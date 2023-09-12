Comedian-as-philospher Alok Vaid-Menon performs at the Improv for one unmissable night

Get ready for a heady evening of well-informed ‘radical hope’

By on Tue, Sep 12, 2023 at 1:43 pm

click to enlarge Alok blesses Orlando with their presence Wednesday - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Alok blesses Orlando with their presence Wednesday
Poet, public speaker and artist Alok Vaid-Menon is blessing Orlando with their presence on Wednesday — and the only thing we aren’t 100 percent on board with is the location of this crucial event.

Nothing against the Improv, you understand, nor even a quibble with Alok’s choice to identify their speaking engagements as “comedy”; transfused with humor they certainly are, but “sermons” seems a more apropos moniker to us.

The “radically hopeful” trans activist reaches millions on their Instagram feed (@alokvmenon), sharing poetry, history, political analysis and fierce looks with equal aplomb, working to #degenderfashion and getting provocatively vulnerable. Like Alok themself, this evening will resist categorization while making categories seem so last millennium.

9:15 p.m., Wednesday, Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive, theimprovorlando.com, $32-$128.

