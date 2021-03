Legal Public Notices 3/10 issue 

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com , up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on:#1131 Shatara Cooper #106-111-115-1210 Gerald Kan #1704 Brian Burrowes #1421 Barbara Hunt #1363 Jermaine Mcneil #1313 Tekeavias Byrd. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Paul White-Household Goods; Magic Burgers- Restaurant Equipment; Niakia Holmes- Furniture and household goods; Magic Burgers- Equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Nathan Landwer-Kitchen equipment, Nathan Landwer- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Michael Schad - Houshold Items. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on March 26, 2021 at the location indicated:Dasma Hopkins- home items, Miguel Angel Pereira- household and tools, Shamir Gray-boxes.Christina Calderon- Household goods.Jermaine Smith-Household goods.:Angie Johnson boxes & toys, Frankie Laferrara clothes, Engrimar Lebron Christmas decorations, Siri Cintron Mitsubishi Galant 2001, black, VIN:4A3AA46G91E126498:Jason Nordyke Household items, Bernard Young personal items, Carmen Quinones Household items, Christina Parker Household items. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Anthony Owens office. The personal goods stored therein by the following:vacuum, art, shelves, furniture, bike,Décor, furniture, boxes,: luggage, décor, boxes,furniture, art, décor, boxes,: computers, carts, tech items, the auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Elizabeth Scott 2 desks, 1TV, 6bags, 3 boxes- Valda Parks TV, Bins, personal items- Business SBM DJ'S, Patrick Payne- DJ equipment. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:: Erik Lewis homegoods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Austin Flud-couch. Ravyn Victoria Hilton- furniture,household items-Guerda Cadichon-Furniture.rAlfonzo J Pender Jr-tools,totes. Lashaveus Jimesh Gary-pool table,furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. Josef P Powell business books, records, furniture; May Willie household goods; Willie May household goods; Tiffany Green boxes; Erika Monique London household goods; Tamerlan Burgumbayev housegoods. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Shuantae Bellamy Documents, tv boxes. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Elizabeth Canizares-household items, Renea Handy. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Sabrina Michelle Collins Household Goods Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. Baltazar Quinain- Boxes, Bed, Personal Papers, Totes, Holiday Décor, Computers, Ladder, Radio, Wine Rack, Medical Equipment. Trent Mcknight- Pressure Washing Machine and small trailer. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Daniel Jackson-clothes, shoes. Norvella Watson-Household items. Thomas Otero-clothes, totes. Jessica Guevara-trailer. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF FLOYD KELLER, Deceased. Division Probate.. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Floyd Keller, deceased, whose date of death was November 9, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 3/3/2021. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Elizabeth Bertrand Email Address: lizabeth@palumbobertrand.com . Florida Bar No. 97814 Palumbo & Bertrand, P.A., 2205 E. Michigan St., Orlando, Florida 32806. Personal Representative: /s/ Roberta Hagg, 1527 Selma Ave., Orlando, Florida 32825.