Legal Public Notices 7/07 issue 

Orlando Legals

will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the location indicated:at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Michael Parker - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Jamyra King - Clothes, Jenny Williams - boxes and bed and carpet. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:Tabatha Perez, bags, kids items, personal items, arts & crafts; Lisa Delviscio, household items, clothes, boxes; Richard Bessong, household good; Alexandra Jimenez, tv, mattress, kitchen items; Yzeaminda Parker, household goods.Nina Gadson Clothing,furniture, toys etc Nina Gadson Clothing furniture Etc Nina Gadson clothing, furniture Simon Duvall Furniture and household goods Karma Butler King bed and dresser.Kelsey Alfaro-Household items, Donnie Ducharme-Household items.John Diaz- Household items, Aletha Franklin-Household items, Katrice Houston-Household items, Dechell Brand-Household items.Airom Filho, household goods; Deanna Lee, household goods; Melanie Melendez, makeup; Marcus Graham, household goods; Theresa Vlado, household goods; Linden Samuels, clothes and boxes; Paul Smith, household goods; Artrina Bell, files, business equipment; Jean Blaise, Furniture.Pamela Bowman-clothes. Jennifer Barrett-Household Goods. Celeste Haynes-bed, crib, basket, and rocking chair. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Pam Robinson 15 pieces box. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made withcash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:- Brandon Hallahan- household goods, Tamiqua Williams-4 bikes,2 tv stands, tv, boxes of clothing. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:. Dasma Hopkins- boxes, totes. Gregory Charles Spreng- boxes, camping gear, train set, tools. Alfonzo J Pender Jr-tools, bins, safe. Daniel Christian Bates-washer, bags, tv, totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Jovaughn Matthie-Furniture and clothes Jeannie Hart-Household items Darlene Randall-Household items Cherie Horner-Household items Cherrie Horner-Household items Joyce Hayman-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Justin McWilson: Boxes, Pictures, Toys. Stella Kirimi: Bags, Boxes, Pictures, Totes. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Esaw Coons- Bags, Totes, Luggage, Bedding. Steve Lay- Books, Boxes, Shelves, Cards, Photo Albums, Baseball Cards. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Ciera Marie Young: Laptop, Furniture, Grill, Décor, Totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage. Helen Degrilla-household goods, boxes.-Stephen LIsom-household goods.-Gregory J Smith-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. Elizabeth Canizares-Household items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:NKansa-Gyane INdusties business supplies; Amanda Robledo Household goods- 2000 Black Honda Civic VIN:1HGEJ814GYL083044 Owner: Emilo Sebastian Torres Lein holder: Tropical Auto Sales. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made withcash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO.IN RE: ESTATE OF, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Pamela Alice Kowzan, deceased, whose date of death was February 28, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Ste. 355, Orlando, FL 32801. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent ' s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent ' s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT ' S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The first publication of this notice is 7/7/2021 . Personal Representative: Carol Loh, 197 Borden Road, Middletown, NJ 07748, Attorney for Personal Representative: Joseph Wirth, Florida Bar Number: 641588, Kwon & Wirth Law, P.A., 111 N Orange Ave, Suite 800, Orlando, FL 32801IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION STATE OF FLORIDAIN THE INTEREST OF: J. J. W., Jr., a male child DOB: 05/15/2018, J. R. F., a male child DOB: 08/06/2020, SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To:Winter Springs, Florida. