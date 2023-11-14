Actor and comedian Chris Tucker headlines Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center Wednesday

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Chris Tucker comes to Orlando Wedmesdau

Buckle up and hold on tight —franchise actor and comedian Chris Tucker is set to give a “legendary” stand-up show this week. Tucker’s “The Legend Tour” is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center, where attendees can experience Tucker’s trademarks, such as his clean-cut comedy and maybe even a spot-on Michael Jackson impression or two.Aside from roles in films likeand, Tucker is best known for his 2015 Netflix series Chris Tucker Live. The fast-talking, multi-talented actor recently made his silver-screen comeback in Ben Affleck’s critically lauded film, which brought Tucker back from a seven-year acting hiatus. In, Tucker portrayed his friend, Nike executive Howard White. But it’s onstage where Tucker really thrives.“I love performing live, there’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh,” said Tucker when announcing the tour.