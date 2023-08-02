Photo courtesy Atsuko Okatsuka/Facebook Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka performs a two-night stand at the Orlando Improv

Location Details Orlando Improv 9101 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal 407-480-5233

Acclaimed Asian American stand-up comedian, actress and writer Atsuko Okatsuka brings her whimsical style to the Orlando Improv this week.Okatsuka is embarking on a nationwide tour comprising 45 shows across 20 cities, kicking off Aug. 2 in Miami, followed by a two-night stand here in the City Beautiful.A trailblazer in the industry, she co-founded Dis/orient/ed Comedy in 2012, the first-ever Asian American, mostly-women stand-up tour in the U.S.You may remember Okatsuka for going viral while performing during an earthquake in 2019, demonstrating her quick wit while trying to keep the audience calm.With her late-night debut onin 2021, Okatsuka solidified her reputation as a comedic force to be reckoned with. Her debut stand-up special,premiered in December 2022, earning accolades fromand Vulture, who named it one of the Best Comedy Specials of 2022.