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable John D. Galluzzo onat 1:30 p.m.,at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm . Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Witness my hand and seal of this Court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 30th day of June, 2021. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk Court Seal.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION STATE OF FLORIDAIN THE INTEREST OF: J. J. W., Jr., a male child DOB: 05/15/2018, J. R. F., a male child DOB: 08/06/2020, SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To:Winter Springs, Florida. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable John D. Galluzzo onat 1:30 p.m.,at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm . Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Witness my hand and seal of this Court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 30th day of June, 2021. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk Court Seal.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: S.D DOB: 3/19/18, NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on July 29th, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646 Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of June, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 1010876, Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 400 W. Robinson Street, Ste. N211 Orlando, FL 32801 rachel.stawski@myflfamilies.com . PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 563-2324 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)is hereby given that the undersigned, American Interiors-Orlando LLC, of 250 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, SUITE 1600, Orlando, FL 32801, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious names:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/28/2021is hereby given that the undersigned, Annie Harris, of 11312 Citra Circle, Apt. 303, Windermere, FL 34786, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 7/1/2021is hereby given that the undersigned, ORLANDO CHURCH OF CHRIST, of 2400 South Goldenrod Road, Orlando, FL 32822, County of Orange, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 25th of June, 2021To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.1111 - Potillo, Margaret; 2014 - Whitaker, Lomicia; 2145 - Levigne, Austin; 3018 - Bumpass, Sidney; 3030 - Walker, Joseph; 3071 - LEVY, BENJAMIN; 3082 - Hoff, Spencer; 4011 - Reed, Christopher; 5002 - Hartzell, Jessica; 5004 - Sampson, Jeffrey; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5049 - Brown, Devron; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 5130 - Thompson, Othea; 7045 - Cooper, Sheree; 9011 - Tuck, Zenaida; 9021 - Reed, Christopher. 00107 - delacruz, Manuel; 00243 - Callwood, David; 00288 - Brickmeier, Robyn; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00590 - Butler, Matthew; 00702 - Torres, Rufino; 00720 - Wilkinson, Tia; 00735 - Diaz, Victor; 00748 - Kilponen, Dawn; 00913 - Myers, AngelaA016 - Wells, Shaleah; A040 - Shaw, Daniel; B010 - Martinez Ortiz, Jeann; C010 - Walker, Jacqueline; C024 - Getchell, Tabatha; C044 - Smith, Anekia; D065 - Floyd Jr., Michael; D072 - Perfetto, Jennifer; D100 - Verzosa, Frederico; E037 - Menke, Mariah; E049 - Simms, Vonetta; E071 - Hansen, Candace; H042 - Fleming, Alvin; I004 - Wansley, Lavar; J213 - Russell, Jackie; J218 - Galante, Joseph; J304 - Hebard, Heather; J521 - Paige, Inez; J525 - Davis, Christopher C; J801 - Taylor, Shinese. B258 - Meehan, Dianne; C301 - Pirollo, Lawrence; C308 - Dickson, Michelle; C316 - Williams, Desiree; C373 - Moran, Irania; D425 - Medina, Kelly; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E095 - Ramos, William; H831 - Lewis, Aaron Joseph; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey. A021 - Blake, William; D134 - Moyeton, Trinette; D148 - Joseph, Andy; D151 - Zuick, Eli; J283 - brown, Shaquisha; J294 - Speed, Arlene; J317 - Wilson, Tyrone; J320 - Nelson, Jamie; J352 - Thomas, Aaron; J356 - Melendez, Jaquan; J385 - Nathan, Keyondra; J388 - Williams, Erica; L493 - Balcacer, Milton; S571 - Nash, Deborah; S580 - Roseboro, Marilyn. 1133 - Shannon, Alda; 2215 - Harper, Amy; 2322 - Simpkins, Steve; 2401 - Williams, Melissa; 3120 - Bauer, Diana; 3207 - Marlette, Marleen; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne; P011 - Ortiz, Francisco. A106 - Benitez, Jessica; A122 - Mcmullen, Mark; C312 - McNeil, Dorothy; D403 - Redditt, Crystal; D407 - Hayes, Michael; D417 - Green, Sabree; D438 - Baker, Akilah; G704 - Aviles, Maria; G743 - Downs, Shakeem; G758 - Anderson, Shaynesha; H807 - Matson, Autmn; J906 - Boyle, Tierrany; J918 - Velazquez, Brian; K015 - Velez, Michelle. A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A109 - Gable, Peter; A174 - Guidry, Tina; B208 - Salahuddin, Marilyn; B253 - Maldonado, Ebil; C337 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; E548 - Lopez, Rodney; E549 - Mitchell, Andrew; E552 - Clark, Jimmie; E560 - Baker, Skylarr B; E581 - Mcmillon, Alan; E591 - Gadson, Timothy; F659 - Prescott, Jeff; G713 - Kelly, Denise; G716 - Hogue, Xavier; G728 - Beharry, Michael; G733 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos0138 - Robbins, Ianh; 0346 - Garretson, Wayne; 0461 - Haynes, Caitlyn; 0522 - Holmes, Elizabeth; 2044 - Gilmutdinova, Sofya; 2052 - Hall, Lisa; 2103 - Ginsberg, Rebekah; 2126 - Doo-Kingue, Sonia; 3006 - Alexander, Tiya; 3014 - Morales,Jacquelyn; 3017 - Jones, Gayle. C040 - Alpheaus, Timothy; C064 - Velez, Andersson; C099 - Davis, Alonna; D071 - Kolar, Miroslav; E035 - Moran, Keith; E038 - Glunt, Cindy; E070 - Ellerbe, Gregory; F058 - Guthrie, Robert; G020 - Coleman, Raymond; G059 - Scott, Alan; G066 - Williams, Giovanni; H018 - Bostick, Jadan; I011 - Etgar, Miriam; I028 - larrea, Disaiah Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com . 0033 - Johnson, Alphonse; 0077 - Bean, Willie; 0083 - Mcintosh, Tina; 0093 - Mendonça, Gabriel; 0112 - Kaddoura, Yamile; 0115 - Vivas, Elizabeth; 0122 - Griffin, Loretta; 0124 - Tomlinson, Marcia; 0127 - Walker, Larry; 0135 - Pitman, Freddie; 0136 - Jamerson, Chanda; 0194 - Jeanlys, Miriel; 0220 - Maldonado, Yamilett; 0238 - Haywood, Joseph; 0275 - Morgan, James; 0329 - Collins, Joan; 0344 - Chapman, Jamarr; 0435 - Vanegas, Christopher; 0508 - Rodery, Joshuah; 0574 - Toya Jones, Samara; 1006 - Rqandolph, Andrea.. 1304 - Baptiste, Andrew; 1603 - Shuler, Robert; 2321 - Woodson, Alexander; 2423 - Garcia, Jeremy; 2512 - Brown, Ahyanna; 2707 - Jones, Antwan; 3311 - fluellen, devon; 3327 - Watson, Amber; 3401 - Boone, Shardae; 4124 - Alexis, Guyanne; 4416 - Cox, Bernetta; 4531 - Dixon, Ashani; 4605 - Butler, Sharon; 5107 - GUMBS, FLOYD V; 7105 - JOHNSON, THOMAS; 8111 - Mason, Kiana; P011 - Ray, Christopher. B032 - Sutherland, Kerrie Lyn; B047 - Rubin, Celia; B066 - Perry, Tiffany; B073 - Sparrow, Stephen; C015 - Martins, Sandra; C059 - marcotte, Angel; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D026 - Clark, Faron; D027 - Cobb-Melvin, Velma; D028 - Reed, Latoya; D054 - Magdaleno, Susan; D102 - Smalls, Deangli; D121 - Claudin, Rodney; E001 - Gilyard, Gretta; E028 - Moonasar, Anil; F045 - Falkrete Seymour, Brendan; P001 - Menos, Fritzgerald. A001 - Sanders, Arroyo; A012 - ILIFFE, ANDREW; A044 - eagle, leyla; B018B - Landis, Mark; B061 - Jones, Alice; B068 - Langley, Lindsay; B075A - King, Erika; B085A - main, Natalie; B088 - Frazier, Erica; C023 - Daniels, John; C026 - James-Sandy, Jeanine; C031 - White, Paul; C072 - Fisher, Matthew e; C106 - James, Sharon; D057 - Herrera, Mirta; D061 - Griffin, Jennifer; D084 - Luper, James; D092 - Eagle, Michael; D124 - bingham, nick; D126 - Goines, Frances; E012 - Bell, Ronnetter; E017 - Munett, Jose; E087 - KAWALEY, ASHLEY; F069 - DeBacco, Sarah; F077 - Reyes, Sandra; F116 - Merine, Leon; O017 - Young, JamesB224 - Martin, Kenneth; C315 - farmer, Sandra; E054 - AMSTUTZ, CARLETTA; F619 - Johnson, Ericka; F666 - Paul, Randy; G724 - Gabriel, JodyAnne; G733 - Rodriguez, Sam; H809 - Bryant, Gregory; P035 - Koren, Matthrew. 0403 - Hunter, Yvonne; 0522 - Butler, Wayman; 4005 - Gooch, Tonya3028 - Fuller, Sue; 3163 - Amos, Carl. 1022 - Fuller, Carson; 1054 - McKay, Shannon; 1119 - Canady, Xavier; 4077 - Sanders, Marcus; 4098 - Harbin, Kandace; 4109 - Espinosa, Edward; 4113 - Caughel, Elisabeth. 0402 - McNeill, Ronni; 1044 - Cunningham, Caroline; 3007 - Dyer, Shayne Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 7/23/2021, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1FMNE31L76DA276942006 FORDKNDJF7249774458492007 KIA1FMCU03158KB789392008 FORD3GNDA33D58S5660492008 CHEVROLET1UYVS2531AU1018172010 UTILITY MASTER1N4AL2AP1AN5660182010 NISSAN1FUJGLBGXCSBS53002012 FREIGHTLINER.. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:1D4GP25B73B2452612003 DODG1G2NE52E8XC5141101999 PONT3FAHP0JA4AR2688852010 FORD1N4AL3AP0GC1537442016 NISS1HGFA16867L0856422007 HOND2HGFB2F84CH5554972012 HOND4M2EU48858UJ134222008 MERCWAULC68E93A3166932003 AUDI2C4GP54L71R2500292001 CHRY1D4HD38K25F5733572005 DODGJH2RC44573M7058292003 HOND2LMHJ5FR7ABJ115042010 LINC1FTZF1729WNC010711998 FORD1FDWF36F1XEC446571999 FORD1N4BL3AP4EC2807732014 NISSJTDBU4EE9AJ0630842010 TOYT1G6KD57Y87U2068252007 CADI.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on,on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at:Name Unit Contents: Yaritza Flores , Unit 452, Misc. items, Dominic Starke, Unit 411, Misc. items, William Blagg , Unit 259, Misc. items, David Shorts, Unit 610, Misc. items. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 30th day of June, 2021 and 7th day of July, 2021Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:1HGES26792L0238592002 HONDJN1AZ34E63T0025222003 NISS2B3KA43G06H5123192006 DODGE1HGCM66583A0478652003 HOND1NXBR32E85Z3538342005 TOYTJTLKT3347540065612005 SCIOJA3AU86W69U0238552009 MITS1FADP3F26GL3567962016 FORD1XKYD48X7LJ2977242020 KENWORTH MOTOR TRUCK CO.Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2008 ScionVIN# JTKKU10448J0256482002 FordVIN# 1FAPP444X2F2021202004 NissanVIN# 3N1CB51D34L902806To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on July 28, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISIONNOTICE TO CREDITORS (Administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order of Administration has been entered in the estate of MILDRED ETHEL LINSDAY, deceased, File Number 2021-CP-000257-PR, by the Circuit Court for Osceola County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; that the decedent's date of death was February 5, 2021; that the total value of the estate is $89,611.68 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: CECELIA B. MERRILL, 1107 Seneca Trail, St. Cloud, Florida 34772. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 06/30/2021. Person Giving Notice: CECELIA B. MERRILL. Attorney for Person Giving Notice: Louis W. Andrews, Florida Bar No. 118554, Andrews & Shea, PLLC, 111 E. Monument Ave., Ste. 319, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Telephone:(407) 201-3500.