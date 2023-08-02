Enzian Theater screens 1960s exploitation gem ‘She Mob’ for Freaky Fridays

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Freaky Fridays screens 'She Mob' this week

“I’ll show you that my tits are as hard as my heart!”Looking for a midnight screening that goes beyond the usual cinematic fare? Look no further thana kitschy, kinky, queer sexploitation film from the late 1960s. This Texas-filmed anarchic gem hits the Enzian this week as part of their Freaky Fridays series.You’ll meet Big Shim (Marni Castle in dual roles), the lip-smacking, heavy-breathing, steel-cone-bra-donning leader of an outlaw girl gang. These ladies are not to be trifled with as they kidnap a gigolo named Tony (Adam Clyde) from his wealthy client Brenda. The stakes are high, but Brenda enlists the enigmatic Sweetie East (Monique Duval) — a leopard-owning, gogo outfit-clad private detective — to rescue her companion.Directed by Maurice Levy and Harry Wuest, with a screenplay by Diana Paschal, She Mob is demented and comically unerotic erotica that will nonetheless leave you mesmerized.