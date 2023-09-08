Comedian Hasan Minhaj to bring ‘Off With His Head’ tour to Orlando in November

See him live before he takes ‘The Daily Show’ host’s chair?

By on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 at 6:32 pm

click to enlarge Comedian Hasan Minhaj to bring ‘Off With His Head’ tour to Orlando in November
Courtesy photo
Comedian Hasan Minhaj has announced his first show in Orlando since 2021 as part of an upcoming “Off With His Head” tour.

Minhaj, a Peabody-winning comic and The Daily Show fixture (and perhaps fourth permanent host?), sets off on tour in late September. His Central Florida appearance happens in late November.

Hasan Minhaj performs at the Dr. Phillips Center's Walt Disney Theater on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. Tickets are already available through the Dr. Phillips Center box office.

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

844-513-2014

38 events 90 articles


