Epcot’s new Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya restaurant will celebrate Japan’s seasonal festivals

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Disney Parks Blog

Location Details Epcot 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista Disney 407-824-4321 88 articles

A new sushi restaurant will bring “overflowing” Kobore Sushi, savory Japanese pancakes, and more sushi and teppan items to Epcot’s Japan pavilion.Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya is set to open over the summer on the second floor of the Japan pavilion in the space formerly occupied by Tokyo Dining. But don’t worry, the pavilion’s other restaurant, Teppan Edo, isn’t going anywhere.The pub-style or izakaya restaurant is themed after Japan’s seasonal festivals — from the decor to the dishes. In the announcement, Disney Parks said a cultural representative cast member from Japan “will guide you through each unique festival experience, one bit at a time.”Some of the featured dishes include:: “Overflowing sushi” with negi toro and nakaochi tuna topped with salmon roe and green onion.: Green onion tempura with tuna tataki and jalapeno aioli, shredded carrot and sliced jalapenos.: A serving boat filled with sushi and sashimi. At Shiki-Sai, the Funamori is served with a festive procession like the famous Tenjin Matsuri summer festival in Osaka.: A savory Japanese pancake filled with shredded cabbage and bacon and topped with okonomiyaki sauce, mayo, aonori, bonito flakes and pickled ginger.As an izakaya restaurant, Shiki-Sai is a casual experience with a menu of dishes meant for sharing with a group. (Other spots in Orlando to get the izakaya experience include Tori Tori, Juju, Shakai Sushi Lounge and Susuru.)There will be places to sit at the open sushi bar and grill, as well as prime viewing spots of Epcot and the park’s nightly fireworks.As for the decor, the restaurant will feature hand-painted artwork and lanterns highlighting some of Japan’s natural wonders. The exterior is outfitted with a sloping trellis inspired by the roof of the historic Phoenix Hall temple in Uji, Japan, which is south of Kyoto.An opening date for Shiki-Sai has not yet been announced, but Disney Parks says the new restaurant will debut this summer._____