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION. CASE NO.IN THE INTEREST OF: A.G., a male child DOB: 01/29/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on the 5th day of April, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The mother/father are hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child, and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm . Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to: Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). If you are a person with disability who needs any accommodation to participate in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to provision ofcertain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, at 301 North Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida, Telephone 407-665-4335, at least 7 days before your scheduled Court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time beforethe scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If hearing impaired, call 711. Witness my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 4th day of February, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, Department of Children and Families, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Suite 150, Sanford, Florida 32773, 407-328-5656 Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court SealIN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: P.D. DOB: 02/27/2014 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on March 23, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing please dial 407-836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346-8020) and enter code number 517180#. The # key must be entered after the code numbers. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9th day of February, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 1010876 Senior Attorney for Department of Children & Families. Rachel.Stawski@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M.B DOB: 1/22/18, NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, Judge on Tuesday, April 9, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. THIS HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE CONFERENCE. TELEPHONE CONFERENCING INFORMATION: Phone Number: 407-836-5646 Conference Code (Judge Craner): 517180# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of February, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 0111746 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com . PLEASE CALL THE ATTORNEY AT (407) 563-2324 IF YOU HAVE ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER,IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: S.M. DOB: 11/10/2007. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To:, address unknown. WHEREAS A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on March 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, or Via telephone call at 407-836-5646, code 517180# for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THESE CHILDREN. