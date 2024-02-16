Disney's Animal Kingdom welcomes new baby elephant Corra

click to enlarge
Photo via Disney Parks Blog
The newest resident of Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s has made her debut at the park.
After a long journey, African elephant calf Corra made her first appearance Thursday with her family at the park's Kilimanjaro Safaris exhibit at just two months old.
Baby Corra, weighing in at 312 pounds, was born to mother Nadirah, also born at Disney in 2005. Corra's birth marks the first second-generation elephant birth in the park's history.
It’s a family affair at the Kilimanjaro Safaris, where Corra joins not only her mother, but her aunts, grandmother and her father, Mac.
Corra’s birth was a nearly two-year-long process that started with the animal care team's decision that Nadirah was ready for motherhood, according to the official Disney Parks Blog
. Nadirah's successful pregnancy and birth were made possible through Disney's work with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan.
Through that collaboration, Disney is looking to further its efforts in conservation. Disney expects its African elephant community to expand even further with two more babies anticipated for 2025.
