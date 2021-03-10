Legal Public Notices 3/10 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com
, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com
on: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 321-363-1902
#1131 Shatara Cooper #106-111-115-1210 Gerald Kan #1704 Brian Burrowes #1421 Barbara Hunt #1363 Jermaine Mcneil #1313 Tekeavias Byrd. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: March 3 and March 10, 2021.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Ð Store 8138
1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, March 19th, 2021 @ 12:00 AM
Paul White-Household Goods; Magic Burgers- Restaurant Equipment; Niakia Holmes- Furniture and household goods; Magic Burgers- Equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage Ð Store 8138
1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, March 26th, 2021 @ 4:00 PM
Nathan Landwer-Kitchen equipment, Nathan Landwer- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 26, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355
Michael Schad - Houshold Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on March 26, 2021 at the location indicated:
Store 1333 @ 11:15 AM: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407)516-7005.
Dasma Hopkins- home items, Miguel Angel Pereira- household and tools, Shamir Gray-boxes.
Store 1631, 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890 @ 11:30 AM:
Christina Calderon- Household goods.
Store 8841: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612 @ 12:45 PM:
Jermaine Smith-Household goods.
Store 7155: 1305 Crawford ave, st. cloud, Florida, 34769 @ 1:00 Pm
:Angie Johnson boxes & toys, Frankie Laferrara clothes, Engrimar Lebron Christmas decorations, Siri Cintron Mitsubishi Galant 2001, black, VIN:4A3AA46G91E126498
Store 8753: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759 @ 1:45 P.M
:Jason Nordyke Household items, Bernard Young personal items, Carmen Quinones Household items, Christina Parker Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 3/26/2021 @ 12:00PM:
Anthony Owens office. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 9, 2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 East Colonial Drive Orlando FL 32826, 407-634-3990. Maria De Los Angles Martinez Ayala:
vacuum, art, shelves, furniture, bike, Latoscha Nobles:
Décor, furniture, boxes, Ziang Xiang
: luggage, décor, boxes, Tele Ma Anika Blackman:
furniture, art, décor, boxes, Barton Johnson II
: computers, carts, tech items, the auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 26, 2021
at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908
Elizabeth Scott 2 desks, 1TV, 6bags, 3 boxes- Valda Parks TV, Bins, personal items- Business SBM DJ’S, Patrick Payne- DJ equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd, Orlando, Florida 32817, 321-320-4055 on 3/26/2021 @ 12:00pm
: Erik Lewis homegoods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 26,2021
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970.
Austin Flud-couch. Ravyn Victoria Hilton- furniture,household items-Guerda Cadichon-Furniture.rAlfonzo J Pender Jr-tools,totes. Lashaveus Jimesh Gary-pool table,furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 on 03.26.2021 @ 11:00 am
. Josef P Powell business books, records, furniture; May Willie household goods; Willie May household goods; Tiffany Green boxes; Erika Monique London household goods; Tamerlan Burgumbayev housegoods. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806, 321.270.3440 on 03.26.2021 @ 11:30 am.
Shuantae Bellamy Documents, tv boxes. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, 321.285.5021 on 03.26.2021 @ 12:15 pm.
Elizabeth Canizares-household items, Renea Handy. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7360 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 on 03.26.2021 @ 12:30pm.
Sabrina Michelle Collins Household Goods Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, 407.516.7913 on 03.26.2021 @ 1:00 pm
. Baltazar Quinain- Boxes, Bed, Personal Papers, Totes, Holiday Décor, Computers, Ladder, Radio, Wine Rack, Medical Equipment. Trent Mcknight- Pressure Washing Machine and small trailer. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 on 03.26.2021 @ 2:00 pm.