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of February, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of:Jennifer McCarthy, EsquireFlorida Bar No.: 0086793, Children’s Legal Services, Jennifer.mccarthy@myflfamilies.com By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / HIGBEE CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.B. DOB: 03/28/2020, I.B. DOB: 03/28/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is on file with the clerk; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee, May 13th, 2021 at 10:00am at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED VIA THE FOLLOWING 2 WAYS: 1. You may connect via ZOOM hearing with the following URL and Meeting ID: Zoom Hearing Direct URL: https://zoom.us/my/judgeheatherhigbee 2. If you do not have video capability you may use the following information to call in: Call in phone number 1-301-715-8592 and enter Meeting ID: 516 282 7605, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 4TH day of March, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire FB#67262 Tara.Ocain@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: Z. K. I., DOB: 10/24/2019, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Unknown Address A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on May 10th, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 15th day of February, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: T. Q. H., DOB: 07/14/2005, T. Q. H., DOB: 02/05/2010, Minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 19th, 2021, at 11:15 a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. If you cannot enter the courthouse due to the pandemic, use the conference call information: Dial 1(800)719-7514, Conference Code # 530781. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 1st day of March, 2021. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.is hereby given that the undersigned, Chris Regan, of 9422 Tyrella Pine Trail, Winter Garden, FL 34787, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/4/2021is hereby given that the undersigned, Diane Lanz, of 1091 Needlewood Loop, Oviedo, FL 32765 in the county of Seminole, in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/1/2021is hereby given that the undersigned, Sway of Oviedo, LLC, of 1016 Lockwood Blvd #110, Oviedo, FL 32765, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 2/26/2021Notice is hereby given thatwill sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on March 19th, 2021 at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.1103 - Bellamy, Marco; 1116 - Braxton, Benjamin; 2240 - Subterra Connections LLC MENGUAL, ADRIANA TASENDE; 2300 - Rojas, William; 2303 - Torres, Allan; 2319 - harrison, tyrek; 2338 - Smith, Marnita. 0120 - Azzinaro, Trevor; 0808 - Thompson, Darren; 0819 - Lewis, Vanessa; 0905 - Whitlock, Orestes; 0917 - Hernandez, Juan; 1216 - Howard, Simone; 1218 - Stewart, Kristal; 1306 - Guire, Eugene; 1308 - Mixson, Niki; 1403 - Dean, Latasha. 0093 - Bionatics Bentzur, Yoram; 0113 - CHABAD OF S.ORLANDO INC. KONIKOV, JOSEPH; 0318 - Goodale, Kimberly; 0334 - dempsey, Erica; 1109 - Beaulieu, Dominique; 1139 - Sculthorpe, Stephen; 2050 - PHILLIPS, LESSIE; 2070 - Davis, Matthew; 2098 - Shebeck, Daniel; 2099 - Olympus Insurance Miles, Aimee1065 - Burgess, Karyre; 11110 - Maldonado, Gabriel; 11303 - John, Tommy; 1160 - Andrews, LaToya; 1210 - Buccola, Jeanette; 12519 - Virgo, Brittany; 455 - Archibald, Briana; 487 - Evans, Markel; 591 - Boone, Laquita; 810 - Olivo, Carmen; 970 - Ramos, Jonathan0091 - santiago, Shayvanna; 0113 - Lacefield, Michael; 0178 - shimko, John; 0303 - Hernandez, Rick; 0304 - Olmo, Kumari; 0305 - Olmo, Kumari; 0315 - White, Brian; 0330 - Gonzalez, Roberto; 1020 - Doyle, Troy; 2010 - Rivera, Obriel; 2012 - Catu Guerra, Yackeline; 2013 - Graham, Natalie; 2072 - Logon, Pierre; 5010 - Byrd, Bryheim; 6023 - Mercado, Jessica; 6043 - Rosa, Nelda; 6124 - Edwards, Julia; 6150 - Gomez, Luis R; 6163 - Javier, Rosemar; 6198 - Johnson, Marcus; 6209 - Negron, Jackie; 8010 - Ventura, Anibal; 8033 - MANGES, ROGER; 8034 - Persaud, Renuka; 8040 - MANGES, ROGER1104 - Banks-Ellis, Tatianna; 1105 - Williams, Rebekka; 1237 - Vector Home Improvement Segundo, Mauricio; 1413 - Vazquez, Orlando; 1427 - lofters, lasonya; 1509 - Pons, Waleska; 1610 - Small, Helena; 1800 - Vector Home Improvement Segundo, Mauricio; 2066 - Collado, Ancelmo; 2311 - Garcia, Albert; 2404 - King, Kajaffa. 