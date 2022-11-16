Comedian Daniel Tosh performs homecoming shows at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center this week

click to enlarge Photo courtesy the Dr. Phillips Center Daniel Tosh

On the same night cult-comic Todd Barry performs at the Dr. Phil, Daniel Tosh is also making his way back home to that same Orlando venue as part of a “Florida Trash” mini-tour.The comedian and TV personality is best known for his Comedy Central show, where he skewered viral internet videos for a mind-boggling 12 seasons. The University of Central Florida alum also has a long history of hosting the Comedy Centralstand-up series, has performed ond, and has even been a pitchman for Taco Bell.We’ll be at home right with him when he headlines two shows at the Dr. Phillips Center.