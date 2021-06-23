Legal Public Notices 6/23 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF JOE P. NOVOTNY,
Deceased. File No. 2021 CP 001694, Division: Circuit Court NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of JOE P. NOVOTNY, deceased (“Decedent”), whose date of death was March 25, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. If you have been served with a copy of this notice and you have any claim or demand against the decedent’s estate, even if that claim is unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated, you must file your claim with the court ON OR EFORE THE LATER OF A DATE THAT IS 3 MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER YOU RECEIVE A COPY OF THIS NOTICE. All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons who have claims or demands against the decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with the court ON OR BEFORE THE DATE THAT IS 3 MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. EVEN IF A CLAIM IS NOT BARRED BY THE LIMITATIONS DESCRIBED ABOVE, ALL CLAIMS THAT HAVE NOT BEEN FILED WILL BE BARRED TWO YEARS AFTER DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH. The date of first publication of this notice is 6/23/2021. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Lewis W. Stone, Esq., Florida Bar No.281174, Lewis@StoneandGerken.com
, Stone & Gerken, P.A., 4850 N. Highway 19A,, Mount Dora, FL 32757, Telephone: (352) 357-0330. Personal Representative: /s/ Scott A. Gerken, Esq., Florida Bar No.896632, Scott@StoneandGerken.com
, Stone & Gerken, P.A., 4850 N. Highway 19A,, Mount Dora, FL 32757, Telephone: (352) 357-0330.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/Craner CASE NO.: DP18-243
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.S. DOB: 06/18/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA To: NICOLE BLANKENSHIP Address Unknown WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, L.S; you are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, at 10:15 a.m., on the 28th day of June, 2021, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing. Please dial phone number: (407) 836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346- 8020) and enter participant code number 517180# (the # key must be entered after the participant code number. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TRIAL CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to §§ 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes (2020), you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in § 63.032(3), Fla. Stat. (2020)" WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of May, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 712-0193.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-195
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: S.D DOB: 3/19/18, NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Anthony Goyens
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on July 29th, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646 Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4th day of June, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 1010876, Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 400 W. Robinson Street, Ste. N211 Orlando, FL 32801 rachel.stawski@myflfamilies.com
. PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 563-2324 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 19-DP-008
IN THE INTEREST OF M.G., DOB: 01/17/2019 Minor Child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Quinton Conner
(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on June 29th, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY /ADJUDICATORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. Due to the Pandemic please dial (407) 205-0551, code 880146. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 26th day of May, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Black Rooster Hourglass, LLC, of 3097 Curry Ford Rd., Unit D, Orlando, FL 32806, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Black Rooster
Taqueria Hourglass
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Black Rooster
Taqueria Hourglass
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/10/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Nandra Publishing, LLC, of 1317 Edgewater Dr. #4522, Orlando, FL 32804, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Booksy Fiend
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Booksy Fiend
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/17/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Torres Injury Law, PLLC, of 2552 Wild Tamarind Blvd, Orlando, FL 32828, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Licenciado Luis
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Licenciado Luis
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/16/2021
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on July 8, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7803 N Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, Fl 32810; C25 Maria Lopez $1143.40, B45 Connelly Gerard $818.90, C73 Peachlyn Farmer $850.80, C14 Monique Bryan $1213.80, L75 Karen Roessle $1378.10, C68 Costadaryl Hugley $105..80, D07 Steven Rhem $1062.70, L67 Regina Lanear $514.20, B56 D’Marco Benjamia $726.20 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1306 Yvette Capetillo $1796.85, 1293 Ginni Estrada $1169.48, 1141 David Potts $853.50, 1051 Sylvia Rodriguez $1231.00, 1317 Tashein Turner $1788.80 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1450 Alexander Kokolis $378.00, 1156 Corey Tigue $1448.60, 2474 Marshall Umsted $694.39, 1006-09 Milton Smith $1589.50, 1691 Barbara Martin $456.00, 1083 Lenora Grice- Whiteside $527.00, 1681 Mike Garcia $739.60 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; E006 Bruce Leenim $1386.84, C002 Traci Washington $1285.67 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1577 Kevin Brady $633.36, 1077 Karen Torres $1293.68, 1406 Dustin Spencer $1144.56, 1422 Roland Sattler $1496.32, 2589 Nicole Carter $655.00, 2533 Alberto Torres $601.50, 1007 Mary Thomas $1541.28, 2068 Alex Murphy $601.50, 2813 Josephine King $676.00, 2712 Kevin Brady $612.08, 1607 Kevin Brady $1208.48, 2585 Derek Taylor $676.00, 1462 Karen Torres $633.36, 1545 Dustin Spencer $633.36, 1411 Dustin Spencer $1144.56, 2051 Derek Taylor $601.50, 2811 Josephine King $601.50, 1162 Derek Taylor $1144.63, 2510 Josephine King $601.50, 2614-18 Juleina Jimenez $1347.00, 2534 Alberto Torres $601.50, 1301 Patrick Sneed $534.19, 1452 Sherry Weber $534.19, 1158 Robert Bookman $1144.63 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 4047 Eric Rawlins $1347.87, 3040 Taquan Lemon $1474.72. 