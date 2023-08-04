Disney's World Princess Week to bring treats and a royal ball this year

This regal celebration, now in its third year, pays tribute to the timeless magic and storytelling of Disney's beloved princesses.
World Princess Week takes place Aug. 20 through 26, featuring a variety of new and returning princess-inspired treats that are available at the parks all month long.
Inside the parks, guests can participate in princess-themed activities and dance parties, and enjoy special showings of beloved Disney Princess films with Movies Under the Stars at select Disney resorts.
A new addition to this year's celebration is the "Once Upon a Wish Party," featuring a full-day affair at Disney World exclusively for Make-A-Wish kids and their families. The Once Upon a Wish Party will be a “full-day affair filled with enchanting surprises, inspiration and adventures fit for a hero or heroine.”
Wish kids will be treated like royalty with tea, treats, character meet-and-greets and more during a grand royal ball — a first-of-its-kind event at Disney World.
Disney has yet to share more details, but says additional information will be announced soon.
Here's the list of new and returning princess-approved treats hitting the parks this month, and where you can find them:
Disney Springs
Amorette’s Patisserie
- Rapunzel Petit Cake: layers of confetti cake, vanilla mousse and Italian buttercream
- Princess Chocolate Bars with ruby chocolate, pistachios, crisp raspberries and white crisp pearls
- Little Mermaid Waffle Sundae: vanilla soft-serve in a bubble waffle with rock candy, green apple sauce, pineapple wedges and a chocolate decor Swirls on the Water
- Rapunzel Cone: Dole Whip lemon and Dole Whip raspberry swirled in a lavender cone with sugar flowers
Park Storybook Treats
- Rapunzel Sundae: shortcake with wild berry soft-serve and Dole Whip lemon, topped with berry compote and sugar flowers
- Aurora Cone: Dole Whip strawberry and blue soft-serve topped with white chocolate crisp pearls in a sugar cone
Theme Park Pizzafari and Restaurantosaurus
- Moana Heart of Te Fiti Cupcake: coconut cake, pineapple custard filling, coconut buttercream, white chocolate 'Heart of Te Fiti' and coconut crumble
Fairfax Fare
- Enchanted Rose: dark chocolate mousse with a taste of blackcurrant and morello cherry-chocolate shortbread cookie, whipped cookies & cream fluff and gilded chocolate-covered cacao nibs
- Cup of Enchantment: cranberry and passion fruit-orange-guava juices topped with yellow shimmer and strawberry boba pearls (non-alcoholic)
- Little Mermaid Milkshake: vanilla milkshake with mango, guava and ginger topped with whipped cream and a pineapple-guava seashell cake
Regal Eagle Smokehouse
- Tiana Banana Pudding
- Bubbles of the Sea: Gold Peak Sweet Green Tea, lemon juice, pineapple and guava topped with boba pearls and a splash of shimmer (non-alcoholic)
