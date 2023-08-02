Enzian Theater screens 1960s exploitation gem ‘She Mob’ for Freaky Fridays

‘I’ll show you that my tits are as hard as my heart!’

By on Wed, Aug 2, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Freaky Fridays screens 'She Mob' this week - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Freaky Fridays screens 'She Mob' this week
“I’ll show you that my tits are as hard as my heart!”

Looking for a midnight screening that goes beyond the usual cinematic fare? Look no further than She Mob, a kitschy, kinky, queer sexploitation film from the late 1960s. This Texas-filmed anarchic gem hits the Enzian this week as part of their Freaky Fridays series.

You’ll meet Big Shim (Marni Castle in dual roles), the lip-smacking, heavy-breathing, steel-cone-bra-donning leader of an outlaw girl gang. These ladies are not to be trifled with as they kidnap a gigolo named Tony (Adam Clyde) from his wealthy client Brenda. The stakes are high, but Brenda enlists the enigmatic Sweetie East (Monique Duval) — a leopard-owning, gogo outfit-clad private detective — to rescue her companion.

Directed by Maurice Levy and Harry Wuest, with a screenplay by Diana Paschal, She Mob is demented and comically unerotic erotica that will nonetheless leave you mesmerized.

11:59 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4, Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org, $11.