026 - Parucker, Margaret; 135 - Rosario, Joseph; 139 - Rigolizzo Jr, Michael; 257 - walker, jeremy; 423 - Thomas, Sophia; 536 - Daise, Tenesha; 582 - Benhamron, Philippe; 600 - Miranda, Victor; 806 - Perez, Vanessa; 850 - Carbajal, Sabra; 886 - Rodriguez, Luis. 01207 - Buse, Fred; 04102 - Dowdy, Darren; 04122 - Torres, Jose; 05357 - Estrella, Tiffany; 05426 - Duracin, Danielle. 0105 - Rios, Natalie; 0198 - Rios, Natalie; 0206 - Dennis, John; 0285 - Huisman, Ryan; 1023 - Weems, Cody; 1061 - Wanko, Steve; 2033 - Malcolm, Marcus; 2066 - Figueroa, Hernan; 2073 - Chinnery, Carolyn; 3020 - Pedace Durand, Luiz Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.0006 - Bailey, Astley; 0029 - Perry, Denise; 0075 - Babington, William; 0083 - Mcintosh, Tina; 0089 - Holmes Jr., Benjamin; 0111 - Jeffery, Devona; 0115 - Vivas, Elizabeth; 0127 - Walker, Larry; 0135 - Pitman, Freddie; 0136 - Jamerson, Chanda; 0150 - Mcdonald, Ronald; 0154 - Harris, Delvonna; 0158 - franco aleja, Zambrano; 0194 - Jeanlys, Miriel; 0222 - Bruce, Kadesha; 0236 - Ortiz- Reyes, Jose; 0240 - Miller, Andre; 0264 - anderson, itishba; 0277 - Donovan, Jewelri; 0294 - Brinson, Latosha; 0308 - Marks, Michael; 0314 - Hill, Demarqus; 0323 - Denmark, Jaquell; 0330 - Jamieson, Jerilyn; 0338 - Jefferson, Lester; 0341 - carter, Shanquirra; 0344 - Chapman, Jamarr; 0346 - The Nutt Haus LLC Horton, Stacey; 0397 - Dibble, Robert; 0409 - Sims, Keyonna; 0426 - Johnson, Lorenzo; 0452 - Morrison, MONTRESS; 0456 - Stephens, Sandahl; 0464 - rossignol, Sara; 0469 - Branton Jr, Israel; 0479 - Ivery, Curtis; 0511 - Moore, Janice; 0527 - Barkley, Aleisha; 0530 - Urbina, Mercybel; 0566 - Cole, Cynthia; 0574 - Toya Jones, Samara. 1204 - Brown, Marquis; 1303 - Whitfield, Dasia; 1504 - Green, Reginald; 1612 - Dinkel, Barry; 2112 - Mather, Tomeca; 2118 - Morse, Amy; 2122 - Vargas, Victor; 2216 - WHEELER, BRENDA; 2315 - Deck, Kimberly; 2321 - Woodson, Alexander; 2409 - Elmore, Larry; 2413 - Roberts, Sharon; 2601 Com Inc Sliwa, Amanda; B050 - Kerr, Andrew; B059 - Majors, Evelyn; B059 - Ford, Jaqual; B066 - Perry, Tiffany; B073 - Sparrow, Stephen; B076 - Faniel, Robert; B076 - Neal, Ethel; C002 - Empowerment Ministies Church DBA The Impact Church Cobaris, Kelvin; C007 - Holley, Katrina; C008 - Nieves, Andy; C013 - JOHNSON, JACQUELINE; C023 - Fleming, Modica; C028 - Carson, Stephanie; C040 - Snyder, Paul; C042 - Ross, Tiffany; C046 - Mitchell, Da'Shawn; C059 - marcotte, Angel; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D025 - Mccaskill, Tara; D027 - Cobb-Melvin, Velma; D035 - Campbell, Albrocay; D036 - Collins, Herbert; D051 - Barnes, Havard; D052 - Goodwin, Kelli; D062 - Ginyard, Elyse; D076 - Dorway, David; D089 - Abbas, Karim; D098 - redd, Quashuna; D103 - Hamilton, Ruby; D110 - Christopher, Maurice; D117 - Wilox, Donjomin; D124 - Harrold, Datra; D130 - White, Amanda; D131 - Willis, Rhonda; D145 - Thomas, Ronkena; D146 - Divine Orders International Ministries Inc Elmore, Dena; E011 - Dinkel, Barry; E020 - Lewis, LuAnn; E026 - Sampson, Denise; E027 - Wright, Kerry; F053 - Collymore, JacquienA004 - Cyr, Richard; A010A - Watson, Darrell; A044 - eagle, leyla; A058 - fakih, Hussein; B010B - Mayberry, Quintavia; B011B - Jackson, Tomeshia; B014B - Walker, Jeremiah; B018B - Landis, Mark; B019B - Lee, Michael; B061 - Jones, Alice; B063 - Hazard, Annette; B077B - Wiggins, Marty; B085A - main, Natalie; B088 - Frazier, Erica; C026 - James- Sandy, Jeanine; C083 - Rowland, Beverly; C106 - James, Sharon; D022 - Jessie, Karen; D044 - III, Ulysses Dickey; D047 - Monroe, Marcus; D049 - Salter, James; D060 - Doston, Melinda; D061 - Griffin, Jennifer; D094 - Smith, Marquita; D124 - bingham, nick; D126 - Goines, Frances; D128 - bingham, nick; D138 - Benjamin, Brenda; E010 - Rayfield, Donna; E011 - Salter, James; E019 - Dowell, Cynquetta; E053 - Davis, Sonya; E067 - Johnson, Mary; F002 - Davila, Marci; F095 - Yarimel Santiago, MV Transportation. A103 - Miller, Desiree; B209 - Ousley, Jeanne; B224 - Martin, Kenneth; C315 - farmer, Sandra; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; D407 - Adams, Erica; E003 - Robinson, Raven; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E007 - Coleman, Erica; E022 - Richardson, Travares; E033 - Luchtenburg, Peter; E044 - Hadley, Eunzell; E054 - AMSTUTZ, CARLETTA; E069 - Clark, John; E076 - Mathis, Deborah; E080 - Kester, Robert; E095 - Robinson, Jeanne; E106 - white, Ty; F613 - Francois, Francis; F617 - Uset, Mariam; F619 - Johnson, Ericka; F620 - DAWSON, JERRY; F627 - Melton, Jennifer; F636 - Leonard, Anthony; F662 - Morales, Ideliza; G707 - Cave, Melissa; G715 - CACIQUE-PIERRE, Florine; G724 - Gabriel, JodyAnne; H803 - Morris, Quincy; J909 - Bolton, Daryl; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve; J918 - Scott, Deshaun; P018 - Myers, Michael; P026 - Khan, Gaffari; P035 - Koren, Matthrew0111 - White, Kyle; 0155 - Phillips, Randall; 0345 - Buell, Michael; 0365 - Jacobson, Nancy; 0518 - Draper, Darrell; 7018 - Stringfield, Desere. 1015 - Thakkar, Satvik; 1035 - Maret, Susan; 1043 - Pinkney, Kathy; 1057 - Jones, Thomas; 1104 - Santos, Diego Do; 2052 - beneby, benjamin; 2089 - Parker, Jeffrey; 2130 - Radcliffe, Dorothy Kim; 2146 - Gruber, Trevor; 3028 - Fuller, Sue; 3104 - Gobezie, Emiel; 3163 - Amos, Carl; 3165 - Phillips, Natasha; 3174 - FLORIDA PATHOLOGY LABORATORY JOHNSON, LONNEY; 3196 - Leep, Shannon; 4019 - Tudor, Michael PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com . 1022 - Fuller, Carson; 2081 - Knox, Bill; 2102 - Mohammadalipoor, Sia; 3139 - Rester, Joel; 4040 - Pizarro, Emmanuel Agosto; 4098 - Harbin, Kandace. 0204 - Rath, Mark; 0501 - Luoma, Chris; 0622 - Mohamed, Nicholas; 1011 - Graham, Toni; 2085 - Rebustillos, Luz; 3001 - Rebustillos, Myra; 3095 - Stevens, Brittany; 3158 - Stephenson, Calvin; 3204 - Quandt, Ashley; 3209 - Irwin, Terry Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.. 0025 - Middleton, Stefan; 0032 - Regan, Sharay; 0054 - Robinson, Peggie; 0083 - Jean Mary, Fania; 0163 - Monroe, Anthony; 0237 - M Martinez, Ginnette; 0252 - Edwards, Mae; 0320 - Yavette, Lashaurne; 0327 - Chery, Marie; 0372 - Celestin, Kate; 0388 - Battle, Azarie; 0401 - Merime, Joanna; 0436 - Fields, Antawon; 0440 - Payne, Frank; 0505 - Joassaint, Rutherford; 0516 - Brown, Debra; 0550 - allen, Kevin; 0554 - Battle, Ronnie; 0566 - Miller, Andre; 0602 - Patterson, Larissa; 0603 - Michelet, Paulmar; 0619 - Lewis, Dione; 0625 - Perez, Luis; 0666 - Daley, Raymond; 0683 - Sheppard, Angela; 0745 - Thompson, Laquanda; 0787 - Dunbar, Christopher; 0837 - Dugger, Antonio; 0896 - Hayles, Racquel; 0904 - Alvarez, Daniel1602 - Britt, Stephen; 1605 - Satterwhite-Bush, Gail; 2108 - Jones, Ebony; 2109 - Erickson, Baptiste; 2218 - Stinson, Patrick; 2226 - Johnson, Jamie; 2229 - Bryant, Anita; 2316 - James, Leandra; 2425 - Clay, Tara; 2523 - Barber, Chikara; 2527 - Zamor, Juna; 2708 - Benjamin, Conrad1363 - Alfred, Sonia; 1459 - Blanton, Shelly; 1462 - Yelverton, Pamela; 2152 - Drye, Ronald; 2259 - williams, Trey; 2452 - Bascos, Ruth. 0514 - Hannah, Volita; 1307 - Gue, Lala; 1309 - Holmes, Ronald; 1324 - Hancock, Decalo; 1453 - massey, Cynamin; 1476 - Simpkins, Meggan; 1503 - Smith, Sandy; 1786 - Turner, Bernard. B023 - Davis, Janekia; B037 - Bernhagen, Marlisa; D050 - Toler, Regina; D083 - Bois, Farah; G009 - Kufus, Scott; H047 - Smith, Latrisha; NA05 - Nosil, Hemlyne; NA20 - Thomas, Jessica; NB19 - Dudley, David; S010 - Shorter, Khan; T004 - Rowe, Jason; U032 - Vasquez, Gabriel3015 - Van Middlesworth, Michele H; 3023 - Morris, Jason; 5126 - Sanchez, Olivia; 5130 - Mccree, Richard. 0326 - Glynn, Amy; 0698 - Torres, Ramon; 0730 - Washington, Timothy; 0895 - Mir, Nadeem; 0898 - Ferguson, Steven. 0018 - Rentschler, Aaron; 0143 - Melendez, Luis; 0391 - Rush, Kimberly; 0403 - Gobin, Minerva; 0478 - Brown, Sherrie; 1003 - Reed, Chris; 1023 - Turner, Liz; 3067 - DALTON, JASON; 4008 - S.E. Confrence of S.D.A. ., .; 4029 - Lozada, VesperB008 - Perez, Joshua; B059 - Mitchell, Precious; B069 - Williams, Crystal; B084 - HAGINS, RACHEL; B098 - Crespo, Devin; B129 - Houdyschell, Jonathan; B172 - Williams, Diane; C042 - Miles, Quvarius; D038 - Newman, Krystal; D089 - Jackson, Devine; E006 - Hamilton, Adrian; E007 - Hamilton, Adrian; E009 - Ramirez, Marvin. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.2318 - Sheppard, Roderick; 2724 Ð Hargrove, Kathleen; 3728 - Jernigan, Angelena. B322 - Mack, Simona; B337 Ð Fenner, Albin; C371 - Diaz, Jan-Paul; C381 Ð Newlan, Cynthia; C385 - Jimenez, Christian; D419 - Jones, Derius; D439 Ð Hines, Amber; D445 - Daniels, Shirley; E515 - Camery, Laurel; E544 - Wells, Lynnette; F560 - Ramos, Yahaira; F572 - Sczesny, Marcel; F573 - Terry, Debra. B060 - Mangual, Dialanie; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E002 - Hohman, Praari; E016 - Herring, Jamie; E032 - Williams, Artavis; E046 - Latham Jr., Charlie; E133 - Gist, Rickey1209 - Zaharakes, Sean; 2143 - Hilton, Jeremy; 2158 - Acosta, Digna; 2365 Ð Pitlak, Catherine; 3015 Ð Phillips, Lawrence; 3144 - Seda, Alex; 3301 - Pascal, Cilian; F350 - Manning, Francis; G516 Ð Marrero, Jeannette; G527 - Kulynych, Nicole; H551 - Foster, Devon; H553 - Clarke, Tyrone; I686 - dixon, james1224 - Beck, Lea; 1361 - Torres, Justin; 1387 - Howard, Sonya; 1406 - Carey, Samantha; 1428 - Lafleur, Skyla; 1524 - Burke, Denise; 1700 Ð Newlan, Cynthia; 1709 - Rivera, Christopher; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 1813 - Smith, Travis; 2033 - Hill, Nicole; 2219 - Ross-miles, Willam; 2285 - Balcacer, Steven; 2419 - Threshman, Clara; 2437 - Betancourt, Alex; 2460 - Salomon, Javier; 2463 - Richards, Stephanie; 2603 - Martinez, Santiago0116 - Santiago, Ruben; 0193 - Vinas, Fior; 0214 - Betancourt, Alex; 0506 - Betancourt, Alex; 0517 - Torres, Michael; 2017 - Diaz, Samuel; 3017 - Miranda, Victor; 3039 - ZAMPELLA, ANTHONY; 3069 - Constance, Jill; 3089 - Rodriguez, Justin; 5008 Ð Carr, Anthony; 6014 - Cole, Arvel. 