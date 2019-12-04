Legal Public Notices 12/04 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8138, 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando FL. 32810
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando , FL. 32810 (407) 489-3742, December 18th, 2019 @ 4:00 PM
: Isabel Maria Aguilera Aburto- tv, electronics, household goods, furniture; Wayne DeCaul-Household goods; Wayne DeCaul- Household goods; Erializ Reyes- Household items; Christopher Mervar- King Bed, Futon, Bench and boxes of household goods; Yolanda Mccray- Household goods; Brian Tangredi- Household goods; Jason Kindy- couch, bed, amour, boxes, table, chairs; Angel Greene- Household goods, Furniture; Michael Burnell Palmer- House hold boxes totes; Joshua Houston- Two bikes and tote; Vicente Candelaria Gonzalez- wheelchair, household items; Lachandra Perkins- Household goods; Dixie Sumwalt -household. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, December 24, 2019 @ 9:30AM:
Angela Montas Mercado - Boxes, Furniture, Abriceana Pierson - Boxes, Bikes, Table, Sixto Antonio Santiago - Household goods, William Welch - furniture, clothes, misc. Items, Antonio Vazquez - Table, Twin Bed & Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
AUCTION
Extra Space Storage – Store 8841 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825
Extra Space Storage will hold a Public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location
Indicated: 9847 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 495-9612, December 17, 2019 @ 11:00AM:
Steven Roy JR Wheeler - Furniture, Lumber, Fridge, Efren Cardenas - Furniture and boxes, Michael McGowan - Household goods, Lourdes Santana - One bedroom, boxes, full side bed, Sheena Robinson - Furniture & Boxes, Chelyam Zoe Rodriguez Landron - Furniture, Washer and dryer, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11971 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 (407) 516-7913, December 17th, 2019 @ 4:00 PM
: Khalia Scarbrough- Bed, Dresser, TV, Washer, Boxes, Pictures/Photographs, Totes, Bed frame, Movies (DVD's), Lamp, Electric Guitar. Luis Figueroa- Chair, Entertainment Center, Bags, Bicycle, Boxes, Personal Papers, Sports Equipment, Totes, Toolbox, Pool Table, Toddler Bed Frame, Bicycle, Weed Wacker, Workout Equipment, Home Décor, Luggage, Tire. Beverly Rodriguez- Bed, Bags, Boxes, Personal papers, Totes, Luggage, Lamp. Andrea Seymour- DVD/ VCR, Microwave, Bags, Boxes, Clothes, Pictures/Photographs, Luggage, Home Décor. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5592 LB McLeod Rd, Orlando, Florida 32811, 407-720-2832 on 12/18/19 @ 10:30am
Tyrone Groomes Household Goods, Michael Ward Trailer, Akai Jackson Household Goods, Chris Williams Futon, boxes, chairs, clothes, Chad Corliss Miscellaneous decorations and furniture, Kiara Tillman 2 bedroom set, Jermaine Ivery Household items, Norvella Watson Household items, Artrina Bell files, Rohan Wallace Cabinets, tools, equipment, ROSE FILS Household goods, Ben Bates furnature, home goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312-8736, on 12/18/19 @ 4:00PM
: Amanda Lund household goods; Michael Parker household goods; Amanda Felty household goods; David Fahnestock clothes, totes; Connie Streible household goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 11071 University Blvd. Orlando FL, 32817 321- 320-4055 on 12/17/2019 at 4:00 pm
Suzette Castro – Furniture and household goods, Kimberli Carter – Boxes and Bags, Doris Drucilla Bell – Household items, Peter Hayes – Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2728 W 25TH St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-708-3327, December 17, 2019 @ 4:00 PM
Jacob Lauer- Mattress and house hold items. Chekasha Richardson- table w/4 chairs, deep freezer, queen bed, 2 twin beds, boxes, washer, dryer, dresser. Tiffany Hawley- Queen Bed set, 2 dressers, 2 tall stands and boxes. Amanda Ellis- Furniture, sports equipment, bikes and household items. Shanna Kirk- furniture. Jeremy Booth-4 bedroom house, 4 beds, dressers, washer and dryer. couches and dining table. Kristen Flores- Furniture and household items. Kzonic Calhoun- Refrigerator, tables and boxes of costumes. Jil Brown- Clark- Household items and appliances. Dante McLaurin- dresser, nightstand, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 16, 2019
at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following 4:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 610 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 407-333-4355
Captiva MVP Restaurant Partners PDQ - catering items- coolers-hot boxes sign tables,Lavoera Cooper- household goods, Carlos Miguel Ocasio - Clothes and Tools, Erica Carty - household good, LaShant Hawkins - household goods, Marse Sapp - household goods, cameron krache - household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www. storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 342 Woodland Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32828, 321-800-4793, on 12/17/19 at 4pm.
