Legal Public Notices 1/26/22 issue 

Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: February 11, 2022
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221
Amber Champagne-Household Items, Tina Saville- Household Items, Sidney Lindsay- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 11th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Jacob Boling Š Office Equipment, Roderic Boling Š Household Goods, Katie Boling - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 11th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Ervin Gonzalez-Household goods Kaniesha Dixon-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 11th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Janelle Hartzog-boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, February 11th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM:
Dornell Moore-luggage: Jessica Brown-household items: Shery Ghasemi-household items: Meghan Jalbert- household items: Maronda Blackshear-bags: Stacy Johnson-Sporting Goods, household: Haydee Maldanado-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 11, 2022
, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Tyshaun Holiday- kids 4 wheelers, bike. John George- Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated February 11, 2022
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
Destinee DeJesus- Washer and Dryer, Boxes and Bedroom Set- Kaitlin Westerhoff , personal and household goods-James Postell some personal items and furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 11, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd, Orlando FL 32817, 3213204055
Brandon Smith-home goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990
Maria J Collier: Bed, Mattress, luggage, boxes, jack, shoe boxes, microphone stand, totes, desk, chair; Fabian G Williams: Couch, chair, table, baby bicycle, boxes, toys, lamp, kids' truck, car seat, luggage; Latricia Nicole Means: VCR luggage, rug, fan, power wheels, games, table, bags, totes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913
Esaw Coons- luggage, totes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120
Caridad Lozada- clothes, bags, furniture, totes, oxygen tanks The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando Fl 32825, 4074959612
Andre McKay, the majority of items are teaching supplies and materials (books, school supplies. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 11th, 2022
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 5592 L.B. McLeod Rd. Orlando, FL 32811 (407) 720-2832
. Kenyana McCone- Household Goods, Boxes; Carlos Cambar- Boxes, Personal Items; Fairfield Inn & Suites- Business Goods; Jacklyn Escobar- Household Goods; Carlos Torres- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 20-036
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: C.N.D. DOB: 01/01/2020, C.T.D. DOB: 01/01/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: SUSAN DALBEY
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of January, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 69216, [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP10-259
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: G.M. DOB: 09/03/2014, A.M. DOB: 04/17/2012, A.M. DOB: 03/09/2011. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ANTONIO MARCH, SR.
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of January, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0289847 [email protected]
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNAN CASE NO.: DP20-459
IN THE INTEREST OF: G.F.A DOB: 09/29/2020, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: LATISHA THOMAS
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge G. TYNAN, at 9:00 a.m., on March 4th, 2022, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE HELD VIA MICROSOFT TEAMS. THE LINK WILL BE PROVIDED. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ON FILE WITH THE CLERK. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of January, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 921-7169. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
January 2022
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Keys 40 Blk of W Washington St
2. Clothing 200 Blk of N Ivanhoe Blvd E
3. Cellphone E Colonial Dr/ N Thornton Ave
4. Cellphone 4700 Blk of N Pine Hills Rd
5. Tag Mercy Dr. W Colonial Dr
6. briefcase with electronics 1800 Blk of Meeting Pl
7. Keys 1200 Blk of W South St
8. Tag E Livingston St/ N Rosalind Ave
9. Key 5500 Blk of Fun Spot Way
10. Wallet 100 Blk of E Central Blvd
11. Cellphone 2000 Blk of Aaron Ave
12. Tag 3700 Blk of S Kirkman Rd
13. Tag E Rollins ST/ N Mills Ave
14. Tag N Orange Ave/ Highland Ave
15. Electronics 4000 Blk of S Semoran Blvd
16. Cellphone 40 Blk of W Washington St
17. Bike N Mills Ave/ E Colonial Dr
18. Bike 400 Blk of Ruth Ln
19. Bike 2800 Blk of Delaney Ave
20. Bike 100 Blk of Lake Ave
21. Currency 3100 Blk of S Orange Ave
22. Currency W Livingston St/ N Westmoreland Dr
23. Currency 30 Blk of W Washington St
