Big Bounce America tour brings inflatable diversions to the Orlando area this month

You will jump with joy at this announcement

By on Fri, Feb 9, 2024 at 12:54 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Big Bounce America tour bounces back to Kissimmee - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Big Bounce America tour bounces back to Kissimmee
From under the sea to out among the stars, Big Bounce America brings inflatable fun across themes and thousands of square feet to the Orlando area.

The touring inflatable event features the 24,000-square-foot "World’s Largest Bounce House" filled with giant slides, ball pits, climbing tours and even a live DJ.

Big Bounce America also includes attractions like the intergalactic-themed AirSpace, customized arena-themed Sport Slam, obstacle course-themed The Giant and newest underwater foam party OctoBlast.

All of this air-filled fun is coming to Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee from Friday-Sunday, Feb. 23-25.

Tickets start at $22 and can be purchased at Big Bounce America’s website. All-access tickets include a three-hour pass with timed sessions in the World’s Largest Bounce House plus unlimited access to the other four other main attractions.

Event Details
The Big Bounce America

The Big Bounce America

Fri., Feb. 23, Sat., Feb. 24 and Sun., Feb. 25

Osceola Heritage Park 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee South

Location Details

Osceola Heritage Park

1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee South

321-697-3333


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Nude Nite returns to Orlando this week, stretching over three nights

By Alexandra Sullivan

Nude Nite returns to Orlando for three nights this year

Cougar at the Central Florida Zoo predicts Super Bowl winner and who are we to disagree?

By Alexandra Sullivan

The Central Florida Zoo's resident cougar sniffs out a prediction for the big game.

Madame Tussauds Orlando debuts new wax Rihanna figure wearing Super Bowl look

By Matthew Moyer

Madame Tussauds Orlando unveils new Rihanna statue

More than 20 Valentine's Day dinners, drag shows and more around Orlando

By Kristin Howard

More than 20 Valentine's Day dinners, drag shows and more around Orlando

Also in Arts + Culture

Five Can’t-Miss Central Florida Day Trips, Presented by Florida Charter Bus Company SPONSORED CONTENT

By OW Promo

Five Can’t-Miss Central Florida Day Trips, Presented by Florida Charter Bus Company

Cougar at the Central Florida Zoo predicts Super Bowl winner and who are we to disagree?

By Alexandra Sullivan

The Central Florida Zoo's resident cougar sniffs out a prediction for the big game.

Orlando Fringe names Scott Galbraith interim executive director

By Orlando Weekly Staff

Scott Galbraith is named interim executive director of Orlando Fringe

Change is in the air at Disney World, with a revamped Cirque du Soleil show and a final bow for the Country Bear Jamboree’s classic repertoire

By Seth Kubersky

Updates to Cirque du Soleil's Drawn to Life prove changing a show can actually be a good thing.
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us