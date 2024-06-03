All the parties, live music and more Pride Month events happening in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo by Matthew Lehman

Pride Month is here, and that means it's time for Orlando to flaunt what it's got (although the main event, the Come Out With Pride parade, doesn't happen until October). This June, the city celebrates the journey of identity and love with queer musicians, pool parties, festivals and more. Bring your rainbow hand fans and heart-shaped sunglasses — this June is promising some amped-up pride in Orlando.During Gay Days, held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld, guests can expect more than a dozen events like pool parties and drag-themed bingo, Miss Gay Days pageant, a Mr. Gay Days leather competition and more.Girls in Wonderland is a queer dream festival lineup with DJs and artists, pool parties, happy hour events and more.Wrap up in the heat of Pride this June with a drag concert as a tribute to Gaga’salbum. Bring the extravaganza out at this local ball located at Cocktails and Screams.Drink your way around Orlando to savor colorful Pride-themed drinks at different local bars and wave your flags into the night with a free after party included with a ticket.At this night of understanding, guests are welcomed to delve into the struggle of identity through art. Hosted by Zebra Youth at OMA, this event is free.Celebrate your pride at Red Coconut Club, located in CityWalk with flirty drinks, Pride merchandise, a live DJ and performances to celebrate Pride Month through June 30.It’s prom night! Tickets are free with reservation, but a $15 donation to Zebra Youth is suggested. Prom will be held at the Plaza Live and the dress code is semi-formal to formal. From 6 to 8 p.m. the prom will host guests ages 13-17, and from 9 to 11 p.m. guests 18-24 are invited to the dance floor.Orlando Fringe is hosting a Pride festival celebrating LGBTQIA-related stories, artists and history through this four day festival of gay cowboys, drag-queen storytelling, stand-up comedy and more.Listen to Rep. Rita Harris and Cynthia Alice Anderson emcee this venue where guests are welcomed to share their story of Pride, or paint it! Food is included with a ticket.At the second after-hours event at the Central Florida Zoo this year, Sunset at the Zoo invites guests to enjoy food trucks, local nonprofit vendors, themed crafts and activities and a live DJ. Celebrate the fun of Pride surrounded by nature and exotic wildlife.A day dedicated to supporting mental health in the LGBTQ+ community is set at Peaceful Peacock. The event includes insightful activities, a smart art installation, and a full yoga class and sound bath.