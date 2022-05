Comedian Bill Burr announces a 'Slight Return' to Orlando this fall

click to enlarge Photo by Koury Angelo

Comedian, podcaster and unlikelycast member Bill Burr has announced a second leg of his 'Slight Return' stand-up tour. And the 25-city trek will include an Orlando show.The tour sees Burr headlining arenas and amphitheaters around the country, starting early September in Tulsa. Florida folks, you've got only three chances to see the man - Jacksonville (Nov. 18), Estero (Nov. 20) and the City Beautiful sandwiched in between..Bill Burr steers his 'A Slight Return' to the Amway Center on Saturday, Nov. 19. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 through Ticketmaster