Comedian Daniel Tosh performs homecoming shows at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center this week

By on Wed, Nov 16, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Daniel Tosh - Photo courtesy the Dr. Phillips Center
Photo courtesy the Dr. Phillips Center
Daniel Tosh

On the same night cult-comic Todd Barry performs at the Dr. Phil, Daniel Tosh is also making his way back home to that same Orlando venue as part of a “Florida Trash” mini-tour.

The comedian and TV personality is best known for his Comedy Central show Tosh.O, where he skewered viral internet videos for a mind-boggling 12 seasons. The University of Central Florida alum also has a long history of hosting the Comedy Central Live at Gotham stand-up series, has performed on Premium Blend, and has even been a pitchman for Taco Bell.

We’ll be at home right with him when he headlines two shows at the Dr. Phillips Center.

7:30 & 10 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $49.50-$99.50.

Event Details
Daniel Tosh: "Florida Trash Tour"

Daniel Tosh: "Florida Trash Tour"

Thu., Nov. 17, 7:30 & 10 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

$49.50-$99.50

$49.50-$99.50


