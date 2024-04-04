BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

April 14 is the last day to witness this extraordinary exhibition of work by First Nations artists in Orlando

Check it out at the Polasek Museum in Winter Park

By on Thu, Apr 4, 2024 at 7:58 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Corinne Zepeda, 'Taat and Waach'
Corinne Zepeda, 'Taat and Waach' image courtesy of Polasek Museum

Whether you live here or are just passing through, this crazy state called Florida often seems bewildering and chaotic. Florida's First Nations artists, many from the Panther Clan of the south Florida Seminoles, express their own relevant views on the Sunshine State, on themselves and on the future in a show at the Albin Polasek Museum titled Yaat Ya Oke (translated as "Welcome, Travelers"), a friendly invitation to see Florida and the Seminole tribe from a less chaotic viewpoint.

Artist Tara Chadwick, of the Papalotl (Butterfly) Project, co-curated the exhibit. Papalotl engages Indigenous youth and elders in an art- and science-based cultural knowledge exchange. Home base for the artists she worked with is the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum, the Seminole Tribe of Florida's museum in Clewiston; they have exhibited in South Florida, Tallahassee and at the Smithsonian Museum.

More than 20 artists contributed to this exhibit, ranging from the late Jimmy Osceola (1939-2021) to Shonayeh Shonie Tommie, age 9. Osceola's "Camp Life 2," a landscape glowing with one of Florida's legendary sunsets, shows a reverence for our natural state which still exists underneath all the asphalt and concrete.

click to enlarge Gordon O. Wareham, 'Dragons Teeth' beaded necklace
Gordon O. Wareham, 'Dragons Teeth' beaded necklace

Exquisite beadwork and weaving are on display, and the artists formally explore current mediums such as digital art with the same spirit that their ancestors showed when confronted with change. Corinne Zepeda's three crisp digital prints each depict Seminole figures in traditional dress. The figures titled "Waach" and "Taat" are startlingly fresh, easily gaining spatial equity for these Seminole characters amid our post-Warholian sensibilities.

This push-pull between tradition and modernity gives Yaat Ya Oke an edge that feels sharper, and bigger, than even the Polasek's high-ceilinged galleries. Forced by colonizers into a hybrid existence, Florida's First Nations live, like all of us, in a machine-ridden world where the computer is the second soul. Yet these artists maintain a strong identity and spirit arising from a culture where binary definitions — such as art versus craft, or modern versus traditional — are superficial.

Instead, there's a respect for nature and for previous generations that comes through the art. Wilson Bowers and Gordon Wareham collaborated on "Clan Mothers," a digital print of a small central figure facing six larger animal spirits, all of whom stare fiercely in a kind of architrave of ancestor figures. They impart a sense of responsibility to the viewer.

What is that responsibility? Well, each viewer may take a different impression from Yaat Ya Oke: the ability to appreciate the world from which these artists come, or a tribute to previous generations for what they have passed down to us. Or: a responsibility to our future generations to try not to fuck it all up.

Event Details
"Yaat Ya Oke: Welcome Travelers"

"Yaat Ya Oke: Welcome Travelers"

Through April 14

Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Location Details

Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens

633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-647-6294

polasek.org


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Richard Reep

Scroll to read more Arts Stories + Interviews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Halloween Horror Nights will kick off earlier than ever this year at Universal Orlando

By Alexandra Sullivan

Halloween Horror Nights will kick off earlier than ever this year at Universal Orlando

Brews Around the Zoo beer tasting event brings ale kinds of fun to Central Florida Zoo

By Sarah Harwell

Brews Around the Zoo beer tasting event brings ale kinds of fun to Central Florida Zoo

Spring Fiesta in the Park takes over Lake Eola this weekend

By Sarah Harwell

Spring Fiesta in the Park is upon us

Valencia College Theatre presents 1960s comedic classic 'Boeing Boeing'

By Chloe Greenberg

Valencia College Theatre presents 1960s comedic classic 'Boeing Boeing'

Halloween Horror Nights will kick off earlier than ever this year at Universal Orlando

By Alexandra Sullivan

Halloween Horror Nights will kick off earlier than ever this year at Universal Orlando

'Plot/Twist' unites UCF New Music Ensemble and seasoned improv comics for an anything-goes night

By Matthew Moyer

Louis Kornfeld and Rick Andrews

Valencia College Theatre presents 1960s comedic classic 'Boeing Boeing'

By Chloe Greenberg

Valencia College Theatre presents 1960s comedic classic 'Boeing Boeing'

Spring Fiesta in the Park takes over Lake Eola this weekend

By Sarah Harwell

Spring Fiesta in the Park is upon us
More

April 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us