oct. 15

Halloween Horror Fights 3: Dream Warriors Mayhem on Mills presents the annual Halloween spooky slamtacular. Sideward Brewing, 210 N. Bumby Ave.; 407-866-2195; instagram.com/mayhemonmills.

Oct. 19

14th Annual Día de los Muertos and Monster Event 6 pm; CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave.; facebook.com/cityartsorlando.

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics 6:30 & 9 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $35-$55; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

Oct. 20

The Grim Reaper's Black Out Party DJ, dance floor, five VIP booths, and state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems. 10 pm; London House Orlando, 8000 Via Dellagio Way; $100; 407-792-0157; londonhouse.life.

Curry Ford West Halloween Event Spine-tingling thrills and a plenitude of festive fun. 6 pm; Eola Lodge, 3200 E. Grant Ave.; curryfordwest.com.

Taylorween and Friends: A Halloween Experience A special Halloween experience featuring hits by Taylor, Olivia, One Direction and more. 8:30 pm; Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive; $25; 973-580-7865; henaocenter.com.

Oct. 20-31

Tales of Terror and Nightmares Haunted Attraction Food, beer garden, interactive characters, local vendors and two new trails. Select dates; Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $20; 321-287-4805; talesofterrorhaunt.com.

Oct. 21

The Haunted Tavern Spookeasy An immersive cocktail experience run by the descendants of Blackbeard. 6, 7, 8 & 9 pm; Marriott Orlando World Center, 8701 World Center Drive; $25; 407-239-4200; marriott.com.

Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk-A-Thon and Canine Costume Contest A dog walk, canine costume contest, pet-friendly vendors, raffles. 9 am; Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs; $20-$25; 260-693-7387; franklinsfriends.dojiggy.io.

The Night Market at Zombietoberfest Enjoy the area's largest outdoor night market plus DJs, live music, multiple craft beer gardens, free costume contests for hoomans and pups, free outdoor movie on the big screen. 5 pm; Audubon Park Garden District, East Winter Park Road and Corrine Drive; facebook.com/hello.apgd.

Oct. 26

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics 6:30 & 9 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $35-$55; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

Trick or Treat Trail in the Biergarten Grab the family for a kids costume contest, dogs costume contest, jukebox bingo, spooky games and Halloween photo ops. 7 pm; Home State Brewing Co., 16016 New Independence Parkway, Hamlin; $15; homestatebrew.com.

Oct. 27-28

Halloween Bar Crawl Ten bars, exclusive drink specials, two free drinks, waived cover and food specials at venues, chance to win $1,000 Grand Prize Costume Contest. 4 pm; Underground Public House, 19 S. Orange Ave.; $9; 612-460-0094; crawlwith.us/orlando/halloween.

Orlando Zombie Crawl: Halloween Bar Crawl Come in costume and roam the streets of downtown Orlando stopping in at over 10 bars and nightclubs with one all-access pass. 6 pm; Shots, 69 E. Pine St.; $15-$35; 323-667-6282; orlandozombiecrawl.com.

Oct. 27-29

Spooky Empire Cosplay, signings, pop-culture vendors, all with a dark twist. 1 pm; Hyatt Regency Orlando, 9801 International Drive; $40-$80; spookyempire.com.

Oct. 28

Beyond the Grave Rave Calling all enthusiasts of the Craft — beer, of course. Enter, if you dare, this spooky lounge and dance party in disguise. 7 pm; Home State Brewing Co., 16016 New Independence Parkway, Hamlin; $15; homestatebrew.com.

Curry Ford West Annual Trunk or Treat Contests, candy and prizes. 4 pm; Curry Ford West Market Street District, Curry Ford Road between Bumby Avenue and Conway Road; free; 407-844-9498; curryfordwest.com.

Eerie Enchantments: A Haunting Halloween Soiree Features a cash bar, photo ops, costume contest and more spooky surprises. Museum of Illusions Orlando, 8441 International Drive; $24.99; reservations required, 833-541-0992; moiorlando.com.

Graveyard Smash Trick-or-treating, a DJ, and much more. 5 pm; Lake Nona Town Center, 6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd; destinationlakenona.com.

Halloween Costume Contest Music by the Hindu Cowboys, spooky décor and costume contest. 7 pm; Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Road, Longwood; free; wekivaisland.com.

Halloween Party Halloween giveaways, all night DJ sets, Mills 50 pub crawl stop. Time TBA; Remix, 1217 N. Mills Ave.; 407-801-5300; instagram.com/remixrecordshop.

Halloween Party Join us for a night of music, food and drinks, before ending the celebration with our midnight feature, The Beyond. 9 pm; Eden Bar at the Enzian, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $30; 407-629-1088; enzian.org.

Monster Mash A night of gastronomic delights, captivating entertainment and wickedly good fun. 6 pm; Bites and Bubbles, 1618 N. Mills Ave.; $100; 407-270-5085; rapcf.org/monster-mash.

TPD 10th Annual Halloween Block Party Full liquor outside bars, costume contests with prizes, drink specials! 8 pm; check-in at Burton's, 801 E. Washington St.; 407-425-3720; facebook.com/thorntonparkdistrict.

Oct. 29

1st Annual Monster Dash 5K Sport your spookiest costume while enjoying a spirited run. 8 am; Oviedo Mall, 1700 Oviedo Marketplace Blvd., Oviedo; $15; myoviedomall.com/monsterdash.

Ghost Files Experience the excitement of ghost hunting with a screening of a never-before-seen episode of Ghost Files, followed by a Q&A session. 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $35.50-$65.50; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com/live.

Oct. 31

Halloween at Cranes Roost Park Costume contests, live entertainment, activities and candy. 5 pm; Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs; free; 407-571-8863; uptownaltamonte.com.



