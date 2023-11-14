Actor and comedian Chris Tucker headlines Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center Wednesday

'Do you hear the words coming out of my mouth?'

By on Tue, Nov 14, 2023 at 3:51 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Chris Tucker comes to Orlando Wedmesdau - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Chris Tucker comes to Orlando Wedmesdau
Buckle up and hold on tight — Rush Hour franchise actor and comedian Chris Tucker is set to give a “legendary” stand-up show this week. Tucker’s “The Legend Tour” is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center, where attendees can experience Tucker’s trademarks, such as his clean-cut comedy and maybe even a spot-on Michael Jackson impression or two.

Aside from roles in films like The Fifth Element, Money Talks and Jackie Brown, Tucker is best known for his 2015 Netflix series Chris Tucker Live. The fast-talking, multi-talented actor recently made his silver-screen comeback in Ben Affleck’s critically lauded film Air, which brought Tucker back from a seven-year acting hiatus. In Air, Tucker portrayed his friend, Nike executive Howard White. But it’s onstage where Tucker really thrives.

“I love performing live, there’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh,” said Tucker when announcing the tour.

8 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $39.50-$159.

Event Details
Chris Tucker

Chris Tucker

Wed., Nov. 15, 8 p.m.

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$39.50-$159
Location Details

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

844-513-2014

32 events 92 articles

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

2023 guide to all the Christmas events and attractions at Orlando theme parks

By Chelsea Zukowski

2023 guide to all the Christmas events and attractions at Orlando theme parks

Sofas and Suds couch race for local businesses returns to downtown Sanford this month

By Chloe Greenberg

Sofas and Suds couch race for local businesses returns to downtown Sanford this month

Orlando weekend events: Our 20 quick picks for fun stuff to do

By Kristin Howard and Jessica Bryce Young

Stand-up Chris D'Elia performs 8 pm Friday at the Dr. Phillips Center.

Orlando's Little Radical Theatrics takes on the modern question of 'Rocky Horror'

By Seth Kubersky

Little Radical Theatrics' production of 'The Rocky Horror Show' opens Friday, Nov. 10, and runs through Nov. 19 at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center.

Also in Arts + Culture

There's a whole weekend's worth of events around the Florida Classic football game in Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

The Rattlers and Wildcats face off at Camping World this weekend

Orlando's Little Radical Theatrics takes on the modern question of 'Rocky Horror'

By Seth Kubersky

Little Radical Theatrics' production of 'The Rocky Horror Show' opens Friday, Nov. 10, and runs through Nov. 19 at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center.

SeaWorld Orlando shares more details about Penguin Trek coaster opening in 2024

By Chelsea Zukowski

SeaWorld Orlando shares more details about Penguin Trek coaster opening in 2024

Last weeks to see the intimate portraits of 'us' at the Maitland Art Center

By Richard Reep

Last weeks to see the intimate portraits of 'us' at the Maitland Art Center (4)
More

Digital Issue

November 8, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us