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Š THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
Notice Is Hereby Given that THE BOON INSURANCE AGENCY, INC, 234 Spring Lake Dr., Itasca, IL 60143, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of EM INSURANCE SERVICES, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole, has filed an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on February 3, 2022 and will continue until all locations are doneU-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810;
E15 CHARLES MEADOR $760.00, R051 JEAN Louis $922.20, C56 rita senquis $967.50, B35 Dawn Hebbert $450.80, B33 TANEKIA BUTLER $398.75, B28 Justice Bryson $503.75, U79 Paul Selvy $313.00, R033 Shaeron Poole $553.25, C60 Julia Watkins $556.75, B43 juan greene $387.20, R025 Samuel Green $373.75 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703;
1115 Alexis Williams $1,176.80, 1203 ALBIS GUZMAN MENDOZA $561.95, 1046 Ty Hillman $1,364.25, 1082 NICOLE ALMEIDA $782.00, R020 Ty Hillman 2/3/2022 $784.55, 1078 Tarvega FORREST $609.80, 1020 ESCABAN FELICIANO $623.50, 1108 ESCABAN FELICIANO $1,359.60. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamone Springs, FL 32714;
E104 Blair Culver $907.88, E116 Diego Rangel $1,514.44, A110 WEINFRID LUNDOR $899.68, B121 Sherral Mapps $1,078.00, C145 HENRY DOGGETT $1,325.90. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792;
2657 Mystery Room $399.28, 1040 AMBER KIDDER $851.85, 2450 Jonathan Mella $431.08, 1088 DAVID ANDERSON $470.30, 2050 TRACI WASHINGTON $750.62, 2600 Cassidy Cole $431.08, 2655 Justin Foster $399.28, 1603 Adelaida De Jesus $931.42, 1224 Mahmoud Rayan $566.96, 1667 KINAYA TATUM $378.22, 2179 Pedro Reyes $692.45. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750;
B077 Christopher Kidd $622.82, E013 Angela Smith $452.50, C031 katrina queen $750.60, E051-52 Caleb Brown $1,135.82, D002 james stone $782.68, E061 Tyrese Stevenson $505.80, A052 Denroy Samuels $532.35 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773;
1781 GEORGE WEINBEL$825.25, 1483 RUSSELL GOLDBERG $425.85, 5078 GEORGE WEINBEL$1,071.55, 1478-82 Megan Greenlief $1,134.00, 5026 Robert Hebert $635.07, 1589 Kwame Knight $495.02, 5002 LEAIYNA CINE $702.81, 1326 William Santiago $436.50, 0002 carolyn reid $505.80, 1214 miriam caicedo $702.53, 1310 SHARON WHEELER $356.68, 1524 alton sauls $1,050.65, 1607 robert henry $798.60, 1411 robert henry $745.35, 2574 Gary Benson $527.00, 1236 Elavittal Williams $702.53, 1285 Eva Deloach $883.75, 1722 melisa spady $463.10, 0012 laura Vega $825.15, 2247 laura Vega $1,203.22, 1130 riddick bowe $742.81, 1406 robert henry $745.35, 2322 charissa johns $1,256.40, 5070 MARK HARB $857.18, 5008 Jasper Upshaw $857.18, 5088 Deborah Williams $1,173.00, 1061 Michael Keane $1,383.89, 5046 Alexander Bankert $702.81, 1029 pamela izquierdo $702.81, 2011 ISABEL RIVAS $650.15, 2376 juana smith $1,043.52, 1205 kyesha britton $931.45, 1073 Valerie Zambrana $1,474.66, 1752 Jonathan Jackson $526.95, 1081 Jamesha Mathews $857.18, 1124 Lakesha Wright $1,383.89, 1488 Deborah Williams $564.19, 1162 standley swinton $831.55 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773;
1525 sagely shubert $1,257.92, 1057 Bryan Felter $431.90, 1069 Tyree Knox $309.60, 1601 Austin Cowing $309.60, 0208 Heather Tilbury $554.68, 1946 HUBERT DURHAM $480.02, 1014 linda spivey $490.75, 0228 JOHN CONLEY $554.68, 1652-54 Tori Tucker $854.08, 1692 JALAY'ZIA JONES $831.50, 0002 ALYSHA DAVIS $576.00, 2006 Brittney Reynolds $372.40, 1723 Kurt Vinis $663.60, 1954 Martinique Billings $450.60, 1361 DORIS FLAGLER $407.80, 1301 Tearia Butler $623.85, 1728 Mildred Lockley $309.60, 0023 CAROLYNN MORGAN $703.75, 1725 Amanda morris $858.04, 1822 jannie holliday $683.60 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771;
4072 BRITTANY MITZ $590.66, 4025 Quentin Turner $331.18, 4048 NORMA MAZZALI VARGAS $1,160.10, 4178 Tiama Small $544.27, 2032 Mystery Room $542.96, 1029 STANLEY MCKINNEY $734.66, 4069 Mystery Room $542.96, 2084 stephen johnson $618.50, 1097 Patrick weiland $628.21, 3082 Brandie Wagner $474.11, 2046 luccas sanchez $721.21, 2097 Marline Algarin $750.41, 2057 NORMA MAZZALI VARGAS $721.21, 4139 shiquita alexander $1,197.71, 1044 Collen Garey $670.87.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Baldwin Park: 4001 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 02/8/2022
C197 Toja Burton, C106 Mystery Unit, C104 Paul McMillan, B196 Omar Cisse, D152 Davina Fielder, F105 Amanda Philipsen, C194 Kirsten Zanoni, D104 Trevor Bertran, C117 Brett Kolmetz, D126 Deborah Roberts, D248 Mystery Unit, C159 Jodi Pfiester, B152 Antoinette Johnson, C149 Carlos Borrero, C215 Emma Simpkins, C172 Donald Gibson, C146 Mystery Unit, D142 Sherie Baker, D240 Verrisha Graham, C173 Donald Gibson, B113 Laura Roark, C141 Brackston Helms. U-Haul Ctr Orange Ave: 3500 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 02/08/2022
