'Drag Race' stars duke it out at Orlando's Plaza Live for 'War on the Catwalk' on Thursday

Florida is currently having a moment of hateful stupidity regarding drag.
Gov. DeSantis recently filed a complaint against a Miami establishment that hosts a drag brunch that children were allowed at, trotting out the whole “culture war” talking point that the event was an attempt to “sexualize” children. (We will now hold our breath until DeSantis serves a similar complaint to Hooters. Oops, we died.)
So this has been on our minds, and the protests at “Drag Queen Story Hours” at public libraries have been on our minds. What right-wingers are breathlessly spouting about drag is wrong and disingenuous; it’s a beautiful art form that’s both a pastiche of pop-culture at its wildest and all about the ecstasy of performance as liberation.
We guess all this is to say that the touring “War on the Catwalk” will be at the Plaza Live, with Drag Race stars including The Vivienne, Krystal Versace, Kita Mean, Kornbread, Priyanka, Kylie Sonique Love, Denali and Crystal Methyd. Make it sell out.