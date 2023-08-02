Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka performs a two-night stand at the Orlando Improv

Okatsuka is embarking on a nationwide tour comprising 45 shows across 20 cities, kicking off Aug. 2 in Miami, followed by a two-night stand here in the City Beautiful.
A trailblazer in the industry, she co-founded Dis/orient/ed Comedy in 2012, the first-ever Asian American, mostly-women stand-up tour in the U.S.
You may remember Okatsuka for going viral while performing during an earthquake in 2019, demonstrating her quick wit while trying to keep the audience calm.
With her late-night debut on The Late Late Show With James Corden in 2021, Okatsuka solidified her reputation as a comedic force to be reckoned with. Her debut stand-up special, The Intruder, premiered in December 2022, earning accolades from The New York Times and Vulture, who named it one of the Best Comedy Specials of 2022.
Various times, Friday-Saturday, Aug. 4-5, Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive, theimprovorlando.com, $32-$168.
