Comedian-as-philospher Alok Vaid-Menon performs at the Improv for one unmissable night

Nothing against the Improv, you understand, nor even a quibble with Alok’s choice to identify their speaking engagements as “comedy”; transfused with humor they certainly are, but “sermons” seems a more apropos moniker to us.
The “radically hopeful” trans activist reaches millions on their Instagram feed (@alokvmenon), sharing poetry, history, political analysis and fierce looks with equal aplomb, working to #degenderfashion and getting provocatively vulnerable. Like Alok themself, this evening will resist categorization while making categories seem so last millennium.
9:15 p.m., Wednesday, Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive, theimprovorlando.com, $32-$128.