Daniel Jackson-clothes, shoes. Norvella Watson-Household items. Thomas Otero-clothes, totes. Jessica Guevara-trailer. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF FLOYD KELLER, Deceased. Division Probate. File No. 2021-CP-000215
. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Floyd Keller, deceased, whose date of death was November 9, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 3/3/2021. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Elizabeth Bertrand Email Address: lizabeth@palumbobertrand.com
. Florida Bar No. 97814 Palumbo & Bertrand, P.A., 2205 E. Michigan St., Orlando, Florida 32806. Personal Representative: /s/ Roberta Hagg, 1527 Selma Ave., Orlando, Florida 32825.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION. CASE NO. P20-DP-69
IN THE INTEREST OF: A.G., a male child DOB: 01/29/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Otha Garrett
, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on the 5th day of April, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The mother/father are hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child, and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm
. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to: Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). If you are a person with disability who needs any accommodation to participate in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to provision ofcertain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, at 301 North Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida, Telephone 407-665-4335, at least 7 days before your scheduled Court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time beforethe scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If hearing impaired, call 711. Witness my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 4th day of February, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, Department of Children and Families, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Suite 150, Sanford, Florida 32773, 407-328-5656 Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP19-408
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: P.D. DOB: 02/27/2014 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Robert Dubrey
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on March 23, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of February, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 1010876 Senior Attorney for Department of Children & Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-480
. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M.B DOB: 1/22/18, NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Taylor Key
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on Tuesday, April 9, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646 Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of February, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 0111746 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
. PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 563-2324 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER, CASE No. DP18-743
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: S.M. DOB: 11/10/2007. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Christopher Page
, address unknown. WHEREAS A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on March 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, or Via telephone call at 407-836-5646, code 517180# for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of February, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of:Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire
Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services, Jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com
By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / HIGBEE CASE NO.: DP20-168
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.B. DOB: 03/28/2020, I.B. DOB: 03/28/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To: TONYA BARTON
