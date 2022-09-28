BLEH Expo presents some of the best in Orlando zines and DIY publishing this weekend

click to enlarge Illustration by Ethan Kellum BLEH celebrates zines and independent comic this weekend

Event Details B.L.E.H. Sat., Oct. 1, 5 p.m. Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

Orlando now has a second zine fest, and this week’s event is sure to pair excellently with the Orlando Zine Fest in December.The inaugural BLEH Expo comes courtesy of the creative minds behind the local and truly excellent No, Nothing anthology zine — a regularly published showcase for local illustrators and writers. BLEH — an acronym for “Bleh. Lousy expo, huh?” — is dedicated to showing off the best the region has to offer in small press, comics and zines.Though the event is free, be sure to bring pocket money for inky goodness.