2021 Kirk Reed $2642.59, 4164 Kirk Reed $1534.99, 3082 Brandie Wagner $678.15, 1071 Katrina Doe $1171.46, 4191 Kirk Reed $1673.44, 3088 Linda Jones $806.25.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Orange ave - 3500 s. orange ave. Orlando Fl. 32806 on July 6th, 2021: 2204 Amber Wagner, 1837 Ruthay Marrero, 1007 Brett Barr, 1914 Michael Tudor, 1910 Jose Centeno, 2121 Amber Wagner, 1927 Andres Bautista, 1904 Mystery Unit, 1005 Mystery Unit, 2014 Ryu Phillips, 1019, 1019 Julian Melendez, 2139 Yves Joseph, 1445 Christina Robinson, 1116 Stolen Truck, 1809 Guy Hanley, 1706 Antoinay Brant, 1610 Lashell Moten, 1907 Michael Tudor, 1525 Joann Mccullough, 2002 Michael Tudor, 1903 Chester Colbert. U-Haul Ctr Baldwin Park - 4001 E Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 on July 6th, 2021: D202 Loss Prevention, B197 Mystery Unit, D125 Angela Kidd, D147 Loss Prevention, E113 Loss Prevention, D218 Isai Gomez Concepcion, C141 Brackston Helms, D210 Victoria Garcia, A121 Gordy Stingh, F104 James Turner.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 55 David Tyrone Hill Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 131 Edwin Cruz 234 William Manny Miranda Jr 301 Tiffany Denise Vaughn 318 Jonathan Snyder 368 Sergio S Rodriguez Rojas 413 Connie Robyn Skinner 416 Marrano Gros Jean 442 Victor Manuel Sanchez 579 Lycia Janice Agosto 613 Everette C Sorrells 958 Griffin Barry 969 John Allan Dodsworth Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 71 Jamie Lamar Brannum 104 Shannon Katrina Law 212 Michael Fontain Wilson 238 Marzetta Casandra Polite 240 Corey Lamar Stephens 328 Karlis Jeffrey Jones 425 Jenny Jimenez Estrella 443 Delic Ann Rascoe 502 Paul Knieps III 545 Yuuki Aries Estrella 647 Joe Bolden Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 270 Larry Lamar Bridges 633 Diana Irizarry Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 824 Sherena Bracey 837 Jane Lee Ledford 1116 Vance Bryne, Kenneth Spears, Winnie Burks, 2002 Ford Explorer, Vin #1FMZU75W62ZC60012 Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1031 Wilbert Julien 2026 Ricky Maldonado 2054 Teresa Jones 2069 Allen Diversified, Gilbert Jerome Allen 3234 Nichole Fant 4098 Shantavia Harvey 4119 Samantha Tramonte 5042 Manuel Da Encarnacao Zorrilla.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: July 7, 2021 9:30 am at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #2106-Households, #C132-Furniture, #2133-Households, #1052-Households, #2015-Furniture, #1184- Furniture. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 7/09/2021, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1HGEJ6127TL011474
1996 HONDA
1GNFG15T951180845
2005 CHEVROLET
JA3AJ26E76U066223
2006 MITSUBISHI
JN8AS58T49W060629
2009 NISSAN.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: 1# DAN'S AUTO RECYCLING AND DAN'S AUTO SALES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 7/8/2021, 09:00 am at 18730 EAST COLONIAL DR ORLANDO, FL 32820, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. 1# DAN'S AUTO RECYCLING AND DAN'S AUTO SALES LLC reserves the right to
accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2HGEJ6676YH502756
2000 HONDA.
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on July 9, 2021 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage, 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1720 Š Michael A. Damsel #2140 ŠBrandon J. Shields.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
7/16/2021
5TDHZRAH4LS514212
2020 TOYT
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicle will be auctioned at A Reliable Towing, 2809 N Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792 on July 12, 2021 at 9 am: 1973 Jeep vin: J3F835TH27126
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be auctioned at A Reliable Towing, 2809 N Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792 on July 8, 2021 at 9 am: 01 Ford vin: 1FAFP40441F191698; 98 Dodge vin: 1B4HS28Y0WF131564; 93 Chevy vin: 1G1JC54T2P7131969; 06 Hyundai vin: 5NPEU46C46H138980.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2000 Chevy
VIN# 2G1WF55K6Y9113686
2002 Ford
VIN# 1FMYU03112KD13136
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on July 14, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 2nd day of July 2021 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Rodriguez, Jasmark Household goods; Woodward, Jimmy Household goods; Peterson, Gregory Household Goods; Sanchez, Ana L. Household goods Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this: Wednesday June 16th, 2021, and Wednesday June 23rd, 2021.
SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): STYLE & COMPANY L.L.C., a North Carolina limited liability company; TEON ATKINSON, an individual, DBA eshop4u2; IBRAHIM JABARIN, an individual, AKA AVI GABE, DBA eshop4u2; and DOES 1 through 20, inclusive, YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): SUTRA BEAUTY, INC., a California corporation. Case Number (numero del caso): 20VECV00589. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court's lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. as the person sued under the fictitious name of (specify): ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Los Angeles Superior Court, Van Nuys Courthouse East 6230 Sylmar Ave., Van Nuys, CA 91401. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff's attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): STELMACH & STELMACH, LLP.11630 Chayote Street, Suite 3, Los Angeles, CA 90049; 424-652-6590. Date (fecha) 5/26/2020. Clerk (Secretario), by /s/ Deputy (Adjunto)