1011 - Molina, Nathaly; 1108 - Hill, Monique; 2224 Ð Wyers, Rebecca; 2236 - Sierra, Jeanette; 2267 - young, Destiney; 2298 - Austin, Sarah; 2412 - Grosjean, Marrano; 2427 - Feliciano, Aishanet; 2530 - Johnson, Michaele; 2610 - Bergh, Jeff; 2621 - Harris, Joel0119 - Hunter, Blake; 2017 - Stanley, Tony; 2076 - Tague, Heather; 4069 - Gallardo Clavell, Joeanthony; 6044 Ð Dahill, Patrick. 1025 - Burke, Ryan; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2012 - Salazar, James; 2030 Ð Gustin, Tanika; 2358 - Yoho, Cory; 3008 - Garofalo, Michele; 4190 - Perez, Michael; 5021 - Burke, Brennain; 5034 Ð Morales, Derrick; 5044 - Burke, Brennain0115 - Johnson, Darrell; 2008 - Sullivan, Shannon; 2021 - Young, Laurie; 3018 - Goodrich, Raymond; 5008 - Hughes, DejuanC183 - Birdsong, Milton; F566 - Trimm, Lee. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.Notice is hereby given thatwill sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com onat 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Unit #0A003 - Marie Emmanuel, Unit #0A018 - Lucien Noel, Unit #0B024 - Joseline Constant, Unit #0C004 - Pablo Isaac, Unit# 0C027 - Zenaida Gonzalez, Unit #0E005 - Lorimet Desroches, Unit #0G020 - Dena Hicks, Unit #0I054 - Jesula Valsaint, Unit #0J023 - Carline Simon Morancie, Unit #0C020 - Christopher Fraser - Electronics, hoverboards, Razon Scooters, HVAC window unit, Tires, Bicycles, Boxes, motors, TVs, vacuums, Unit #0C043 - Joseline Constant - Floor Tiles, Boxes, Furniture, Unit #0I040 - Deon Prochette - Large Aquarium tanks, DUne Buggy, Go Cart, Lawnmower, car jacks, Refrigerator, shop vac, suitcase, misc cartes, Box, truck tool box, tires, Unit #0J022 - Paul Edward Thomas - Household Goods, clothes, chairs, plastic totes, Bags, shopping carts.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;1C4HJXDG5MW5592722021 Jeep1FMCU49H08KA944912008 Ford1G1JC5244T71078901996 Chevrolet1GAGG39K7RF1631201994 Chevrolet1GCFG15M9Y12343272000 Chevrolet1GCVKPEC7GZ2084122016 Chevrolet1JJV532D4EL8362542014 WABASH1N4AL21E18N4076682008 Nissan1N4AL3AP0FC2249902015 Nissan1NKDX4EX4JJ1949562018 Kenworth1XPBD49X8KD6036782019 Peterbilt2FMZA51492BB594402002 Ford3D4PG5FV6AT2018102010 Dodge3VWRK69M75M0160932005 Volkswagen4F2YZ06115KM314492005 Mazda4F4CR16X8RTM143531994 Mazda5XXGW4L20HG1253172017 Kia5YFBURHE6KP9266102019 ToyotaJM3LW28A5605576842006 MazdaWMWRC33494TC549072004 Mini.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/26/2021, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.4CE675D13P72330811993 COLEMANWVWAK93C06P1699452006 VolkswagenJTDKN3DU2D03463692013 Toyota.. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1B3LC46B69N5647882009 Dodge1B4GP25B22B6937102002 Dodge1D4GP25373B1602662003 Dodge1FAFP5220YA2415542000 Ford1HGCG1653YA0463342000 Honda1HGCM56844A0573802004 Honda1N6SD16S4TC3511791996 Nissan2T1BU40E69C1236132009 Toyota2T2ZK1BA9EC1434992014 Lexus3N1CE2CP2GL3676772016 Nissan3VWRX7AJ5AM0688432010 Volkswagen3VWSE69M64M0323252004 Volkswagen4TANL42N4XZ4416761999 ToyotaJA4LX41G33U0712752003 MitsubishiJH4DC4452YS0001172000 AcuraJH4DC4452YS0001172000 AcuraJHMCN364X5C0051102005 HondaJT8BD68S2W00326861998 LexusJTKDE1777601047872006 ScionKL5JD86ZX6K3326902006 SuzukiKMHCG45C55U6121752005 HyundaiKMHCG45C55U6121752005 HyundaiWAUED54B31N1193432001 AudiWMWRC33414TJ541042004 Mini1YVGE31D1V56584961997 Mazda3VWSE69M52M1714102002 VolkswagenKM8K12AA9LU5234402020 Hyundai.