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee, May 13th, 2021 at 10:00am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING 2 WAYS: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4TH day of March, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire FB#67262 Tara.Ocain@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 19-DP-153
. IN THE INTEREST OF: Z. K. I., DOB: 10/24/2019, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: KAYLA MARIE INMAN
, Unknown Address A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on May 10th, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 15th day of February, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 13-DP-09
. IN THE INTEREST OF: T. Q. H., DOB: 07/14/2005, T. Q. H., DOB: 02/05/2010, Minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: JAMIE STUPFELL
, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 19th, 2021, at 11:15 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 1st day of March, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Chris Regan, of 9422 Tyrella Pine Trail, Winter Garden, FL 34787, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Chris Regan Photography
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Chris Regan Photography
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/4/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Diane Lanz, of 1091 Needlewood Loop, Oviedo, FL 32765 in the county of Seminole, in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Senior Salon Pros
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
Senior Salon Pros"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/1/2021
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Sway of Oviedo, LLC, of 1016 Lockwood Blvd #110, Oviedo, FL 32765, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
ROCK N ROLL IT
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"ROCK N ROLL IT
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 2/26/2021
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 2925 N Poinciana Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34746
will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on March 19th, 2021 at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Unit #1026 - Michael Knueppel and Unit #3185 Tiffany Graham
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 25, 2021
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-5749 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1103 - Bellamy, Marco; 1116 - Braxton, Benjamin; 2240 - Subterra Connections LLC MENGUAL, ADRIANA TASENDE; 2300 - Rojas, William; 2303 - Torres, Allan; 2319 - harrison, tyrek; 2338 - Smith, Marnita PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, L 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0120 - Azzinaro, Trevor; 0808 - Thompson, Darren; 0819 - Lewis, Vanessa; 0905 - Whitlock, Orestes; 0917 - Hernandez, Juan; 1216 - Howard, Simone; 1218 - Stewart, Kristal; 1306 - Guire, Eugene; 1308 - Mixson, Niki; 1403 - Dean, Latasha PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0093 - Bionatics Bentzur, Yoram; 0113 - CHABAD OF S.ORLANDO INC. KONIKOV, JOSEPH; 0318 - Goodale, Kimberly; 0334 - dempsey, Erica; 1109 - Beaulieu, Dominique; 1139 - Sculthorpe, Stephen; 2050 - PHILLIPS, LESSIE; 2070 - Davis, Matthew; 2098 - Shebeck, Daniel; 2099 - Olympus Insurance Miles, Aimee PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1065 - Burgess, Karyre; 11110 - Maldonado, Gabriel; 11303 - John, Tommy; 1160 - Andrews, LaToya; 1210 - Buccola, Jeanette; 12519 - Virgo, Brittany; 455 - Archibald, Briana; 487 - Evans, Markel; 591 - Boone, Laquita; 810 - Olivo, Carmen; 970 - Ramos, Jonathan PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0091 - santiago, Shayvanna; 0113 - Lacefield, Michael; 0178 - shimko, John; 0303 - Hernandez, Rick; 0304 - Olmo, Kumari; 0305 - Olmo, Kumari; 0315 - White, Brian; 0330 - Gonzalez, Roberto; 1020 - Doyle, Troy; 2010 - Rivera, Obriel; 2012 - Catu Guerra, Yackeline; 2013 - Graham, Natalie; 2072 - Logon, Pierre; 5010 - Byrd, Bryheim; 6023 - Mercado, Jessica; 6043 - Rosa, Nelda; 6124 - Edwards, Julia; 6150 - Gomez, Luis R; 6163 - Javier, Rosemar; 6198 - Johnson, Marcus; 6209 - Negron, Jackie; 8010 - Ventura, Anibal; 8033 - MANGES, ROGER; 8034 - Persaud, Renuka; 8040 - MANGES, ROGER PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1104 - Banks-Ellis, Tatianna; 1105 - Williams, Rebekka; 1237 - Vector Home Improvement Segundo, Mauricio; 1413 - Vazquez, Orlando; 1427 - lofters, lasonya; 1509 - Pons, Waleska; 1610 - Small, Helena; 1800 - Vector Home Improvement Segundo, Mauricio; 2066 - Collado, Ancelmo; 2311 - Garcia, Albert; 2404 - King, Kajaffa PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 026 - Parucker, Margaret; 135 - Rosario, Joseph; 139 - Rigolizzo Jr, Michael; 257 - walker, jeremy; 423 - Thomas, Sophia; 536 - Daise, Tenesha; 582 - Benhamron, Philippe; 600 - Miranda, Victor; 806 - Perez, Vanessa; 850 - Carbajal, Sabra; 886 - Rodriguez, Luis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 01207 - Buse, Fred; 04102 - Dowdy, Darren; 04122 - Torres, Jose; 05357 - Estrella, Tiffany; 05426 - Duracin, Danielle PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0105 - Rios, Natalie; 0198 - Rios, Natalie; 0206 - Dennis, John; 0285 - Huisman, Ryan; 1023 - Weems, Cody; 1061 - Wanko, Steve; 2033 - Malcolm, Marcus; 2066 - Figueroa, Hernan; 2073 - Chinnery, Carolyn; 3020 - Pedace Durand, Luiz Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 26, 2021
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0006 - Bailey, Astley; 0029 - Perry, Denise; 0075 - Babington, William; 0083 - Mcintosh, Tina; 0089 - Holmes Jr., Benjamin; 0111 - Jeffery, Devona; 0115 - Vivas, Elizabeth; 0127 - Walker, Larry; 0135 - Pitman, Freddie; 0136 - Jamerson, Chanda; 0150 - Mcdonald, Ronald; 0154 - Harris, Delvonna; 0158 - franco aleja, Zambrano; 0194 - Jeanlys, Miriel; 0222 - Bruce, Kadesha; 0236 - Ortiz- Reyes, Jose; 0240 - Miller, Andre; 0264 - anderson, itishba; 0277 - Donovan, Jewelri; 0294 - Brinson, Latosha; 0308 - Marks, Michael; 0314 - Hill, Demarqus; 0323 - Denmark, Jaquell; 0330 - Jamieson, Jerilyn; 0338 - Jefferson, Lester; 0341 - carter, Shanquirra; 0344 - Chapman, Jamarr; 0346 - The Nutt Haus LLC Horton, Stacey; 0397 - Dibble, Robert; 0409 - Sims, Keyonna; 0426 - Johnson, Lorenzo; 0452 - Morrison, MONTRESS; 0456 - Stephens, Sandahl; 0464 - rossignol, Sara; 0469 - Branton Jr, Israel; 0479 - Ivery, Curtis; 0511 - Moore, Janice; 0527 - Barkley, Aleisha; 0530 - Urbina, Mercybel; 0566 - Cole, Cynthia; 0574 - Toya Jones, Samara PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1204 - Brown, Marquis; 1303 - Whitfield, Dasia; 1504 - Green, Reginald; 1612 - Dinkel, Barry; 2112 - Mather, Tomeca; 2118 - Morse, Amy; 2122 - Vargas, Victor; 2216 - WHEELER, BRENDA; 2315 - Deck, Kimberly; 2321 - Woodson, Alexander; 2409 - Elmore, Larry; 2413 - Roberts, Sharon; 2601 - lopez, claudia; 2707 - Jones, Antwan; 3210 - Wright, Shavel; 3304 - Pierre, Alaija; 3417 - Coleman, Tyra; 3709A - Thiong, Wilhem; 4120 - Redding, Derrick; 4318 - joseph, nadien; 4416 - Cox, Bernetta; 4423 - Norman, Allison; 4501 - Richardson, Mildred; 4503 - Colebrook, Chandelle; 4514 - Domenichini, Lisa; 4612 - Cresser, LaTonya; 5116 - bennett, ronnie d; 6109 - Folikumah, Edinam; 7105 - JOHNSON, THOMAS; 7114 - Berry, Latashua; 7120 - Trujillo, Lisa; 8110 - Chaney, Cedric; 8114 - Johnson, Imoni; 8123 - Morris, DiAna PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A021 - Hinson, Charles; A044 - Page-Allen, Sara; B002 - hrobuchak, matthew; B012 - Freeman, Cynthia F; B022 - Clore, John; B027 - Bell, Latanya; B046 - Homeaway . Com Inc Sliwa, Amanda; B050 - Kerr, Andrew; B059 - Majors, Evelyn; B059 - Ford, Jaqual; B066 - Perry, Tiffany; B073 - Sparrow, Stephen; B076 - Faniel, Robert; B076 - Neal, Ethel; C002 - Empowerment Ministies Church DBA The Impact Church Cobaris, Kelvin; C007 - Holley, Katrina; C008 - Nieves, Andy; C013 - JOHNSON, JACQUELINE; C023 - Fleming, Modica; C028 - Carson, Stephanie; C040 - Snyder, Paul; C042 - Ross, Tiffany; C046 - Mitchell, Da'Shawn; C059 - marcotte, Angel; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D025 - Mccaskill, Tara; D027 - Cobb-Melvin, Velma; D035 - Campbell, Albrocay; D036 - Collins, Herbert; D051 - Barnes, Havard; D052 - Goodwin, Kelli; D062 - Ginyard, Elyse; D076 - Dorway, David; D089 - Abbas, Karim; D098 - redd, Quashuna; D103 - Hamilton, Ruby; D110 - Christopher, Maurice; D117 - Wilox, Donjomin; D124 - Harrold, Datra; D130 - White, Amanda; D131 - Willis, Rhonda; D145 - Thomas, Ronkena; D146 - Divine Orders International Ministries Inc Elmore, Dena; E011 - Dinkel, Barry; E020 - Lewis, LuAnn; E026 - Sampson, Denise; E027 - Wright, Kerry; F053 - Collymore, Jacquien PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A004 - Cyr, Richard; A010A - Watson, Darrell; A044 - eagle, leyla; A058 - fakih, Hussein; B010B - Mayberry, Quintavia; B011B - Jackson, Tomeshia; B014B - Walker, Jeremiah; B018B - Landis, Mark; B019B - Lee, Michael; B061 - Jones, Alice; B063 - Hazard, Annette; B077B - Wiggins, Marty; B085A - main, Natalie; B088 - Frazier, Erica; C026 - James- Sandy, Jeanine; C083 - Rowland, Beverly; C106 - James, Sharon; D022 - Jessie, Karen; D044 - III, Ulysses Dickey; D047 - Monroe, Marcus; D049 - Salter, James; D060 - Doston, Melinda; D061 - Griffin, Jennifer; D094 - Smith, Marquita; D124 - bingham, nick; D126 - Goines, Frances; D128 - bingham, nick; D138 - Benjamin, Brenda; E010 - Rayfield, Donna; E011 - Salter, James; E019 - Dowell, Cynquetta; E053 - Davis, Sonya; E067 - Johnson, Mary; F002 - Davila, Marci; F095 - Yarimel Santiago, MV Transportation PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. A103 - Miller, Desiree; B209 - Ousley, Jeanne; B224 - Martin, Kenneth; C315 - farmer, Sandra; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; D407 - Adams, Erica; E003 - Robinson, Raven; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E007 - Coleman, Erica; E022 - Richardson, Travares; E033 - Luchtenburg, Peter; E044 - Hadley, Eunzell; E054 - AMSTUTZ, CARLETTA; E069 - Clark, John; E076 - Mathis, Deborah; E080 - Kester, Robert; E095 - Robinson, Jeanne; E106 - white, Ty; F613 - Francois, Francis; F617 - Uset, Mariam; F619 - Johnson, Ericka; F620 - DAWSON, JERRY; F627 - Melton, Jennifer; F636 - Leonard, Anthony; F662 - Morales, Ideliza; G707 - Cave, Melissa; G715 - CACIQUE-PIERRE, Florine; G724 - Gabriel, JodyAnne; H803 - Morris, Quincy; J909 - Bolton, Daryl; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve; J918 - Scott, Deshaun; P018 - Myers, Michael; P026 - Khan, Gaffari; P035 - Koren, Matthrew PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0111 - White, Kyle; 0155 - Phillips, Randall; 0345 - Buell, Michael; 0365 - Jacobson, Nancy; 0518 - Draper, Darrell; 7018 - Stringfield, Desere PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1015 - Thakkar, Satvik; 1035 - Maret, Susan; 1043 - Pinkney, Kathy; 1057 - Jones, Thomas; 1104 - Santos, Diego Do; 2052 - beneby, benjamin; 2089 - Parker, Jeffrey; 2130 - Radcliffe, Dorothy Kim; 2146 - Gruber, Trevor; 3028 - Fuller, Sue; 3104 - Gobezie, Emiel; 3163 - Amos, Carl; 3165 - Phillips, Natasha; 3174 - FLORIDA PATHOLOGY LABORATORY JOHNSON, LONNEY; 3196 - Leep, Shannon; 4019 - Tudor, Michael PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1022 - Fuller, Carson; 2081 - Knox, Bill; 2102 - Mohammadalipoor, Sia; 3139 - Rester, Joel; 4040 - Pizarro, Emmanuel Agosto; 4098 - Harbin, Kandace PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0204 - Rath, Mark; 0501 - Luoma, Chris; 0622 - Mohamed, Nicholas; 1011 - Graham, Toni; 2085 - Rebustillos, Luz; 3001 - Rebustillos, Myra; 3095 - Stevens, Brittany; 3158 - Stephenson, Calvin; 3204 - Quandt, Ashley; 3209 - Irwin, Terry Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 26, 2021
