Legal Public Notices 

ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated
. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com
, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com
on: Tuesday, FEbruary 22, 2022, 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 321-363-1902
Lynette Yancy 1051 Lynette Yancy 1439. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: February 2 and 9, 2022.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: February 11, 2022
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221
Amber Champagne-Household Items, Tina Saville- Household Items, Sidney Lindsay- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 11th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Jacob Boling Ð Office Equipment, Roderic Boling Ð Household Goods, Katie Boling - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 11th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Ervin Gonzalez-Household goods Kaniesha Dixon-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 11th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Janelle Hartzog-boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, February 11th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM:
Dornell Moore-luggage: Jessica Brown-household items: Shery Ghasemi-household items: Meghan Jalbert- household items: Maronda Blackshear-bags: Stacy Johnson-Sporting Goods, household: Haydee Maldanado-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 11, 2022
, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Tyshaun Holiday- kids 4 wheelers, bike. John George- Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated February 11, 2022
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
Destinee DeJesus- Washer and Dryer, Boxes and Bedroom Set- Kaitlin Westerhoff , personal and household goods-James Postell some personal items and furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 11, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd, Orlando FL 32817, 3213204055
Brandon Smith-home goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990
Maria J Collier: Bed, Mattress, luggage, boxes, jack, shoe boxes, microphone stand, totes, desk, chair; Fabian G Williams: Couch, chair, table, baby bicycle, boxes, toys, lamp, kids' truck, car seat, luggage; Latricia Nicole Means: VCR luggage, rug, fan, power wheels, games, table, bags, totes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913
Esaw Coons- luggage, totes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120
Caridad Lozada- clothes, bags, furniture, totes, oxygen tanks The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando Fl 32825, 4074959612
Andre McKay, the majority of items are teaching supplies and materials (books, school supplies. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 11th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 5592 L.B. McLeod Rd. Orlando, FL 32811 (407) 720-2832
. Kenyana McCone- Household Goods, Boxes; Carlos Cambar- Boxes, Personal Items; Fairfield Inn & Suites- Business Goods; Jacklyn Escobar- Household Goods; Carlos Torres- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/TYNAN CASE NO: DP19-642
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: P. R. DOB: 07/12/2017 P. R. DOB: 11/03/2019 N. S. DOB: 08/22/2009 N. S. DOB: 06/16/2014 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Freddie Simons
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Greg A. Tynan on March 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of January, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sacha C. Dixon, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1017790, Senior Attorney, [email protected]
. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 20-036
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: C.N.D. DOB: 01/01/2020, C.T.D. DOB: 01/01/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: SUSAN DALBEY
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of January, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 69216, [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP10-259
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: G.M. DOB: 09/03/2014, A.M. DOB: 04/17/2012, A.M. DOB: 03/09/2011. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ANTONIO MARCH, SR.
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of January, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0289847 [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNAN CASE NO.: DP20-459
IN THE INTEREST OF: G.F.A DOB: 09/29/2020, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: LATISHA THOMAS
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge G. TYNAN, at 9:00 a.m., on March 4th, 2022, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE HELD VIA MICROSOFT TEAMS. THE LINK WILL BE PROVIDED. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ON FILE WITH THE CLERK. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of January, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 19-DP-105
IN THE INTEREST OF I. E. S., DOB: 06/29/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: ELIZABETH SANCHEZ
(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on March 4th, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 24th day of January, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Baldwin Park: 4001 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 02/8/2022
