BLEH Expo presents some of the best in Orlando zines and DIY publishing this weekend

By on Wed, Sep 28, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge BLEH celebrates zines and independent comic this weekend - Illustration by Ethan Kellum
Illustration by Ethan Kellum
BLEH celebrates zines and independent comic this weekend


Orlando now has a second zine fest, and this week’s event is sure to pair excellently with the Orlando Zine Fest in December.

The inaugural BLEH Expo comes courtesy of the creative minds behind the local and truly excellent No, Nothing anthology zine — a regularly published showcase for local illustrators and writers. BLEH — an acronym for “Bleh. Lousy expo, huh?” — is dedicated to showing off the best the region has to offer in small press, comics and zines.

Though the event is free, be sure to bring pocket money for inky goodness.

Event Details
B.L.E.H.

B.L.E.H.

Sat., Oct. 1, 5 p.m.

Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