1633 Matthew James, 1811 Shaquria Daniels, 1114 Roderick Williams, 1037 Erik Aquino, 2303 Elizabeth Orozco, 1906 Christopher Anderson, 1042 Marie Alvarez, 1435 Veronica Henley, 1831 Andres Bautista, 1138 Priscilla Fernandez, 1505 Byran York, 1403 Michael Brown, 2208 Ruby Francois, 1125 Charlomonte Johnson, 1529 Dyanda Lubin, 1065 Thomas Davidson, 1419 Allison Hicks, 1168 Mystery Unit, 1833 Enrique Singaglia de la cru, 1913 Ruby Francois, 1604 Vontressia Howard, 1826 Dena Khoury, 1017 Pamela Medina, 1150 Anthony Ramey, 1270 Christina Batista, 1838 Crystal Grace, 1526 Angel Davis.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on February 11th, 2022 at 11:00 am
for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A308- Brian Bracero B173- Jose Rodriguez
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on February 11, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
5UXKR2C55G0R71604
2016/BMW
WDCGG5HB8DF985769
2013/Merz
JN1CV6EKXEM111928
2014/Infi
WA1C4AFY1K2001843
2019/Audi
1FUBGDDVXELFN7324
2014/FRHT
JM3KFABM1K1569568
2019/Mazd
JN8AT2MT7KW251100
2019/Niss
3MYDLBYV2KY527097
2019/Toyt.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 2/11/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JTMZFREV9FD048550
2015 TOYT
ZAM57XSA8F1129876
2015 MASE
13N14820XN1550257
2022 FONA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
1# DAN'S AUTO RECYCLING AND DAN'S AUTO SALES LLC gives Notice that on 02/24/2022, 09:00 am the following vehicle(s) may be sold by public sale at 18730 EAST COLONIAL DR ORLANDO, FL 32820
, to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. 1# DAN'S AUTO RECYCLING AND DAN'S AUTO SALES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1N4BL11E65C301304
2005 NISS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
FEBRUARY 10, 2022
3FA6P0HD5KR183577
2019 FORD.
Notice of Public Sale
: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on February 11, 2022
at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage, 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1245 ŠTina Serrano #1316 ŠEdwin Santana #1346 ŠJohn Wills #1425 ŠBen Francis #1811 ŠJeremy Sharritt #2106 ŠJamie Raynor #2539 ŠMarie Ayala.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2/14/2022
1GNEC13R5VJ374755
1997 CHEV
1NXBR32E63Z086075
2003 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2/20/2022
3C63RRGL5MG666299
2021 RAM
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pritchett's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 1240 South Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2/14/20222
JN1EV7AP2JM351758
2018 Infi
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2014 Chrysler
VIN# 2C4RC1BG1ER292396
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on February 16, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 11th day of February, 2022 at 9:00 AM
with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839
. Freeman, Andrew Household Items; McBride, Dana Household Goods; Gardner, Latrese Household Goods; Prudom, Clark Household Goods; Sprauve, Michelle Household Goods Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this: 26th day of January and 2nd day of February, 2022.
Pace Center for Girls, Inc. (“Pace”) recently became aware that participant information for some of its Florida students was improperly accessed during a data incident which was discovered the week of December 13, 2021. The improper access appears to have arisen from an intrusion into certain infrastructure systems in January 2021. At this time, Pace has identified the following types of student information that were improperly accessed: full name, address/phone number, date of birth, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice identification numbers, enrollment data, behavioral health information and parent/guardian names. Pace recommends that students and their parents take immediate steps to protect the students from any potential harm resulting from the data incident, such as actively monitoring accounts, Explanation of Benefits (EOBs), and credit bureau reports. Pace also recommends students register a fraud alert with the three major credit bureaus: Equifax (800-525-6285), Experian (888-397-3742), or TransUnion (800-680-7289). Parents may also wish to visit IdentityTheft.gov, “or browse recovery steps” and then select “Children’s personal information.” Pace has and continues to take prompt action to investigate the incident and improve its security, including engaging an outside cybersecurity firm, securing network and physical computer access, and assessing data protection and gateway security systems. Pace greatly values the privacy and security of the information of students, and is diligently working to ensure this data incident is properly addressed. If you have any questions about the data incident or the personal information that Pace maintains about its students, or would like to sign your student up for credit monitoring services for the next year free of charge, please contact Pace toll free at (833)264-0157 or by e-mail at Incident [email protected]
.