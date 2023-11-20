Central Florida theme parks and attractions offer Black Friday discounts

SeaWorld, Fun Spot and LegoLand and more are offering discounts

By on Mon, Nov 20, 2023 at 6:16 pm

SeaWorld (with this visiting fella) and other area attractions are offering Black Friday deals
Photo courtesy SeaWorld/Facebook
SeaWorld (with this visiting fella) and other area attractions are offering Black Friday deals
Black Friday is coming up hot for theme park and area attractions devotees, with deals on offer for attractions like Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld, Fun Spot and LegoLand.

Here's a breakdown of some of the discounts you can snag over the next few days (we'll add more as we find them):

Legoland:
Starting Tuesday, Nov, 21, the theme park will offer $100 off of an annual pass purchase, $22 off single-day tickets and several combination ticket deals. These promotions begin end Monday, Nov. 27.

Universal Orlando:
Universal Orlando Resort holiday celebrations run from Nov. 17-Dec. 31, with events like Christmas in Hogwarts, a festive parade and opportunities to meet the Grinch. Though not expressly Black Friday-related, there are current deals available now to attend the Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort festivities — including buy one day, get a second day free for Florida residents, 25% off of several multiple-night vacation packages, and five days for the price of three one-park-a-day tickets (that's two free days). These promotions will be available for a limited time.
Fun Spot:
One of Orlando’s older attraction, Fun Spot is offering heavily discounted season passes, single-day tickets and 2023 souvenir cups. These promotions are available now through Monday, Nov. 27.

SeaWorld Orlando:
Make waves with SeaWorld Orlando’s extravagant aquatic shows, rollercoasters and more with their deals. The theme park is offering up to 55% off single-day tickets, all-day dining for $30 and Quick Queue Unlimited bundles. Deals are also available for Busch Gardens and Discovery Cove. These offers are only available for purchase on Friday, Nov. 24.

