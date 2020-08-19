Legal Public Notices 8/19 issue 

Orlando Legals
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32828, 321-800-4793, on 9/10/20 at 2:00pm.
Danny Ghiden: household items, furniture, boxes, shelving, grill, Orlando Rodriguez: furniture, sofa, boxes, artwork, dresser, ottoman, radio, dining room table, grill, bike The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, September 10th 2020 @ 4:00 PM:
Leidy Soranlly Garcia- Household, Sunny Peggy Ripley- Household, Pressure king- Harold King- Household, Steve Waschka- Household. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 09/10/2020 @ 11:30 am.
Tasha Chang House hold items, Jennifer Spell Bins, and bag of clothes, Shamika Thomas boxes, David Mull Household Goods, Christina Santiago few boxes book shelf dresser tv desk bike, Karma Butler King bed and dresser, Patricia Boss household items, Charlie William household good. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. FILE NO: 2020-CP-001254
PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF CHARISSE YVETTE GREENE
, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of Charisse Yvette Greene, deceased, whose date of death was May 7, 2020 and the last four digits of whose social security number are 6305, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 8/19/2020. Attorney for Personal Representative /s/ Martez Gordon, Attorney for Artena Greene, Florida Bar Number: 96362, 2235 Arrowgrass Dr, Suite 108, Wesley Chapel, Fl 33544, Telephone: 772.444.2514, E-Mail: thegordonfirm@gmail.com
. Personal Representative /s/ Artena Greene
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 59-2020-CP-000902000-XX
IN RE: ESTATE OF ABDUL KHALIQUE
, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS (summary administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of ABDUL KHALIQUE, deceased, File Number 59-2020-CP-000902000-XX; by the Circuit Court for Seminole County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 301 N. Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida 3277; that the decedent’s date of death was February 11, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $72,000.00 and that the names of those to whom it has been assigned by Such order are: Name, Address: Creditors: None known, Beneficiaries: FARHAT KHALIQUE 1545 Peace Lily Way, Oviedo, Florida 32765. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 8/12/2020. Attorney for Person Giving Notice: /s/ Steven C. Allender, Attorney for Petitioner, Email: sallender@allenderlaw.com
, Secondary Email: dorothy@allenderlaw.com
, Florida Bar No. 0428302 ALLENDER & ALLENDER, 719 Garden Street, Titusville, Florida 32796, Telephone: (321) 269-1511, Fax #: (321) 264-7676. Person Giving Notice: /s/ FARHAT KHALIQUE, 1545 Peace Lily Way, Florida 32765.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 59-2020-CP-001016000-XX
IN RE: ESTATE OF JAMES H. GREENE
, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS (summary administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of JAMES H. GREENE, deceased, File Number 59-2020-CP-001016000-XX; by the Circuit Court for Seminole County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 8099, Sanford, Florida 32772-8099; that the decedent’s date of death was December 2, 2019; that the total value of the estate is $0.00 and that the names of those to whom it has been assigned by Such order are: Name, Address: Creditors: None known, Beneficiaries: TRACEY LEE GWINNUP 304, SW Vista Lake Drive, Port St. Lucie, Florida 34953. ALAN JAMES GREENE 3433 Deer Oak Circle, Oviedo, Florida 32766. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 8/19/2020. Attorney for Person Giving Notice: /s/ Steven C. Allender, Attorney for Petitioner, Email: sallender@allenderlaw.com
, Secondary Email: dorothy@allenderlaw.com
, Florida Bar No. 0428302 ALLENDER & ALLENDER, 719 Garden Street, Titusville, Florida 32796, Telephone: (321) 269-1511, Fax #: (321) 264-7676. Person Giving Notice: /s/ ALAN JAMES GREENE, 3433 Deer Oak Circle, Oviedo, Florida 32766.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION STATE OF FLORIDA Case No. P18-DP-20
IN THE INTEREST OF: D.A.T., a female child, D.A.T., a female child SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Darrell Darodney Taylor
Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children, D.A.T and D.A.T. You are hereby commanded to appear before Magistrate Celine Cannon, on October 6th, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Hannah M. Crume, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 22nd day of July, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty
CASE NO.: DP17-571
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: S. F. DOB: 11/27/2002, A. F. DOB: 10/21/2003, Q. F. DOB: 05/31/2010. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: MONICA OGLE
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on September 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR This court hearing will be held via phone conference. All parties joining the hearing, including caregivers, are directed to call the below numbers to participate: Phone number: (321) 430-3303 Conference Call Code: 962 037 604# (Please include the # sign) WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of August, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire; FBN: 0067262, Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty
CASE NO.: DP17-571
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: S. F. DOB: 11/27/2002, A. F. DOB: 10/21/2003, Q. F. DOB: 05/31/2010. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: GARY FORT, Sr.
