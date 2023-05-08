Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Disney World plans to loosen reservation requirements, bring back Dining Plan

Coming off a power battle with Gov. DeSantis, Disney wants to ‘improve guest experience’

By on Mon, May 8, 2023 at 6:09 pm

click to enlarge Disney World plans to loosen reservation requirements, bring back Dining Plan
Photo via Adobe
Amid a fiery feud between Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the entertainment giant has announced changes to further "improve the guest experience."

Orlando's Walt Disney World announced Monday plans to loosen the park reservations policy, bring back the Disney Dining Plan, and add "good-to-go" passholder days.

The changes will go into effect in 2024, according to the announcement from the Disney World official blog.

The resort will remove the park reservation requirement for date-based tickets, meaning those who buy date-based tickets for dates on or after Jan. 9 will not have to make a park reservation.

Disney World will also introduce "good-to-go" days for both annual passholders and employees. On those days, park reservations will not be required for select parks. "Good-to-go" days come in addition to Disney's recent change to allow passholders to visit the parks after 2 p.m. without reservations on weekdays at Magic Kingdom.

Also making its way back to the park will be Disney's Dining Plan, which was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic and has yet to return. The popular plan, which includes prepaid meals and snacks throughout the parks and resorts, will be available for bookings made May 31 and later, for visits on and after Jan. 9, 2024.

Along with the Disney Quick Service Dining Plan, the Disney Dining plan is an add-on for parkgoers who purchase Disney's vacation packages. Participating restaurants have not yet been announced.

On top of the new additions, Disney will be extending early park entry for Disney hotel guests, allowing visitors to enter the parks 30 minutes before they open to the public. Extended evening hours will also be offered to Deluxe Resort guests on select nights.

The blog said Disney plans to allow parkgoers to use the Genie+ planning service to make individual Lightning Lane selections before their park visit.

"Our goal is to give you the opportunity to spend less time planning in the park and more time enjoying your visit with friends and family," the blog said.

Further details were not provided about the changes to Genie+, the parks' paid skip-the-line service that launched in October 2021.

77 new restaurants to enjoy in Orlando this year

cgreenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