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0025 - Middleton, Stefan; 0032 - Regan, Sharay; 0054 - Robinson, Peggie; 0083 - Jean Mary, Fania; 0163 - Monroe, Anthony; 0237 - M Martinez, Ginnette; 0252 - Edwards, Mae; 0320 - Yavette, Lashaurne; 0327 - Chery, Marie; 0372 - Celestin, Kate; 0388 - Battle, Azarie; 0401 - Merime, Joanna; 0436 - Fields, Antawon; 0440 - Payne, Frank; 0505 - Joassaint, Rutherford; 0516 - Brown, Debra; 0550 - allen, Kevin; 0554 - Battle, Ronnie; 0566 - Miller, Andre; 0602 - Patterson, Larissa; 0603 - Michelet, Paulmar; 0619 - Lewis, Dione; 0625 - Perez, Luis; 0666 - Daley, Raymond; 0683 - Sheppard, Angela; 0745 - Thompson, Laquanda; 0787 - Dunbar, Christopher; 0837 - Dugger, Antonio; 0896 - Hayles, Racquel; 0904 - Alvarez, Daniel PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1602 - Britt, Stephen; 1605 - Satterwhite-Bush, Gail; 2108 - Jones, Ebony; 2109 - Erickson, Baptiste; 2218 - Stinson, Patrick; 2226 - Johnson, Jamie; 2229 - Bryant, Anita; 2316 - James, Leandra; 2425 - Clay, Tara; 2523 - Barber, Chikara; 2527 - Zamor, Juna; 2708 - Benjamin, Conrad PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1363 - Alfred, Sonia; 1459 - Blanton, Shelly; 1462 - Yelverton, Pamela; 2152 - Drye, Ronald; 2259 - williams, Trey; 2452 - Bascos, Ruth PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0514 - Hannah, Volita; 1307 - Gue, Lala; 1309 - Holmes, Ronald; 1324 - Hancock, Decalo; 1453 - massey, Cynamin; 1476 - Simpkins, Meggan; 1503 - Smith, Sandy; 1786 - Turner, Bernard PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. B023 - Davis, Janekia; B037 - Bernhagen, Marlisa; D050 - Toler, Regina; D083 - Bois, Farah; G009 - Kufus, Scott; H047 - Smith, Latrisha; NA05 - Nosil, Hemlyne; NA20 - Thomas, Jessica; NB19 - Dudley, David; S010 - Shorter, Khan; T004 - Rowe, Jason; U032 - Vasquez, Gabriel PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
3015 - Van Middlesworth, Michele H; 3023 - Morris, Jason; 5126 - Sanchez, Olivia; 5130 - Mccree, Richard PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0326 - Glynn, Amy; 0698 - Torres, Ramon; 0730 - Washington, Timothy; 0895 - Mir, Nadeem; 0898 - Ferguson, Steven PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0018 - Rentschler, Aaron; 0143 - Melendez, Luis; 0391 - Rush, Kimberly; 0403 - Gobin, Minerva; 0478 - Brown, Sherrie; 1003 - Reed, Chris; 1023 - Turner, Liz; 3067 - DALTON, JASON; 4008 - S.E. Confrence of S.D.A. ., .; 4029 - Lozada, Vesper PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B008 - Perez, Joshua; B059 - Mitchell, Precious; B069 - Williams, Crystal; B084 - HAGINS, RACHEL; B098 - Crespo, Devin; B129 - Houdyschell, Jonathan; B172 - Williams, Diane; C042 - Miles, Quvarius; D038 - Newman, Krystal; D089 - Jackson, Devine; E006 - Hamilton, Adrian; E007 - Hamilton, Adrian; E009 - Ramirez, Marvin. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 25, 2021
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
2318 - Sheppard, Roderick; 2724 Ð Hargrove, Kathleen; 3728 - Jernigan, Angelena PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. B322 - Mack, Simona; B337 Ð Fenner, Albin; C371 - Diaz, Jan-Paul; C381 Ð Newlan, Cynthia; C385 - Jimenez, Christian; D419 - Jones, Derius; D439 Ð Hines, Amber; D445 - Daniels, Shirley; E515 - Camery, Laurel; E544 - Wells, Lynnette; F560 - Ramos, Yahaira; F572 - Sczesny, Marcel; F573 - Terry, Debra PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. B060 - Mangual, Dialanie; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E002 - Hohman, Praari; E016 - Herring, Jamie; E032 - Williams, Artavis; E046 - Latham Jr., Charlie; E133 - Gist, Rickey PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1209 - Zaharakes, Sean; 2143 - Hilton, Jeremy; 2158 - Acosta, Digna; 2365 Ð Pitlak, Catherine; 3015 Ð Phillips, Lawrence; 3144 - Seda, Alex; 3301 - Pascal, Cilian; F350 - Manning, Francis; G516 Ð Marrero, Jeannette; G527 - Kulynych, Nicole; H551 - Foster, Devon; H553 - Clarke, Tyrone; I686 - dixon, james PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1224 - Beck, Lea; 1361 - Torres, Justin; 1387 - Howard, Sonya; 1406 - Carey, Samantha; 1428 - Lafleur, Skyla; 1524 - Burke, Denise; 1700 Ð Newlan, Cynthia; 1709 - Rivera, Christopher; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 1813 - Smith, Travis; 2033 - Hill, Nicole; 2219 - Ross-miles, Willam; 2285 - Balcacer, Steven; 2419 - Threshman, Clara; 2437 - Betancourt, Alex; 2460 - Salomon, Javier; 