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on September 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR This court hearing will be held via phone conference. All parties joining the hearing, including caregivers, are directed to call the below numbers to participate: Phone number: (321) 430-3303, Conference Call Code: 962 037 604# (Please include the # sign) WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of August, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire; FBN: 0067262, Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty CASE NO.: DP05-632
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: H.P. DOB: 03/07/2005. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Johnathan Patrick
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on September 17, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. This court hearing will be held via phone conference. All parties joining the hearing are directed to call the below numbers to participate: Conference Phone Number: (321) 430-3303 Conference Call Code for the Honorable Judge Doherty: 962 037 604 followed by the # sign. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of August, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0123752, Supervising Attorney for the State of Florida, chelsea.bogdan@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER
CASE NO.: DP18-335
IN THE INTEREST OF: L.B. DOB: 05/03/2003, J.B. DOB: 10/18/2004, T.B. DOB: 12/25/2005, L.S. DOB: 05/22/2007, X.A. DOB: 04/21/2008, N.A. DOB: 07/18/2009, Z.A. DOB: 09/24/2011, L.A. DOB: 12/27/2012, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Andrew Cornish
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner, at 10:15 a.m., on the 22nd day of September, 2020, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of August, 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Nancy A. Robak, Attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. Case No.: 2020-DR-007474-O
. Division: 41 - Heather Pinder Rodriguez. CHRISTINE HANN Petitioner/Wife, and YARON BECHAVOD, Respondent/Husband. NOTICE OF ACTION to DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE WITH NO CHILDREN
TO: YARON BECHAVOD YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action Dissolution of Marriage with No Children has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on by and through Wife’s attorney, Michele M. Bernard, Esq. whose address is Holistic Legal, P.A., 941 W. Morse Blvd. #100, Winter Park, FL 32789, on or before September 15, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at: ORANGE County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. A phone call will not protect you. Your written response, including the case number given above and the names of the parties, must be filed if you want the Court to hear your side of the case. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided, which is to each person their personal property and any marital property or items and monies to Petitioner. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. DATED: 7/31/2020 (SEAL) CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Marc Larusso, Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP19-66
IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.J. DOB: 09/28/2013. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Iesha Jones
(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge A. James Craner on Monday, October 19 at 10:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of July 2020. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families Jennifer.McCarthy@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
AUGUST 2020
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Jewelry S Rio Grande Ave/ Carter ST
2. Cellphone 5100 Blk of Lamancha CT
3. Cellphone 5500 N Orange Blossom Trl
4. Cellphones N Orange Blossom Trl/ W Princeton ST
5. Cellphone 2800 Blk of E Washington ST
