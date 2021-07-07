Legal Public Notices 7/07 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the location indicated: July 16, 2021
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms RD, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516 7221:
Michael Parker - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 16th, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Jamyra King - Clothes, Jenny Williams - boxes and bed and carpet. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on July 16th 2021
at the location indicated: Store 1334 : 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 @ 11:00 am:
Tabatha Perez, bags, kids items, personal items, arts & crafts; Lisa Delviscio, household items, clothes, boxes; Richard Bessong, household good; Alexandra Jimenez, tv, mattress, kitchen items; Yzeaminda Parker, household goods. Store 8778 : 3820 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806, 321.270.3440 @ 11:30 am:
Nina Gadson Clothing,furniture, toys etc Nina Gadson Clothing furniture Etc Nina Gadson clothing, furniture Simon Duvall Furniture and household goods Karma Butler King bed and dresser. Store 7306 : 408 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, 321.285.5021 @ 12:15 pm:
Kelsey Alfaro-Household items, Donnie Ducharme-Household items. Store 7590: 7360 Sand Lake rd , Orlando FL 32819, (407) 634-4449 @ 12:30 PM:
John Diaz- Household items, Aletha Franklin-Household items, Katrice Houston-Household items, Dechell Brand-Household items. Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 pm:
Airom Filho, household goods; Deanna Lee, household goods; Melanie Melendez, makeup; Marcus Graham, household goods; Theresa Vlado, household goods; Linden Samuels, clothes and boxes; Paul Smith, household goods; Artrina Bell, files, business equipment; Jean Blaise, Furniture. Store 8136: 3501 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, 407.488.9093 @ 3:00 PM:
Pamela Bowman-clothes. Jennifer Barrett-Household Goods. Celeste Haynes-bed, crib, basket, and rocking chair. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 7/16/2021 @ 12:00PM:
Pam Robinson 15 pieces box. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made withcash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated July 16, 2021
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
- Brandon Hallahan- household goods, Tamiqua Williams-4 bikes,2 tv stands, tv, boxes of clothing. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 16, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794 6970
. Dasma Hopkins- boxes, totes. Gregory Charles Spreng- boxes, camping gear, train set, tools. Alfonzo J Pender Jr-tools, bins, safe. Daniel Christian Bates-washer, bags, tv, totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 16, 2021 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Jovaughn Matthie-Furniture and clothes Jeannie Hart-Household items Darlene Randall-Household items Cherie Horner-Household items Cherrie Horner-Household items Joyce Hayman-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 16, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793.
Justin McWilson: Boxes, Pictures, Toys. Stella Kirimi: Bags, Boxes, Pictures, Totes. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 16 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913:
Esaw Coons- Bags, Totes, Luggage, Bedding. Steve Lay- Books, Boxes, Shelves, Cards, Photo Albums, Baseball Cards. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 16 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32828, 4076343990:
Ciera Marie Young: Laptop, Furniture, Grill, Décor, Totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 16th, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
. Helen Degrilla-household goods, boxes.-Stephen L
Isom-household goods.-Gregory J Smith-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N Primrose Dr Orlando FL 32803, 321-285-5021 on 07/23/2021 at 12:15pm
. Elizabeth Canizares-Household items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 7/30/2021 @ 12:00PM:
NKansa-Gyane INdusties business supplies; Amanda Robledo Household goods- 2000 Black Honda Civic VIN:
1HGEJ814GYL083044 Owner: Emilo Sebastian Torres Lein holder: Tropical Auto Sales. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made withcash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO. 2021-CP-001195-O,
IN RE: ESTATE OF PAMELA ALICE KOWZAN
, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Pamela Alice Kowzan, deceased, whose date of death was February 28, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Ste. 355, Orlando, FL 32801. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent ' s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent ' s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT ' S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The first publication of this notice is 7/7/2021 . Personal Representative: Carol Loh, 197 Borden Road, Middletown, NJ 07748, Attorney for Personal Representative: Joseph Wirth, Florida Bar Number: 641588, Kwon & Wirth Law, P.A., 111 N Orange Ave, Suite 800, Orlando, FL 32801
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION STATE OF FLORIDA Case No. P20-DP-93
IN THE INTEREST OF: J. J. W., Jr., a male child DOB: 05/15/2018, J. R. F., a male child DOB: 08/06/2020, SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Joshua James Williams
Winter Springs, Florida. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable John D. Galluzzo on September 20, 2021
at 1:30 p.m.,at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at
http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm
. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Witness my hand and seal of this Court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 30th day of June, 2021. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION STATE OF FLORIDA Case No. P20-DP-93
IN THE INTEREST OF: J. J. W., Jr., a male child DOB: 05/15/2018, J. R. F., a male child DOB: 08/06/2020, SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Margaret Anne Ford
Winter Springs, Florida. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable John D. Galluzzo on September 20, 2021
at 1:30 p.m.,at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at
http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm
. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Witness my hand and seal of this Court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 30th day of June, 2021. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-195
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: S.D DOB: 3/19/18, NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Anthony Goyens
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on July 29th, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646 Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of June, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 1010876, Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 400 W. Robinson Street, Ste. N211 Orlando, FL 32801 rachel.stawski@myflfamilies.com
. PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 563-2324 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, American Interiors-Orlando LLC, of 250 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, SUITE 1600, Orlando, FL 32801, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious names:
Falkbuilt-Florida; Falkbuilt-Tampa; and Falkbuilt-Orlando
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Falkbuilt-Florida; Falkbuilt-Tampa; and Falkbuilt-Orlando
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/28/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Annie Harris, of 11312 Citra Circle, Apt. 303, Windermere, FL 34786, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Ivory Shore Boutique
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Ivory Shore Boutique
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 7/1/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, ORLANDO CHURCH OF CHRIST, of 2400 South Goldenrod Road, Orlando, FL 32822, County of Orange, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
ORLANDO CHURCH OF CHRIST
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"ORLANDO CHURCH OF CHRIST"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 25th of June, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on July 23, 2021
