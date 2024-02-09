Big Bounce America tour brings inflatable diversions to the Orlando area this month

The touring inflatable event features the 24,000-square-foot "World’s Largest Bounce House" filled with giant slides, ball pits, climbing tours and even a live DJ.
Big Bounce America also includes attractions like the intergalactic-themed AirSpace, customized arena-themed Sport Slam, obstacle course-themed The Giant and newest underwater foam party OctoBlast.
All of this air-filled fun is coming to Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee from Friday-Sunday, Feb. 23-25.
Tickets start at $22 and can be purchased at Big Bounce America’s website. All-access tickets include a three-hour pass with timed sessions in the World’s Largest Bounce House plus unlimited access to the other four other main attractions.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed