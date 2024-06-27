All the fireworks shows and Fourth of July festivities happening in the Orlando area

click to enlarge Photo via Downtown Orlando/Facebook

The ultimate American holiday is right around the corner, so it's the perfect time to start planning where you're going to kick back with a dog and a beer to watch some fireworks.The Orlando area is hosting plenty of fireworks shows this year, plus block parties, theme park celebrations, patriotic cruises and more. Here's all the ways you can celebrate the Fourth of July in Central Florida this year.The Great American Block Party at Lake Nona Town Center will feature live entertainers, food trucks, carnival games and a laser light show. The free event will also have games and activities geared toward kids and live musical performances.The City of Winter Park invites all to celebrate with free festivities like live musical performances from the Bach Festival Choir and Brass Ensemble led by Dr. John Sinclair and music from the School of Rock Winter Park. Prior to the performances, Mayor Sheila DeCiccio will make opening remarks and lead the National Anthem. The event also hosts kids games, balloon artists, Kona Ice, a bicycle parade and more.Join Walt Disney World for its “Disney’s Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky'' held in Magic Kingdom at 9:20 p.m. both July 3 and 4. The park will be open until 1 a.m. to squeeze in all the Fourth of July fun, which will include a DJ and dance floor, where guests are invited to dance the night away in front of Cinderella’s Castle.The park will show off the “Heartbeat of Freedom” show right after the nightly Luminous fireworks display at 9 p.m. Elsewhere, you can catch Mickey and friends in their patriotic “Spirit of ’76” outfits and hear the Voices of Liberty a cappella group in the American Adventure pavilion. On the way out of the park, check out the iconic Spaceship Earth lit up in sparkling red, white and blue.Held in the Village Center, the Baldwin Park Independence Bash will host food trucks, music and dancing, a beer garden, balloon artists, face painters and more. At 9:15 p.m., there will be a choreographed fireworks show over Lake Baldwin.Held at Cranes Roost Park, this free event will have food, drinks, live music and a starry fireworks show at the end of the night. Five bands, including Blue Stone Circle, No Lonely Hearts and Relic, will perform before the fireworks show.At Universal Studios, the July 4th festivities begin at 6:15 p.m. at the Music Plaza Stage with DJs, character meet-and-greets and patriotic stilt-walkers. At 10 p.m. there will be a grand finale pyrotechnic display over the lagoon. Outside the park, CityWalk entertainment kicks off at 5 p.m. with DJ music and live bands as well as patriotic live performers roaming throughout the Promenade. Free self-parking begins at 6 p.m.Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer invites all to the 47th annual Fireworks at the Fountain for a patriotic celebration of a fireworks show illuminating the stage where a performance by the Orlando Concert Band will be held. Also find food and drink vendors, live entertainment and family fun.The toy brick-filled park in Winter Haven brings back its Red, White & Boom! celebration on July 4th. There will be patriotic activities, DJ dance parties and extended park hours and a limited-time red, white and blueberry sundae available next week. The nighttime display is made all the more special with 3D viewing glasses that transform the fireworks into exploding Lego bricks.SeaWorld’s hosting a fireworks show that will be surrounding the Large Central Lake, viewed from Bayside Stadium or around the lake, the show will be synced to patriotic music. Tickets for this event start at $24.99.Join the fun with Avalon Park’s celebration of independence with plenty of activities like an apple pie bake-off, a bike parade, a firecracker 5k and more. There will also be food trucks, live music, a bounce park for kids and a fireworks show at 9 p.m.The city of Tavares is hosting an Independence Day celebration full of parades, dancing, fireworks, stilt walkers, an interactive DJ and more. The city invites guests to get creative with their patriotic outfits. There will also be food trucks, community vendors and kids activities onsite.Cruise through Lake Dora and get the best firework viewing experience from a boat. This hour and a half show takes place literally on Lake Dora, and it will have your eyes twinkling all night, celebrating the land of the free on a lake, in true American fashion.There will be music, there will be games, there will be patriotism. Bring your red, white and blue out at this celebration, which will feature an all-American car show for all the car dudes and a kids’ bike parade. Children 12 and under are invited to decorate their bikes in a patriotic way and wave their flags around the main stage. There will be live music performances by the local Derek Mack Band.Old Town is partnering with Fun Spot to host a fireworks show and offer classic American eats like hot dogs, funnel cakes, slushies, burgers and more. Grab a single day fun pass to enjoy nonstop fun, and as the day ends, plus live music on the main stage as the sky lights up with the 9 p.m. fireworks show.Join the fun in Sanford this Independence Day with vendors, food trucks, live performers and more right before the 9:15 p.m. pyrotechnics show choreographed to patriotic music held over Lake Monroe. Music will be hosted by K92.3’s Jay Edwards, and there will be plenty of kid-friendly summer sports activities available, like a splash pad, basketball courts, a playground and more.