Mike Bailey: misc, Helen Siani: household items, Pamela O'Neill: Boxes, dresser The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1101 Marshall Farms Rd Ocoee, Florida 34761 12/16/2019 @4:00pm
Kenneth Coleman- unit# 0729, Year- 1999, Make:Ford, Model: Mustang, Vin: 1FAFP46V0XF183686, Red 2D Racecar, Owner : Adrienne Tameka Atkins, Angelia Vejar - Mattress, TV, Box, Joan Rice-Horn, Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 18th, 2019 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437
Chad Lee-Household items Davin Dunbar-Household items Melissa Manchester- Household items Lynsey Meaney- Household items Clifton Norman-Tools, boxes Joseph Bazinet- Household items Kathryn Cain- Household goods Brian Morgan- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 17, 2019
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 4:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345
Jacqueline Tecci- household goods, boxes.- Michael Stewart- household goods. Leticia Salamaya-household goods, boxes. Abilgail E Brooks- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407-488-9093 on 12/18/19 @ 12:00p.m.
Kenisha Armstrong Boxes Bins, Jasmine Glover HHG, Elizabeth Ortiz foam mattress, furniture and boxes, Anita Whitted clothes and household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando Fl, 32839, 407-630-9395 on 12/18/19 @ 11am.
11am. Yolene Auguste- clothes and boxes; Alvette Randle- boxes and bags; Victor Gonzalez- 2 bedroom house hold furniture; Bertha Lacombe- boxes; Darlene Johnson- boxes, totes, suitecases, and clothes; Denny Lopez- boxes, bags, and furniture; Techelin Romeus- boxes, and personal items; Lisa Smith- clothes and tv. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 12/18/19 @ 11:30am.
Mark Goolsby electric cars, bikes, Kenyata Wilson household goods, Jonathan Coleman boxes clothing, Migdalia Borrero household goods, John Garrner household, Jennifer Spell Bins and bag of clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 13597 S Orange Ave Orlando, Fl 32824 407-910-2087 on 12/17/19 @ 1:00pm.
Derrick Williams- bed, living room, and bins. Connie Torruella- king bed, 2 twin beds. and dining set. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated 5603 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando FL 32811 on 12/18/2019 @ 9:30AM.
Natacha Virgile Housegoods, Ruby Jerelds Household items, Porter Gens Denson Housegoods, SHAMONA CLARK Housegoods, Joannette Marie Santiago Marrero Housegoods, Carolyn Rozier household goods, Mary Spicer household/personal items etc, Dava Hankerson party supplies, eleones Martins DJ equipment, Tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at 1700 Celebration Blvd. Celebration FL 34747, on December 10 2019, at 9:30AM
. Lillian Major: king and double bed set dining table 10 boxes, Irelisse Garay Martinez: Boxes Luggage Household goods, Debbie DelCastillo: Whole house. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890 on 12/17/19 @ 11:30 AM
: Cassandra Attilus, books, boxes, clothes, totes, toys chair vacuum cleaner, bmw X6, Steven Hodge couch, dresser, totes, bags, boxes, furniture Christmas decor, Ruth Carasquillo chair, bicycle, boxes totes, toys, quilt, toy house. April Gardner couch, dresser, table, computer, boxes, files, pictures, totes, file cabinet, tool box, Luis Guilberto Virella Herrera Refrigerator, totes, tool box, motorcycle parts, car parts, latter, Pedro E Gonzalez chair, table, tv, microwave, clothes, Jose Edward Smith mattress, tv, stereo, totes, toys, bags ,clothes, Renee Martinez- Dominguez totes, clothes, bags, luggage. Ramon Gabriel Moreno Cantero table, washing machine, mirror. Twanna Ellison couch, table, toys, totes, bicycle chair. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3280 Vineland Rd Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-720-7424 on 12/24/19 @ 9:30am
: Brenda Coleman clothes, boxes, grill, misc. items, nightstand, 2017 RIYA Motorcycle VIN#: LEHTCB012HR000445 Owner Jose Alberto Salome Soto, Vickie Renee Byrd boxes, household goods, baby crib. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF DAVID M. RODERICK,
Deceased. File No. 2019-CP-2972-0
. Division: PROBATE. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of DAVID M. RODERICK , deceased, File Number 2019-CP-2972-0. is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., # 340, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representatives’ attorney are set forth below: All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 11/27/2019. Attorney for the Personal Representatives: /s/ Barbara A. Simanek, Florida Bar No. 0478784, K&L Gates LLP, Southeast Financial Center, 200 South Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 3900, Miami, FL 33131-2399, Email: barbara.simanek@klgates.com
, Telephone: (305) 539.3355. Personal Representatives: /s/ David M. Roderick, Jr., 1101 Gravel Hill Road, Ligonier, PA 15658, (610) 331-1311. /s/ Patricia R. Morton, 700 Hempstead Place, Charlotte, NC 28207, (919) 306-9191
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. LAURETTA CLARKE-QUEELEY, et al., Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-006134
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: LAURETTA CLARKE-QUEELEY and QUYN CLEMONS, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY,, through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, no later than 12/19/19, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 11/5/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Nicole Evans, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION:DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. FRANTZY VANTE, WANDA SOLOMON, 1ST CHOICE CHIROPRACTIC CENTER, LLC, Defendants.