6. Cellphone E Central Blvd/ N Rosalind Ave
7. Cellphone New Broad ST/ Bennett RD
8. Cellphone 300 Blk of Lakeview ST
9. Backpack 5400 Blk of Millenia Lakes Blvd
10. Tag N John Young Pkwy/ W Colonial DR
11. Jewelry S Hiawassee RD/ Beach Breeze DR
12. Cellphones 3200 Blk of Edgewater DR
13. Bike 6000 Blk of Appian WY
14. Bike 4800 Blk of S Semoran Blvd
15. Currency 4600 Blk of S Kirkman RD
16. Currency N Brown Ave/ E Jefferson ST
17. Currency 4600 Blk of S Kirkman RD
18. Currency 600 Blk of S Goldenrod RD
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3PM
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, AtSabor, LLC, of 11410 Kazimer Dr., Orlando, FL 32837, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
@Sabor
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"@Sabor
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/11/20
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, PRIVE Salon & Spa WP, LLC, of 155 E. New England Ave., Suite 102, Winter Park, FL 32789, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
PRIVE Salon & Spa
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"PRIVE Salon & Spa
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/11/20
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on September 3rd, 2020
and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7803 N Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, Fl 32810;
C73 Keshaun Stewart $1255.76, B42 Juan Rodriguez $464.00, E26 David van Gelder $1903.23, D12 Jason David $1052.28, B30 RaOndria Johnson $744.33, E12 Rafael Blanco $1582.40, B70 Michelle Eitner $922.40, A16 Betzaida Hernandez $914.46, L57 Thomas Moran $636.20, D11 Kerrick Carson $596.50, D42 Anthony Colelli $583.25, B64 Matthew Davis $1261.93
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703;
1321 Portia Allen $1752.86, 1184 Lorenzo Weathers $2298.88, 1270 Nick Schneider $1459.28, 1171 Nora Britten $1304.26, 1161 Syed Shariff $591.10, 1112 Jamie Williams $1097.30, 1330 Alfredo Castaneda $628.30, 1293 Ginni Estrada $958.98
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 W Hwy 436, Altamonte Springs, Fl 32714;
A107 Alex Abrahams $1816.22, C105 Anthoney Loria $908.25, B103 Rebekah Burgos $1823.80, C126 Carina Patterson $1305.62
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792;
1402 Nicole Postell $452.50, 1421 Tamiki Lumpkin $1118.25, 1674 Jonathan Lewis $1353.06, 1248 Jakerra Bolden $1084.60, 1034 Timothy Jordan $895.15, 1460 Roddrake Rumph $601.50, 2320 Francois Beauvais $1184.90, 2084 Jayson Cornelius $974.37, 1050 Deborah Dash $1110.00, 1112 D’Andre Pierre Rose $766.40, 2411 Omarie Payno $873.40, 1256 Juliana Sivon $718.70, 1186 Jacson Torres $1571.34, 1452 Selena Perez $825.15, 2657 Craig Jefferson $798.68, 1108 Heidi Riesel $622.90, 1350 Mystery Room $1123.35, 1068 Khari Williams $612.25
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750;
A094 Troy Beneby $745.21, C007 Don Depaul $1006.22
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773;
1318 Amy Baldanza $425.85, 1582 Patrick Michaud $1336.28, 1728 Ence Spann Jr $713.49, 1647 Quincy Collins $772.00, 1285 Tiffany Franklin $776.12, 2360 Shalonda Haynes $1038.20, 1432 Rodric Curry $495.02, 1258 Dusty Caraway $633.49, 1220 Mitchael Watson $854.21, 2416 James Elwood $526.95, 1325 Robert Bailey $1088.14, 1505 Melissa Carcagena $728.42, 1559 Vikkie Andrews $482.79, 1625 Christina Veltman $1810.80, 1124 Anthony Serrano $1272.68, 1276 Venessa Wise $425.85, 1561 Nicole McKenna $772.09, 1722 Shyanne Benavidez $564.19, 1170 Aviance Kimbrough $1416.67, 1265 Jessie Robicheaux $1560.38, 1421 Miranda Seeley $1349.43, 2031 Lisa Pilgram $718.86, 1748 Robert Smith $425.85, 1565 Steffon Williams $495.02, 2414 Karen Nelson $590.80, 1326 Kerstin Wynn $721.39, 1406 Robert Rosado $1011.49, 1069 Craneshia Simon $1560.38, 1314 Patrick Etheridge $633.36, 1300 Hearken Mediagroup $928.71, 1557 Desiree Carpenter $771.96, 2107 Joseph McCullough $601.50, 1041 Tyre Curry $1272.40, 5018 Jason Lemieux $1416.67, 1146 Aviance Kimbrough $1022.00, 1237 Mystery Room $1678.09, 1162 Robert Rosado $1123.35, 1204 John Hurst $702.79, 1047 Jayna Fox $1938.70, 1308 Leann Hamilton $564.19, 1213 Jeffery Gregg $785.10, 1584 Brandell Moore $974.30, 2558 Mystery Room $1123.84, 1518 Aneka Mitchell $708.00, 1001 Yolanda Kemmerer $880.00