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALEgives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.MARCH 28, 20212T2ZK1BA9EC1434992014 LexusJTKDE1777601047872006 Scion3VWSE69M64M0323252004 Volkswagen1FAFP5220YA2415542000 Ford4TANL42N4XZ4416761999 ToyotaWMWRC33414TJ541042004 Mini1B3LC46B69N5647882009 DodgeJT8BD68S2W00326861998 Lexus1YVGE31D1V56584961997 Mazda.Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2004 CadillacVIN# 1G6KD54Y14U2203382006 AcuraVIN# 2HNYD18996H5106702011 ChevroletVIN# 1GCNCPEX3BZ1373012003 NissanVIN# 3N1AB51D23L7278742005 HyundaiVIN# KMHCG35C15U337110To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on March 31, 2021 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.2003 MINI COOPERVIN# WMWRC33493TC436942009 TOYOTAVIN# 4T1BE46K89U892929To be sold at auction at, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792Pursuant to F.S. 713.585 At. Will sell the following vehicle(s) to Satisfy claim of lien. Seller reserves the right to bid and refuse any or all bids. Sold As-Is, No warranty. Seller guarantees no title. Terms cash. Satisfying the lien prior to sale may redeem said vehicle(s). You have a right to a hearing at any time prior to sale by filing a demand for hearing in the circuit court. Owner has the right to recover possession by posting bond per. F.S. 559.917. Any proceeds in excess of lien will be deposited with clerk of courts.2015 HYUN VIN# 5NPE24AFXFH156312 Lien Amt $8027.02. 2005 FORD VIN# 1FTPW14545KD48744 Lien Amt $5954.03.The administration of the Estate of Emily Morgan, deceased,is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, 425 N Orange Av., Orlando FL 32801. All creditors and other persons having claims or demands against decedents estate, including unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated claims on which a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with the Court within the later of three months after the date of first publication of this notice or thirty days after the date of service of a copy of this notice on them. All claims, demands, and objections not so filed will be forever barred, notwithstanding the time periods set forth above, any claim filed two years or more after the decedent’s death is barred. Date of first publication of this notice is 3/10/2021. Name of Personal Representative George Morgan Address 6006 Liberty Dr., Groveland, FL 34736. Name of Personal Representative’s attorney Thomas Nicholl Address 1927 S. Fern Creek Ave., Orlando, FL 32806, tel. 407-228-2131.Notice:In the Chancery Court for Knox County, Tennessee At Knoxville. Adoption of J. P. E. DOB:03/08/2016. By: Kendra Nashae Duncan and Victor Adam Duncan, Petitioners, vs. Luis Gabriel Andino, Respondent. In this cause, it appearing from the Order of Publication, that the Respondent, Luis Gabriel Andino’s, residence is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, it was ordered that publication be made for four successive weeks, in the Orlando Weekly, to notify Respondent, Luis Gabriel Andino, to file an answer with this court and send a copy to Petitioners’ attorney, Mark Pienkowski, whose address is PO Box 57, Knoxville, Tennessee 37901-0057, within 30 days from the last date of publication, exclusive of the last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered against Respondent. Failure to appear may result in the termination of Respondent’s parental rights to the above-named child. The cause is set for hearing before this Court on_ at ___ a.m./p.m., to provide said Respondent with an opportunity to appear and defend. This 11th day of February, 2021. /s/ Clerk and Master.