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1111 - Potillo, Margaret; 2014 - Whitaker, Lomicia; 2145 - Levigne, Austin; 3018 - Bumpass, Sidney; 3030 - Walker, Joseph; 3071 - LEVY, BENJAMIN; 3082 - Hoff, Spencer; 4011 - Reed, Christopher; 5002 - Hartzell, Jessica; 5004 - Sampson, Jeffrey; 5034 - Gazard, Mia; 5049 - Brown, Devron; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 5130 - Thompson, Othea; 7045 - Cooper, Sheree; 9011 - Tuck, Zenaida; 9021 - Reed, Christopher PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 00107 - delacruz, Manuel; 00243 - Callwood, David; 00288 - Brickmeier, Robyn; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00590 - Butler, Matthew; 00702 - Torres, Rufino; 00720 - Wilkinson, Tia; 00735 - Diaz, Victor; 00748 - Kilponen, Dawn; 00913 - Myers, Angela PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A016 - Wells, Shaleah; A040 - Shaw, Daniel; B010 - Martinez Ortiz, Jeann; C010 - Walker, Jacqueline; C024 - Getchell, Tabatha; C044 - Smith, Anekia; D065 - Floyd Jr., Michael; D072 - Perfetto, Jennifer; D100 - Verzosa, Frederico; E037 - Menke, Mariah; E049 - Simms, Vonetta; E071 - Hansen, Candace; H042 - Fleming, Alvin; I004 - Wansley, Lavar; J213 - Russell, Jackie; J218 - Galante, Joseph; J304 - Hebard, Heather; J521 - Paige, Inez; J525 - Davis, Christopher C; J801 - Taylor, Shinese PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. B258 - Meehan, Dianne; C301 - Pirollo, Lawrence; C308 - Dickson, Michelle; C316 - Williams, Desiree; C373 - Moran, Irania; D425 - Medina, Kelly; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E095 - Ramos, William; H831 - Lewis, Aaron Joseph; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A021 - Blake, William; D134 - Moyeton, Trinette; D148 - Joseph, Andy; D151 - Zuick, Eli; J283 - brown, Shaquisha; J294 - Speed, Arlene; J317 - Wilson, Tyrone; J320 - Nelson, Jamie; J352 - Thomas, Aaron; J356 - Melendez, Jaquan; J385 - Nathan, Keyondra; J388 - Williams, Erica; L493 - Balcacer, Milton; S571 - Nash, Deborah; S580 - Roseboro, Marilyn PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1133 - Shannon, Alda; 2215 - Harper, Amy; 2322 - Simpkins, Steve; 2401 - Williams, Melissa; 3120 - Bauer, Diana; 3207 - Marlette, Marleen; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne; P011 - Ortiz, Francisco PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A106 - Benitez, Jessica; A122 - Mcmullen, Mark; C312 - McNeil, Dorothy; D403 - Redditt, Crystal; D407 - Hayes, Michael; D417 - Green, Sabree; D438 - Baker, Akilah; G704 - Aviles, Maria; G743 - Downs, Shakeem; G758 - Anderson, Shaynesha; H807 - Matson, Autmn; J906 - Boyle, Tierrany; J918 - Velazquez, Brian; K015 - Velez, Michelle PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A109 - Gable, Peter; A174 - Guidry, Tina; B208 - Salahuddin, Marilyn; B253 - Maldonado, Ebil; C337 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; E548 - Lopez, Rodney; E549 - Mitchell, Andrew; E552 - Clark, Jimmie; E560 - Baker, Skylarr B; E581 - Mcmillon, Alan; E591 - Gadson, Timothy; F659 - Prescott, Jeff; G713 - Kelly, Denise; G716 - Hogue, Xavier; G728 - Beharry, Michael; G733 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0138 - Robbins, Ianh; 0346 - Garretson, Wayne; 0461 - Haynes, Caitlyn; 0522 - Holmes, Elizabeth; 2044 - Gilmutdinova, Sofya; 2052 - Hall, Lisa; 2103 - Ginsberg, Rebekah; 2126 - Doo-Kingue, Sonia; 3006 - Alexander, Tiya; 3014 - Morales,
Jacquelyn; 3017 - Jones, Gayle PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. C040 - Alpheaus, Timothy; C064 - Velez, Andersson; C099 - Davis, Alonna; D071 - Kolar, Miroslav; E035 - Moran, Keith; E038 - Glunt, Cindy; E070 - Ellerbe, Gregory; F058 - Guthrie, Robert; G020 - Coleman, Raymond; G059 - Scott, Alan; G066 - Williams, Giovanni; H018 - Bostick, Jadan; I011 - Etgar, Miriam; I028 - larrea, Disaiah Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on July 23, 2021
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 01:00 PM
Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0033 - Johnson, Alphonse; 0077 - Bean, Willie; 0083 - Mcintosh, Tina; 0093 - Mendonça, Gabriel; 0112 - Kaddoura, Yamile; 0115 - Vivas, Elizabeth; 0122 - Griffin, Loretta; 0124 - Tomlinson, Marcia; 0127 - Walker, Larry; 0135 - Pitman, Freddie; 0136 - Jamerson, Chanda; 0194 - Jeanlys, Miriel; 0220 - Maldonado, Yamilett; 0238 - Haywood, Joseph; 0275 - Morgan, James; 0329 - Collins, Joan; 0344 - Chapman, Jamarr; 0435 - Vanegas, Christopher; 0508 - Rodery, Joshuah; 0574 - Toya Jones, Samara; 1006 - Rqandolph, Andrea. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1304 - Baptiste, Andrew; 1603 - Shuler, Robert; 2321 - Woodson, Alexander; 2423 - Garcia, Jeremy; 2512 - Brown, Ahyanna; 2707 - Jones, Antwan; 3311 - fluellen, devon; 3327 - Watson, Amber; 3401 - Boone, Shardae; 4124 - Alexis, Guyanne; 4416 - Cox, Bernetta; 4531 - Dixon, Ashani; 4605 - Butler, Sharon; 5107 - GUMBS, FLOYD V; 7105 - JOHNSON, THOMAS; 8111 - Mason, Kiana; P011 - Ray, Christopher PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. B032 - Sutherland, Kerrie Lyn; B047 - Rubin, Celia; B066 - Perry, Tiffany; B073 - Sparrow, Stephen; C015 - Martins, Sandra; C059 - marcotte, Angel; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D026 - Clark, Faron; D027 - Cobb-Melvin, Velma; D028 - Reed, Latoya; D054 - Magdaleno, Susan; D102 - Smalls, Deangli; D121 - Claudin, Rodney; E001 - Gilyard, Gretta; E028 - Moonasar, Anil; F045 - Falkrete Seymour, Brendan; P001 - Menos, Fritzgerald PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A001 - Sanders, Arroyo; A012 - ILIFFE, ANDREW; A044 - eagle, leyla; B018B - Landis, Mark; B061 - Jones, Alice; B068 - Langley, Lindsay; B075A - King, Erika; B085A - main, Natalie; B088 - Frazier, Erica; C023 - Daniels, John; C026 - James-Sandy, Jeanine; C031 - White, Paul; C072 - Fisher, Matthew e; C106 - James, Sharon; D057 - Herrera, Mirta; D061 - Griffin, Jennifer; D084 - Luper, James; D092 - Eagle, Michael; D124 - bingham, nick; D126 - Goines, Frances; E012 - Bell, Ronnetter; E017 - Munett, Jose; E087 - KAWALEY, ASHLEY; F069 - DeBacco, Sarah; F077 - Reyes, Sandra; F116 - Merine, Leon; O017 - Young, James PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B224 - Martin, Kenneth; C315 - farmer, Sandra; E054 - AMSTUTZ, CARLETTA; F619 - Johnson, Ericka; F666 - Paul, Randy; G724 - Gabriel, JodyAnne; G733 - Rodriguez, Sam; H809 - Bryant, Gregory; P035 - Koren, Matthrew PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0403 - Hunter, Yvonne; 0522 - Butler, Wayman; 4005 - Gooch, Tonya PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
3028 - Fuller, Sue; 3163 - Amos, Carl PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1022 - Fuller, Carson; 1054 - McKay, Shannon; 1119 - Canady, Xavier; 4077 - Sanders, Marcus; 4098 - Harbin, Kandace; 4109 - Espinosa, Edward; 4113 - Caughel, Elisabeth PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0402 - McNeill, Ronni; 1044 - Cunningham, Caroline; 3007 - Dyer, Shayne Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 7/23/2021, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FMNE31L76DA27694
2006 FORD
KNDJF724977445849
2007 KIA
1FMCU03158KB78939
2008 FORD
3GNDA33D58S566049
2008 CHEVROLET
1UYVS2531AU101817
2010 UTILITY MASTER
1N4AL2AP1AN566018
2010 NISSAN
1FUJGLBGXCSBS5300
2012 FREIGHTLINER.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
7/29/2021
1D4GP25B73B245261
2003 DODG
1G2NE52E8XC514110
1999 PONT
3FAHP0JA4AR268885
2010 FORD
1N4AL3AP0GC153744
2016 NISS
1HGFA16867L085642
2007 HOND
2HGFB2F84CH555497
2012 HOND
4M2EU48858UJ13422
2008 MERC
WAULC68E93A316693
2003 AUDI
2C4GP54L71R250029
2001 CHRY
1D4HD38K25F573357
2005 DODG
JH2RC44573M705829
2003 HOND
2LMHJ5FR7ABJ11504
2010 LINC
1FTZF1729WNC01071
1998 FORD
1FDWF36F1XEC44657
1999 FORD
1N4BL3AP4EC280773
2014 NISS
JTDBU4EE9AJ063084
2010 TOYT
7/30/2021
1G6KD57Y87U206825
2007 CADI.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Monday, July 26th, 2021 at 12:00 P.M.,
on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage-Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792
Name Unit Contents: Yaritza Flores , Unit 452, Misc. items, Dominic Starke, Unit 411, Misc. items, William Blagg , Unit 259, Misc. items, David Shorts, Unit 610, Misc. items. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 30th day of June, 2021 and 7th day of July, 2021
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
7/29/2021:
1HGES26792L023859
2002 HOND
JN1AZ34E63T002522
2003 NISS
2B3KA43G06H512319
2006 DODGE
1HGCM66583A047865
2003 HOND
1NXBR32E85Z353834
2005 TOYT
JTLKT334754006561
2005 SCIO
JA3AU86W69U023855
2009 MITS
1FADP3F26GL356796
2016 FORD
1XKYD48X7LJ297724
2020 KENWORTH MOTOR TRUCK CO.
3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2008 Scion
VIN# JTKKU10448J025648
2002 Ford
VIN# 1FAPP444X2F202120
2004 Nissan
VIN# 3N1CB51D34L902806
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on July 28, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO: 2021- CP-000257-PR In Re: Estate of MILDRED ETHEL LINSDAY, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order of Administration has been entered in the estate of MILDRED ETHEL LINSDAY, deceased, File Number 2021-CP-000257-PR, by the Circuit Court for Osceola County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; that the decedent's date of death was February 5, 2021; that the total value of the estate is $89,611.68 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: CECELIA B. MERRILL, 1107 Seneca Trail, St. Cloud, Florida 34772. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 06/30/2021. Person Giving Notice: CECELIA B. MERRILL. Attorney for Person Giving Notice: Louis W. Andrews, Florida Bar No. 118554, Andrews & Shea, PLLC, 111 E. Monument Ave., Ste. 319, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Telephone:(407) 201-3500.