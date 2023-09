Comedian Hasan Minhaj to bring ‘Off With His Head’ tour to Orlando in November

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Location Details Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown 844-513-2014 38 events 90 articles

Comedian Hasan Minhaj has announced his first show in Orlando since 2021 as part of an upcoming “Off With His Head” tour.Minhaj, a Peabody-winning comic andfixture (and perhaps fourth permanent host?), sets off on tour in late September. His Central Florida appearance happens in late November.Hasan Minhaj performs at the Dr. Phillips Center's Walt Disney Theater on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. Tickets are already available through the Dr. Phillips Center box office.