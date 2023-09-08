Comedian Hasan Minhaj to bring ‘Off With His Head’ tour to Orlando in November

Minhaj, a Peabody-winning comic and The Daily Show fixture (and perhaps fourth permanent host?), sets off on tour in late September. His Central Florida appearance happens in late November.
Hasan Minhaj performs at the Dr. Phillips Center's Walt Disney Theater on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. Tickets are already available through the Dr. Phillips Center box office.
Location Details
