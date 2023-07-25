Cool Zoo Wildlife Center to bring animal encounters to I-Drive

Guests can get up close to animals and learn about conservation

By on Tue, Jul 25, 2023 at 5:48 pm

click to enlarge Cool Zoo Wildlife Center to bring animal encounters to I-Drive
Photo courtesy Cool Zoo Wildlife Center
International Drive’s newest attraction, Cool Zoo Wildlife Center, will bring unique animal encounters to Orlando’s tourism district.

With construction currently underway, Cool Zoo is on track to open around Labor Day this year. The property will offer 10,000 square feet of indoor wildlife experiences and interactive education. Guests can explore the exhibits and learn about animals on-site while escaping the Florida heat and storms.

Cool Zoo will offer up-close looks at animals including sloths, kangaroos, lemurs, alligators, snakes, capybaras, porcupines and more.
Orlando Science Center is filled with flora and fauna for upcoming ‘Life’ exhibit

Orlando Science Center is filled with flora and fauna for upcoming ‘Life’ exhibit: The huge new nature-centric exhibit is set to debut next year


There will also be educational attractions and activities ranging from gemstone-mining to fossil-finding in a 360 Virtual Reality machine.

Cool Zoo’s mission is to curate experiences through conservation, education, research and agricultural impact for wildlife advancement.

“We’re so excited to invite Orlando residents and guests from around the world who share our love of wildlife and conservation to meet our ambassador animals and we hope to spark a love for wildlife conservation in everyone who visits,” Jim DeBerry, president of Cool Zoo Wildlife Center, said in a release.

General admission will be $15 for any person over a height of 24 inches. One-on-one encounters with a zoological specialist will range from $10 to $100.