CASE NO.: 2019-CA-010713
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: FRANTZY VANTE, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff DIRECT
GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, no later than 12/19/19, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 11/5/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Nicole Evans, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIVIL DIVISION: DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, Plaintiff, v. EUGENE C. GRUBBS, et al., Defendants. CASE NO.: 2019-CA-007216
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: EUGENE C. GRUBBS, address unknown. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for declaratory relief has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on plaintiff DIRECT GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY,, through its counsel, Robert K. Savage, Esq., whose address is 412 East Madison Street, Suite 815, Tampa, FL 33602, no later than 12/19/19, and file with the clerk of this Court, Tiffany Moore Russell, whose address is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Plaintiff, or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the declaratory judgment action. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk’s office. You may review these documents upon request 30 days from date of first publication. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. Dated 11/6/19. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. By: /s/ Nicole Evans, Deputy Clerk, As Deputy Clerk. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 350, Orlando, Florida, 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY
CASE NO.: DP15-44
IN THE INTEREST OF: T.L. DOB: 09/11/2006, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: CHANTE ALLEN
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before General Magistrate Kathryn Durnell, at 10:30 a.m., on the 2nd day of JANUARY 2020, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 18th day of November, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire
Florida Bar No.: 109969, Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY
CASE NO.: DP15-44
IN THE INTEREST OF: T.L. DOB: 09/11/2006, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: TERRANCE LEE LAMPKIN
, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before General Magistrate Kathryn Durnell, at 10:30 a.m., on the 2nd day of JANUARY 2020, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 18th day of November, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 109969, Senior Attorney for the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7643. Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/DOHERTY, WESTGATE ADVOCACY CENTER, CASE NO.: DP18-135
IN THE INTEREST OF: K.B. DOB: 03/25/2015 NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Brandy Brock
, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia A. Doherty on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of November, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Audrea Beth Ashcraft, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 101358 Children’s Legal Services, audrea.ashcraft@myflfamilies.com
. (407) 563-2380 By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-562
. In the Interest of: G.B. DOB: 02/21/2016, C.B. DOB: 06/02/2019. minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS). TO: Clifford Beasley
, Address Unknown. Clifford Beasley, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: G.B., born on February 21, 2016; C.B., born on June 2, 2019. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on January 13, 2020, at 10:45 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20TH day of November, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Develon D. Tribue, of 1725 W. Central Blvd., Orlando, FL 32805, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Develon Deandre Tribue
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Develon Deandre Tribue
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/19/19
NOTICE of Lien Sale
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Florida Self-storage Facility Act, Longwood Storage Zone Self Storage and Business Centers will sell at public auction on December 18th 2019
, personal property belonging to the following tenants to the highest bidder. The sale shall be held at Longwood Storage Zone, 120 Highline Drive, Longwood FL 32750 407-831-8373, commencing at approximately 11:00 AM. All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of Auction. Kathryn Brugh Unit 1115 (Unknown, Misc.), Frances Connell Unit 1407 (Unknown, Misc.), Frances Connell Unit 1119 (Furniture household items clothes), Karen Delgado Unit 1002 (Paperwork, Boxes), Carmen Figueroa Vega Unit 2020 (Bed, Dresser, TV, Boxes, Lamps, Household Goods, Totes), Frank Gosse Unit 401 (Dining Table, Totes, Household Goods, Clothing, DVDs, Kids Toys, Tools), Anthony McClure Unit 902 (Unknown, Misc.), Reinaldo Rodriguez Garcia Unit 219 (Tools, Misc.), Barbara Rosenwinkel Unit 1214 (Unknown, Misc.), Barbara Rosenwinkel Unit 1303 (Unknown, Misc.), Barbara Rosenwinkel Unit 1311 (Unknown, Misc.), Barbara Rosenwinkel Unit 1312 (Unknown, Misc.), Barbara Rosenwinkel Unit 1315 (Unknown, Misc.), Barbara Rosenwinkel Unit 1316 (Unknown, Misc.), Barbara Rosenwinkel Unit 1513 (Unknown, Misc.), Alfred Schwan Unit 712 (Unknown, Misc.), David Shore Unit 2615 (Household Goods, Furniture, Boxes, Suitcases, Sporting Goods, Tools), Tina Spencer Unit 533 (Unknown, Misc.), David Turner Unit 613 (Unknown, Misc.), Lisle Zulia Unit 1206 (Art, Antiques, Furniture, Boxes, Totes, Tools, Suitcases, Xmas Decor, Crystal and China, TV).
