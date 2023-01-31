Black History Month in Orlando: Events, activities and more happening this month

As the first month of 2023 comes to a close, Orlando residents and organizations are gearing up for Black History Month with plenty of events, shows and activities to celebrate. Here's a guide to the Orlando area's events and happenings going on throughout this year's Black History Month.
Black History Month Art Exhibition
Thursday, Feb. 2
The opening reception of the City of Orlando's Black History Month Art Exhibition
, which celebrates the creativity and cultural heritage of Black visual artists, opens Feb. 2. The exhibition runs through Sunday, April 30.
City of Orlando's Dedication of Luminaries and Proclamation Presentation
Friday, Feb. 3, and Monday, Feb. 6
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and District 5 Commissioner Regina I. Hill will light the first 12 luminary memorials
installed to honor the life and legacy of community leaders who made the Parramore neighborhood a better, brighter place on Friday. Mayor Dyer and City Commissioners will join the Black History Month Planning Committee to officially proclaim
February as Black History Month in the City of Orlando Monday.
Celebrate Black History Month with Orlando Math Circle
Saturday, Feb. 4
The City of Winter Park and Hannibal Square Heritage Center will join Orlando Math Circle to celebrate Black mathematicians and scholars with a traveling exhibit
, first being seen Feb. 4 at Hannibal Square Heritage Center.
Orange County Library System's African American Read-In
Sunday, Feb. 5
Celebrate African American literature in poetry, story and song performed by local luminaries in conjunction with the 33rd Annual National African American Read-In
.
City of Orlando’s Black History Month Signature Event
Wednesday, Feb. 8
This free event
will include a keynote address from Jasmine Burney-Clark, founder of Equal Ground Education Fund and Action Fund; the City of Orlando’s Poet Laureate, Shawn Welcome; live entertainment by local performers, and music by DJ Dalastmo.
Voices of Freedom: An Evening of Spoken Word
Friday, Feb. 10
Dr. Phillips Center presents "Voices of Freedom: An Evening of Spoken Word," hosted by City of Orlando poet Laureate Shawn Welcome. The event will feature creative voices as they relate to justice, self-identity and other social issues through spoken word.
Drag Brunch: Love and Valentines
Sunday, Feb. 12
Orlando's Island Time restaurant will celebrate Black History Month
with an afternoon of music hosted by Danielle Hunter, Olivia Hoops and Niomi Onasis Knight.
Crafternoons: Celebrate Black History Month
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Learn how to create new crafts in celebration of Black History Month in this creative and collaborative crafting event
. Recommended for ages 6 through 8.
Samone Hicks and Rose Grace's "Songs of Hope and Inspiration"
Friday, Feb. 17
Vocalist Samone Hicks and pianist Rose Grace bring "Songs of Hope and Inspiration"
in celebration of Black History Month. The program will include Art Song Cycles by Black composers including Nkeiru Okoye, Undine Smith Moore, Florence Price, Adolphus Hailstork and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. General admission is $25, student tickets are $12.50.
Orlando's 8th Annual MLK Concert
Saturday, Feb. 18
Produced and directed by Grammy Award-winner Dr. Jeffrey Redding
. Admission to the concert will be in the form of non-perishable food donations for a local nonprofit.
The Orange County Regional History Center celebrates Black arts and culture
Saturday, Feb. 18
Orange County Regional History Center honors Black History Month with a celebration of Black history, arts and culture in Central Florida. The free event
features learning opportunities for all ages and special guests like award-winning Central Florida historian and poet Valada Flewellyn.
Lakeland's Black History Festival
Saturday, Feb. 18
The City of Lakeland
celebrates Black History Month in Jackson Park on Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with various artisan vendors, kids' activities, food trucks and live entertainment.
The 4th Annual 1619 Fest
Saturday, Feb. 18, and Sunday, Feb. 19
Orlando's fourth annual 1619 Fest
kicks off with the Rebel Run 5K at 1050 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park, with a path through the historic African American community of Hannibal Square. There will also be a yoga session and two days' filled with festivities and live music.
Sanford Jazz Ensemble: Salute to Black History Month
Sunday, Feb. 19
This year's Black History Month concert
by the Sanford Jazz Ensemble features songs and compositions by the Temptations, the 4 Tops, Marvin Gaye, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Thelonious Monk and more at the Ritz Theater.
What’s Up Downtown Parramore Historic Bus Trolley Tour
Thursday, Feb. 23
Taking guests through historic Downtown Parramore, this trolley tour
departs from the Wells' Built Museum of African American History and Culture Feb. 23 at 9:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Black History Month Fair Housing Fair
Saturday, Feb. 25
This free Fair Housing Is Black History
event celebrates the significant effort of African Americans in the passage of the Fair Housing Act. Learn more about Orlando’s fair housing protections while browsing booths of local community organizations and enjoying games, food, music and a kids zone.
Kevin Harris' Joy-Filled Noise: A Musical Celebration of Black History
Sunday, Feb. 26
Music director Kevin Harris leads a vocal and instrumental ensemble
of some of the region’s top talent in a survey of Black American music, from the South African hymn "Siyahamba" to African American spirituals, jazz, blues and gospel songs old and new.
"The Story Quilters of Hannibal Square"
Tuesdays through Saturdays, through April 29
Exhibit themes include artist reflections on the Black experience, spirituality, justice, femininity, family and nature. Artists will reflect on their works with the public in celebration of Black History Month
.
