Bone-chilling Freak Show Horror Film Festival creeps back to Orlando this weekend

Get ur freak on

By on Wed, Oct 12, 2022 at 12:28 pm

click to enlarge Fright night lasts all weekend at Freak Show - Orlando's only horror film festival. - Facebook
Facebook
Fright night lasts all weekend at Freak Show - Orlando's only horror film festival.

Florida's largest horror film festival will make its triumphantly frightening return to Orlando  Oct. 14-16.

Inviting you to get freaky with some of the world's best independent horror movies, Freak Show Horror Film Festival seeks to create a fun and rewarding environment for horror fans and creatives to showcase their skills. The three-day event will take place at the Epic Theaters at Lee Vista.

"Horror is a genre that many film festivals overlook, we want to provide an outlet for filmmakers and fans alike to see and exhibit movies that they otherwise may not have a chance to see on the big screen," their website states.

Freak Show's film guide listed with feature films, short films and music videos that will be presented at the festival.

Entrance to the festival can be purchased through both single-screening tickets or festival passes. Single-screening tickets are $11 per screening with select short film blocks that can be seen at a discounted price of $6. Festival passes are $60 and include full access to all screening and special events throughout the entirety of the event.

Day passes are also available, ranging from $20 to $50, as well as a VIP package for $100.

Tickets can be purchased through the Freak Show website or at the ticket booth of the Epic Theaters at Lee Vista. No one under the age of 18 is permitted.