2463 - Richards, Stephanie; 2603 - Martinez, Santiago PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0116 - Santiago, Ruben; 0193 - Vinas, Fior; 0214 - Betancourt, Alex; 0506 - Betancourt, Alex; 0517 - Torres, Michael; 2017 - Diaz, Samuel; 3017 - Miranda, Victor; 3039 - ZAMPELLA, ANTHONY; 3069 - Constance, Jill; 3089 - Rodriguez, Justin; 5008 Ð Carr, Anthony; 6014 - Cole, Arvel PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1011 - Molina, Nathaly; 1108 - Hill, Monique; 2224 Ð Wyers, Rebecca; 2236 - Sierra, Jeanette; 2267 - young, Destiney; 2298 - Austin, Sarah; 2412 - Grosjean, Marrano; 2427 - Feliciano, Aishanet; 2530 - Johnson, Michaele; 2610 - Bergh, Jeff; 2621 - Harris, Joel PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0119 - Hunter, Blake; 2017 - Stanley, Tony; 2076 - Tague, Heather; 4069 - Gallardo Clavell, Joeanthony; 6044 Ð Dahill, Patrick PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 1025 - Burke, Ryan; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2012 - Salazar, James; 2030 Ð Gustin, Tanika; 2358 - Yoho, Cory; 3008 - Garofalo, Michele; 4190 - Perez, Michael; 5021 - Burke, Brennain; 5034 Ð Morales, Derrick; 5044 - Burke, Brennain PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0115 - Johnson, Darrell; 2008 - Sullivan, Shannon; 2021 - Young, Laurie; 3018 - Goodrich, Raymond; 5008 - Hughes, Dejuan PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
C183 - Birdsong, Milton; F566 - Trimm, Lee. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839
will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on March 26th, 2021
at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Unit #0A003 - Marie Emmanuel, Unit #0A018 - Lucien Noel, Unit #0B024 - Joseline Constant, Unit #0C004 - Pablo Isaac, Unit# 0C027 - Zenaida Gonzalez, Unit #0E005 - Lorimet Desroches, Unit #0G020 - Dena Hicks, Unit #0I054 - Jesula Valsaint, Unit #0J023 - Carline Simon Morancie, Unit #0C020 - Christopher Fraser - Electronics, hoverboards, Razon Scooters, HVAC window unit, Tires, Bicycles, Boxes, motors, TVs, vacuums, Unit #0C043 - Joseline Constant - Floor Tiles, Boxes, Furniture, Unit #0I040 - Deon Prochette - Large Aquarium tanks, DUne Buggy, Go Cart, Lawnmower, car jacks, Refrigerator, shop vac, suitcase, misc cartes, Box, truck tool box, tires, Unit #0J022 - Paul Edward Thomas - Household Goods, clothes, chairs, plastic totes, Bags, shopping carts.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on March 26, 2021 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1C4HJXDG5MW559272
2021 Jeep
1FMCU49H08KA94491
2008 Ford
1G1JC5244T7107890
1996 Chevrolet
1GAGG39K7RF163120
1994 Chevrolet
1GCFG15M9Y1234327
2000 Chevrolet
1GCVKPEC7GZ208412
2016 Chevrolet
1JJV532D4EL836254
2014 WABASH
1N4AL21E18N407668
2008 Nissan
1N4AL3AP0FC224990
2015 Nissan
1NKDX4EX4JJ194956
2018 Kenworth
1XPBD49X8KD603678
2019 Peterbilt
2FMZA51492BB59440
2002 Ford
3D4PG5FV6AT201810
2010 Dodge
3VWRK69M75M016093
2005 Volkswagen
4F2YZ06115KM31449
2005 Mazda
4F4CR16X8RTM14353
1994 Mazda
5XXGW4L20HG125317
2017 Kia
5YFBURHE6KP926610
2019 Toyota
JM3LW28A560557684
2006 Mazda
WMWRC33494TC54907
2004 Mini.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/26/2021, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
4CE675D13P7233081
1993 COLEMAN
WVWAK93C06P169945
2006 Volkswagen
JTDKN3DU2D0346369
2013 Toyota.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 28, 2021
1B3LC46B69N564788
2009 Dodge
1B4GP25B22B693710
2002 Dodge
1D4GP25373B160266
2003 Dodge
1FAFP5220YA241554
2000 Ford
1HGCG1653YA046334
2000 Honda
1HGCM56844A057380
2004 Honda
1N6SD16S4TC351179
1996 Nissan
2T1BU40E69C123613
2009 Toyota
2T2ZK1BA9EC143499
2014 Lexus
3N1CE2CP2GL367677
2016 Nissan
3VWRX7AJ5AM068843
2010 Volkswagen
3VWSE69M64M032325
2004 Volkswagen
4TANL42N4XZ441676
1999 Toyota
JA4LX41G33U071275
2003 Mitsubishi
JH4DC4452YS000117
2000 Acura
JH4DC4452YS000117
2000 Acura
JHMCN364X5C005110
2005 Honda
JT8BD68S2W0032686
1998 Lexus
JTKDE177760104787
2006 Scion
KL5JD86ZX6K332690
2006 Suzuki
KMHCG45C55U612175
2005 Hyundai
KMHCG45C55U612175
2005 Hyundai
