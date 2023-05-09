As If! The ’90s Fest brings Florida back in time with Vanilla Ice, Spin Doctors this month

The throwback fest features a full-day concert lineup featuring names like Vanilla Ice and Spin Doctors, as well as plenty of ’90s tributes and local artists.
Floridians can enjoy the ’90s takeover Saturday, May 20, in downtown St. Augustine. Tickets for the family-friendly event are available now, starting at $30.
The full music lineup includes local acts Says Who and Ramona + The Riot, as well as Longview: A Tribute to Green Day, Subliminal Doubt: A Tribute to No Doubt and Heart-Shaped Box: A Tribute to Nirvana.
Also featured at the event will be vendors, food trucks, a 32-foot water slide, a photo booth and more. Proceeds benefit ACE Alliance, a 501(c)3 nonprofit designated to assist locals who dedicate their livelihood to the culture of tourism, entertainment and hospitality throughout Northeast Florida.
Attendees will also have the chance to attend exclusive events, including the fest's afterparty, as well as celebrity meet and greets. So dig those bindis and Airwalks out of storage, twist your hair up into space buns and take some Aleve.
It all takes place May 20 from 1 to 9:30 p.m. at Francis Field, 25 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine.
More information about the third annual As If! The ’90s Fest and ticket sales is available online.
Location Details