C197 Toja Burton, C106 Mystery Unit, C104 Paul McMillan, B196 Omar Cisse, D152 Davina Fielder, F105 Amanda Philipsen, C194 Kirsten Zanoni, D104 Trevor Bertran, C117 Brett Kolmetz, D126 Deborah Roberts, D248 Mystery Unit, C159 Jodi Pfiester, B152 Antoinette Johnson, C149 Carlos Borrero, C215 Emma Simpkins, C172 Donald Gibson, C146 Mystery Unit, D142 Sherie Baker, D240 Verrisha Graham, C173 Donald Gibson, B113 Laura Roark, C141 Brackston Helms. U-Haul Ctr Orange Ave: 3500 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 02/08/2022
1633 Matthew James, 1811 Shaquria Daniels, 1114 Roderick Williams, 1037 Erik Aquino, 2303 Elizabeth Orozco, 1906 Christopher Anderson, 1042 Marie Alvarez, 1435 Veronica Henley, 1831 Andres Bautista, 1138 Priscilla Fernandez, 1505 Byran York, 1403 Michael Brown, 2208 Ruby Francois, 1125 Charlomonte Johnson, 1529 Dyanda Lubin, 1065 Thomas Davidson, 1419 Allison Hicks, 1168 Mystery Unit, 1833 Enrique Singaglia de la cru, 1913 Ruby Francois, 1604 Vontressia Howard, 1826 Dena Khoury, 1017 Pamela Medina, 1150 Anthony Ramey, 1270 Christina Batista, 1838 Crystal Grace, 1526 Angel Davis.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022
. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com
. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on
www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM. 1016- Kenneth Blakely; 4007- Jim Verdi; 5049- Trisha
Cuadrado; 6086- De'Aundre Michael Torres
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Ð Ocoee
will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022
. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com
. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains west Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com
at 11:00 AM
. A094-Kristine Nelson Henderson;A098-Davin A Dunbar/Davin Alex Dunbar.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage
will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: February 16, 2022 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032
The personal goods stored therein by the following:#C132-Furniture, #1170-
Households, #1052-Households, #G229-Furniture, #2136-Music Equipment, #2005- Toys, #1032-Household, #E217-Household, #M312-Furniture. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage
may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on February 18, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1B7FL26X0VS207937
1997 DODG
1FDHF37Y2PNA45724
1993 FORD
1GRAP0629GT609708
2016 GREAT DANE TRAILERS
1J8FF28W77D291475
2007 JEEP
1JJV532D7DL739760
2013 WABASH NATIONAL CORP
1JJV532D8CL377730
2012 WABASH NATIONAL CORP
1JJV532W59L320573
2009 WABASH NATIONAL CORP
1UYVS2530J2223712
2018 UTILITY TRAILER MFG
1UYVS2535FU155483
2015 UTILITY TRAILER MFG
1UYVS2539FU155258
2015 UTILITY TRAILER MFG
4F2YZ94105KM04685
2005 MAZD
5GZCZ23D36S835809
2006 STRN
JTHBA30G945036359
2004 LEXS
KMHCG35C13U269372
2003 HYUN.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744,
pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
FEBRUARY 14, 2022
4T1BK1FK3CU006059
2012 TOYT
FEBRUARY 18, 2022
JN1AZ4EHXCM563315
2012 NISS
FEBRUARY 19, 2022
1B8GP25B01B118115
2001 DODG
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
FEBRUARY 19, 2022
5N1BV28U55N117088
2005 NISS
5TDZA23CX6S397311
2006 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2/25/2022
1N4AL24E39C148481
2009 NISS
3VWCB7BU8KM247571
2019 VOLK
WDBFA63F1TF138530
1996 MERZ
1HGFA16536L062291
2 006 HOND
JTLZE4FE5CJ006298
2012 TOYT
2T1KU4EE3AC262966
2 010 TOYT
1ZVBP8AM5C5250021
2 012 FORD
1FTEE14N5SHB22618
1 995 FORD
JM1BM1U76G1338582
2 016 MAZD
1G4HP54K5Y4216014
2 000 BUIC
1FMFU15557LA91862
2 007 FORD
5J6RM3H70CL031194
2012 HOND
4A4MM31S58E011378
2 008 MITS
4A3AB36FX6E032927
2 006 MITS
1D7HA18N98J171993
2 008 DODG
JN1CV6AP7DM715145
2 013 INFI
3/5/2022
JTEKU5JR1M5864700
2 021 TOYT .
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on February 17, 2022 at 9:00 am
at Dynamic Towing
, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2009 TOYT
JTDBL40E499090653
2006 YAMAHA
JYARJ08E56A008341
2015 KIA
KNDJN2A21F7797795
2000 GMC
2GTEK19VXY1352815
2011 CHEV
3GCAAAFWXBS549753.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1996 Isuzu
VIN# 1GGCS1440T8701877
2008 Pontiac
VIN# 2G2WC55C281142145
2005 Toyota
VIN# 2T1BR32E05C353697
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on February 23, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 11th day of February, 2022 at 9:00 AM
with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839
. Freeman, Andrew Household Items; McBride, Dana Household Goods; Gardner, Latrese Household Goods; Prudom, Clark Household Goods; Sprauve, Michelle Household Goods Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this: 26th day of January and 2nd day of February, 2022.
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 18th day of February, 2022 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Orlando NOBT, 8235 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL, 32810
. Richardson, Jason Household; Camacho, Jessica Household; Owens, Jasmine ; Leos, Karla Household; Edwards, Julien Household; Francois, Teela J Household; Thompson, Travis; Thompson, Travis ; Lugo, Alvin Household; arredondo, Carolina Household; Heiserman, Rachel Household Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this: 2nd and 9th day of February, 2022.