WAUED54B31N119343
2001 Audi
WMWRC33414TJ54104
2004 Mini
MARCH 29, 2021
1YVGE31D1V5658496
1997 Mazda
3VWSE69M52M171410
2002 Volkswagen
MARCH 30, 2021
KM8K12AA9LU523440
2020 Hyundai.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744,
pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 28, 2021
2T2ZK1BA9EC143499
2014 Lexus
JTKDE177760104787
2006 Scion
3VWSE69M64M032325
2004 Volkswagen
1FAFP5220YA241554
2000 Ford
4TANL42N4XZ441676
1999 Toyota
WMWRC33414TJ54104
2004 Mini
1B3LC46B69N564788
2009 Dodge
JT8BD68S2W0032686
1998 Lexus
MARCH 29, 2021
1YVGE31D1V5658496
1997 Mazda.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2004 Cadillac
VIN# 1G6KD54Y14U220338
2006 Acura
VIN# 2HNYD18996H510670
2011 Chevrolet
VIN# 1GCNCPEX3BZ137301
2003 Nissan
VIN# 3N1AB51D23L727874
2005 Hyundai
VIN# KMHCG35C15U337110
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on March 31, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2003 MINI COOPER
VIN# WMWRC33493TC43694
2009 TOYOTA
VIN# 4T1BE46K89U892929
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on March 31st, 2021
, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
NOTICE OF SALE
Pursuant to F.S. 713.585 At 9:00AM on April 5th, 2021 Billis Auto Center 1710 N. Forsyth Rd. ORL, FL32807, (407) 657-1808
. Will sell the following vehicle(s) to Satisfy claim of lien. Seller reserves the right to bid and refuse any or all bids. Sold As-Is, No warranty. Seller guarantees no title. Terms cash. Satisfying the lien prior to sale may redeem said vehicle(s). You have a right to a hearing at any time prior to sale by filing a demand for hearing in the circuit court. Owner has the right to recover possession by posting bond per. F.S. 559.917. Any proceeds in excess of lien will be deposited with clerk of courts.
2015 HYUN VIN# 5NPE24AFXFH156312 Lien Amt $8027.02. 2005 FORD VIN# 1FTPW14545KD48744 Lien Amt $5954.03.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Emily Morgan, deceased, Case no: 2021-CP-000441-O
is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, 425 N Orange Av., Orlando FL 32801. All creditors and other persons having claims or demands against decedents estate, including unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated claims on which a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with the Court within the later of three months after the date of first publication of this notice or thirty days after the date of service of a copy of this notice on them. All claims, demands, and objections not so filed will be forever barred, notwithstanding the time periods set forth above, any claim filed two years or more after the decedent’s death is barred. Date of first publication of this notice is 3/10/2021. Name of Personal Representative George Morgan Address 6006 Liberty Dr., Groveland, FL 34736. Name of Personal Representative’s attorney Thomas Nicholl Address 1927 S. Fern Creek Ave., Orlando, FL 32806, tel. 407-228-2131.
Notice: Cause No. 200558-1
In the Chancery Court for Knox County, Tennessee At Knoxville. Adoption of J. P. E. DOB:03/08/2016. By: Kendra Nashae Duncan and Victor Adam Duncan, Petitioners, vs. Luis Gabriel Andino, Respondent. In this cause, it appearing from the Order of Publication, that the Respondent, Luis Gabriel Andino’s, residence is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, it was ordered that publication be made for four successive weeks, in the Orlando Weekly, to notify Respondent, Luis Gabriel Andino, to file an answer with this court and send a copy to Petitioners’ attorney, Mark Pienkowski, whose address is PO Box 57, Knoxville, Tennessee 37901-0057, within 30 days from the last date of publication, exclusive of the last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered against Respondent. Failure to appear may result in the termination of Respondent’s parental rights to the above-named child. The cause is set for hearing before this Court on
_ at ___ a.m./p.m., to provide said Respondent with an opportunity to appear and defend. This 11th day of February, 2021. /s/ Clerk and Master.