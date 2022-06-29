Central Florida 4th of July fireworks and festivals 2022

We've gathered up a list of local 4th of July events for you here ... but if, this year, you're feeling less than patriotic, just think of it instead as a selection of events where you can vividly imagine six Supreme Court justices' most treasured possessions — souvenir pubic hair-adorned Coke Classic can, Quiverfull baby tee, Squee's jockstrap — getting blown up in a fiery fusillade.



Sunday, July 3

Red Hot and Boom

Celebrating 25 years of legendary live music, food, family, friends and firework-filled fun. 4 p.m., Cranes Roost Park, Altamonte Springs, free, 407-571-8863, altamonte.org

Monday, July 4

4th of July Celebration

Annual Fourth of July celebration in downtown Avalon Park includes a wet/dry bounce park, live performances, an apple pie bake-off and fireworks after dark. 5 p.m., Avalon Park Orlando, 3801 E. Avalon Park Blvd., free, 407-658-6565, avalonparkorlando.com

4th of July: Red, White and Boom

Pie-eating contest, American flag cup contest, food trucks, live music, and fireworks over Lake Minneola. 7 p.m., Waterfront Park, 330 Third St., Clermont, free, 352-708-5975, clermontfl.gov

4th of July Sunset and Fireworks Paddle

Epic Paddle Adventures hosts a beginner- and kid-friendly sunset paddle followed by watching the fireworks show on the water. 7:30 p.m., Lake Ivanhoe Boat Ramp, 344 NE Ivanhoe Blvd., $10-$95, eventbrite.com

Annual 4th of July Celebration

New location this year! Free kids zone with carnival midway games, bounce slide, face painting and more, plus live musical performance by Bach Festival Brass Ensemble and Choir. Annual bicycle parade begins at 11:30 a.m.; children can bring their bicycles already decorated or decorate them under the porte cochère at the events center. 9 a.m., Martin Luther King, Jr. Park and Winter Park Events Center, 1050 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park, free, 407-599-3399, events.cityofwinterpark.org

Fireworks at the Fountain

At Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando, Fireworks at the Fountain features live entertainment, family-friendly fun, and food and beverages available for purchase from a variety of vendors, culminating with a patriotic fireworks finale. 4 p.m., Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St., free, 407-246-2121, orlando.gov

July 4th Watch Party

Celebrate Independence Day with food and drinks and a spectacular view of Lake Eola's fireworks. Balconies available for rental. 5 p.m., The Veranda at Thornton Park, 111 N. Summerlin Ave., contact for price, 407-408-6804, eventbrite.com

MetroWest MusicWorks

Free event with food and drink and fireworks set to the music of Elton John and a Motown Music tribute. 6 p.m., MetroWest Golf Club, 2100 S. Hiawassee Road, free, 407-299-1099, metrowestevents.com

Monumental July 4th Event

Live music from band Sister Hazel and Soul Switch, kids zone on the festival lawn, food trucks, beverage concessions, and a grand fireworks display. 5 p.m., Kissimmee Lakefront Park, 101 Lakeshore Blvd., Kissimmee, free, 407-518-2364, kissimmee.gov

Star Spangled Sanford

Waterfront celebration including performers, a kids zone, food and drinks and more, winding up with a 20-minute fireworks display over Lake Monroe. 7 p.m., Sanford Riverwalk, East Seminole Boulevard, Sanford, free, 407-688-5000, sanfordfl.gov