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: On December 17, 2019 12:30 PM location: 13125 S. John Young Parkway Orlando FL 32837 (407)516-7005
Roxana Hueso- Home items, Carlos Santos- Lawn equipment, Ljnanya Ollivierre- Home items, Diana Andrade- Household items, Janna C Ceasar- Home items, Rachel Cooper- home items, Janette Munoz- Queen Bed and Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on December 20th, 2019 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824
, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
19UUA662X6A003776
2006 ACURA
19UUA76508A043366
2008 ACURA
1FAFP37N36W207051
2006 FORD
1FALP42XXTF216973
1996 FORD
1FTYR2ZM1GKB18308
2016 FORD
1GCCS19W6Y8124811
2000 CHEVROLET
1HGCG5547WA100988
1998 HONDA
1HGCG56681A013402
2001 HONDA
1JJV532D6KL122444
2019 WABASH NATIONAL CORP
1N4AL2AP2CC181274
2012 NISSAN
1NXAE87G5HZ411367
1987 TOYOTA
1VWAS7A32EC042074
2014 VOLKSWAGEN
2A4GP44R46R794262
2006 CHRYSLER
2C3CDZBT3KH573846
2019 DODGE
2FMDK51C39BA42400
2009 FORD
2HGFB2F8XDH508251
2013 HONDA
2HKYF18795H507319
2005 HONDA
2T1AE09E3PC031554
1993 TOYOTA
3B7HC12Y3XG226753
1999 DODGE
3KPF24AD9KE065999
2019 KIA
4X4TCKB28DK017454
2013 FOREST RIVER
55SWF4JB5HU183181
2017 MERCEDES-BENZ
JA4AD3A30KZ028456
2019 MITSUBISHI
JA4AP4AW5GZ029407
2016 MITSUBISHI
JH4DC4349RS044769
1994 ACURA
JKAZX4R12BA027181
2011 KAWASAKI
JKAZX4R12BAO27181
2011 KAWASAKI
JNKAY01F76M261951
2006 INFINITI
JNKCV54E37M902628
2007 INFINITI
JTKDE167660117693
2006 TOYOTA
KL8CB6S90FC754487
2015 CHE
SERR3571A595
1995 SEARAY
WAUAC48H85K011026
2005 AUDI
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 12/20/2019, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JH4DC53834S003250
2004 ACURA
3FAHP08186R195257
2006 FORD
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM
, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage – Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792
Name, Unit #, Contents: Wagner, Jason, 416, queen bed and mattress, queen bedroom set, dining table & chairs, cloth sofa, mini-fridge, boxes, guitar cases. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 4th and 11th day of December, 2019.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on December 24, 2019 at 9:00 am
at Dynamic Towing
, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2007 CHRY
3A4FY58BX7T530618
2010 TOYT
2T1BU4EE0AC363222
2001 NISS
3N1CB51D51L453141
2007 FORD
1FAFP34N27W262838.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2005 Kia
VIN# KNAGD126X55404943
2002 BMW
VIN# WBAGL63482DP59057
2007 Volkswagen
VIN# WVWAA71FX7V024767
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on December 18, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
Notice of Sale
Name – Property – Unit #: Heidi Larned - Laundry, full trash bags, picture frames, crutches, misc household and personal items. – 130 Ernesto Cruz - chairs, mufflers, washer and dryer, tools, plastic bins, bikes, misc household and personal items and tools. – 210 Ali Nickooii – Large amounts of boxes constructions materials, pallets, misc household and personal items – 212 Felipe Nieves - Drum kit things, boxes, plastic bins, pictures, misc household and personal items - 432 Ample Storage, 6493 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32807
, has possessory lien on all goods stored in the prospective units above. All these items of personal property are being sold pursuant to the asserting of the lien on 12/30/19 at 11:00AM
in order to collect the amount due from you. The sale will take place at 6493 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32807.