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771;
1030 Beryl Thompson $718.56, 4073 Michael Murphy $574.70, 1044 Collen Garey $1597.84, 4123 Jonathan Escamilla $592.10, 4047 Eric Rawlins $1272.45, 3131 Christina Anderson $1037.97, 4094 Sylvester Wynn $934.18, 2149 Devin Robinson $910.18.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:00am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
U-haul Ctr Orange Avr - 3500 S. Orange Ave, Orlando Fl 32806 on September 1st, 2020:
1524 Aidan Amavi, 1910 Kevin Culberhouse, 1204 Cassandra Mustepher, 2202 Norverto Hernandez, 1159 Salina Johnson 1159, 2143 Toronia Atwell, 1041 Deniseann Williams, 1062 Brian Margolis, 1713 Rabiah Lewis, 1064 Adrienne Evans, 1532 Michael Lavigne, Anthony Castorena, 1209 Michael Lavigne, 2407 Deshawn Moreland, 1937 Mariela Catala, 1065 Oswaldo Ortiz,1433 Alexus Smith, 1114 Steven Serafin, 1125 Felecia Carty, 2405 Hali Edwards, 1021 Windsor Barnett, 1256 Shaquevia Shorter, 1930 Jameasha Hollinger, 2212 Sheldon Crist, 1007 Brett Barr, 2303 Briana Daniel, 1823 Ivan Bonilla, 1924 Clifford Brown, 1610 Richard Williams, 2308 Linda Shefer, 1832 Yesenia Soria, 1144 Larry Hemby, 2121 Christina Sturms, 1626 Derrick Herron, 1833 Yulia Riedman.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com
ending on September 11, 2020 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1322–Ana Soler, A.K.A. Anaitza Soler Dominguez, #1335 –Ighodaro Walters, A.K.A Ighodaro Mesiah Walters, #1732 –Christian Salafia, A.K.A Christian William Salafia.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, September 1, 2020
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units
/ for more info.
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am:
244 Susan Othelia Goff 492 Brooks Kendall Bates 575 Davaughn Allen Ray 533 Rosetta Richardson 357 Jeancarlos Rafael Perez Colon 240 Jason Christopher Fulm Mudry
Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am:
11 Kenneth Darryl Campbell 31 Justin Rogers 162 Deborah Williams 289 Gail Redden 301 Marco Digrado 341 Marie Joceline Jean 387 Luiz Jose Antonio Filho 414 Patrick Laurent 432 James Moten 487 Duane O'Neil Avery 538 Darin Anthony Sanders 640 Kerwin Victoria Edwards 247B Johnny Tookes
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview- 4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:30 am:
0158 Ashley Renee Middleton 0161 Ivy Oweins Cannady 0162 Ivy Oweins Cannady 0260 Chezar Chablis Phanord 0335 Danny Charles Fudge JR 0632 Sean Leon Barriero 0794 William David Sheppard 0934 Virginia Lee Franklin 0968 Emanuel Montrel Glenn 0987 Mary Devon Villante C-35 Jerrod Jamaal Gunn
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am:
0128 Janiera Crankfield 0529 William Jacobe 0830 Preston Robinson Jr 0833 Precious Royal 0944 Andelson Ortiz Figueroa 1233 Clifford Hagan 1311 Jonathan Stone 1325 Maribel Aviles Mendoza 1549 Carla Johnson
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd- 6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm:
1048 Genevieve Elizabeth Russell 1086 Angel Marie Weis 1095 Rolonda Johnson 3296 Tarique Alexander 4120 Ray Jones 4122 Joseph Moore Jr 5037 Tonya Brown 6044 Edwin Marquez Ortiz 8029 Genevieve Elizabeth Russell 9023 Rolonda Johnson, Edward Johnson, 1992 Chevy Prizm, Red, VIN 1Y1SK5464NZ020913, Tag: Z47IKH.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on August 27, 2020
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com
, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. 0237 - Lass, Mariana; 0302 - Walwyn, James; 0803 - Williams, tyanna; 0811 - Noel, ermilia; 09116 - Roberts, O'neal; 09121 - Morrison, Shemela; 0981 - Mcnair, Shannon; 1014 - Wade, Sadiqa; 1070 - peltier, stephenson; 1081 - Thomas, Shaddrick; 1140 - campbell, dezara; 1224 - Quisenberry, Tina; 1234 - Colon, Carlos; 1252 - Harrell, Jawanza; 1277 - mozone, Katerice; 1307 - Stevens, Tenisha
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A133 - Thompson, Sazaur; B250 - Belen, Roberto; C313 - Sears, Anna; D425 - Fuller, Karen; H848 - Garrett, Lillie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com
. B004 - Amill, Denise; C013 - Burgos, Robert; E025 - Rice, Annette; G043 - AGER, MARC; J040 - Williams, Darion; J058 - Salinas, Berlin; J105 - Mondesir, Junior; K041 - Goodman, Sandrana
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
A157 - arnott, francois; F623 - Van Hove, William; F635 - Wilbon, Shaquille; J021 - Peterson, Robert; K118 - Desir, Lineda; L206 - Martin, Ramona; L220 - Roldos, Luis; L222 - Anderson, De Von; L223 - Margeson, Jo; N409 - Desir, Lineda; P021 - Pryce, Glenn
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1017 - winn, jason; 1186 - Bonhomme, Shulzggar; 2052A - Rhodes, Neal; 2251 - Miranda, Jose; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
0130 - Johnson, Mariah; 0265 - Marshal, Glendell; 3011 - Nieves Velazquez, Gilberto; 6023 - Taylor, Taronda; 7045 - Ross, Ayana; 7084 - Colon Ortiz, Emmanuel; 8163 - Howard, Marrell
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
C204 - Edwards, Mantwan
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
B003 - Gatson, Nina; B005 - Gadson, Harry; B017 - Richardson, Deneitrice; B020 - Sola, Nanxyn; B046 - Poe, Abigail; B047 - Urbina, Eduardo; C045 - Pena-Fernandez, Christian; C060 - Coocen, Chester; C079 - San Inocencio, Pablo; D068 - Cabassa, Longino; D098 - Agudelo, Nelson; D111 - Washington, Melvia; D156 - derabasse, kristin; D180 - Daggs, Donald; E010 - Mcneal, Ivory
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.
1004 - Dickerson, Damani; 1029 - Macchirella, John; 5010 - Sullivan, Genevieve; 5051 - Voltz, Carlton; 5054 - Voltz, Carlton; 6420 - Thompson, Candice. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
of abandoned property per Florida Statute 715.109. Sale to be held at 8:30 a.m. September 3rd, 2020 at 5600 Jaleen Ave. Orlando, FL 32810. Property Description:
Property Description: 1969 Mobile Home, Make: DOUB, FL VIN #s: 1244100222KA and 1244100222KB, and unknown contents. Former tenants: Sharon McCullough and Gloria Allbritian.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 09/11/2020, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1NXBA02E7TZ408129
1996 Toyota
2GKALMEK8C6273491
2012 GENERAL MOTORS CORP
5NPE24AF3GH408354
2016 Hyundai
L0WHDN10XH1001720
2017 HAOSEN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC
. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
SEPTEMBER 11, 2020
1C3LC55R38N633068
2008 Chrysler
1G1FP21E4KL180444
1989 Chevrolet
JKAZX9B192A000132
2002 Kawasaki
JN8AF5MR0BT016701
2011 Nissan
NM0LS7CN7AT002963
2010 Ford
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020
3N1CN8EV5LL825673
2020 Nissan
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on September 7, 2020 at 9:00 am
at Dynamic Towing
, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2003 ACUR
19UUA56643A066770
2004 MITS
4A3AC44G14E041995
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2000 Mazda
VIN# JM3LW28G4Y0109475
2017 Toyota
VIN# 5YFBURHE1HP610928
2009 BMW
VIN# WBAWB73529P047441
2001 Honda
VIN# 1HGEM22981L030706
2007 Audi
VIN# WAUBF78E07A040872
2004 Mercedes
VIN# WDBRF61JX4A615105
1991 Honda
VIN# 2HGED7365MH529806
2000 Lexus
VIN# JT8BD68S7Y0110706
2003 Acura
VIN# 19UUA56673A011617
2012 ZHNG
VIN# L5YACBPA5C1102696
2006 Honda
VIN# 2HJYK16546H506632
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on September 09, 2020 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC