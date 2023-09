Comedian-as-philospher Alok Vaid-Menon performs at the Improv for one unmissable night

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Alok blesses Orlando with their presence Wednesday

Location Details Orlando Improv 9101 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal 407-480-5233 15 events 31 articles

Poet, public speaker and artist Alok Vaid-Menon is blessing Orlando with their presence on Wednesday — and the only thing we aren’t 100 percent on board with is the location of this crucial event.Nothing against the Improv, you understand, nor even a quibble with Alok’s choice to identify their speaking engagements as “comedy”; transfused with humor they certainly are, but “sermons” seems a more apropos moniker to us.The “radically hopeful” trans activist reaches millions on their Instagram feed ( @alokvmenon ), sharing poetry, history, political analysis and fierce looks with equal aplomb, working to #degenderfashion and getting provocatively vulnerable. Like Alok themself, this evening will resist categorization while making categories seem so last millennium.