Actor and comedian Chris Tucker headlines Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center Wednesday

Aside from roles in films like The Fifth Element, Money Talks and Jackie Brown, Tucker is best known for his 2015 Netflix series Chris Tucker Live. The fast-talking, multi-talented actor recently made his silver-screen comeback in Ben Affleck’s critically lauded film Air, which brought Tucker back from a seven-year acting hiatus. In Air, Tucker portrayed his friend, Nike executive Howard White. But it’s onstage where Tucker really thrives.
“I love performing live, there’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh,” said Tucker when announcing the tour.
8 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $39.50-$159.
