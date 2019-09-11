Legal Public Notices 9/11 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
In order to satisfy a contractual landlord's lien, under the provisions of the Florida Self-Service Storage Space Act, public notice is hereby given that the following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash only at WWW.STORAGEAUCTIONS.COM
on September 26th 2019. The property stored at A-AAAKey Mini Storage, 5285 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839 will be sold at 10:30 A.M.
Jonnita R. Hamilton- Tubs, Purses, Chair, TV Don C. Ward-Tool Box, Lawn Chairs, Couch, TV, Entertainment Center Sandra Jimenez- Dresser, Collectables, Boxes, Totes Jeremy Jamal Only-Boxes, Toys, Twin Mattress Set, High Chair Paulema Augustin- Boxes, Bags TV, Mattress, Headboard Larry Ferrell- Couch, Table, Chairs, Statue Amanda L. Peralez- Buffers, Dolly, Industrial Saw, Tampers Ronneisha Johnson -Tubs, Toys, Bags, Boxes Dustin R. Robinson- Sleeping Bags, Shoes, Coat.
The Property stored at A-AAAKey Mini Storage, 1001 S. Semoran Blvd, Orlando FL 32807 will be sold at 11:00 A.M.
Angel Morales- Concession Equipment, Tents, Canopies, Coolers, Totes Marisel Espillat- Table, Boxes, Bags, Chairs Manuel Amaro- Tires, Dolly, Car Hood, Car Door Heidy Fuentes- Tables, Microwave, Bags Angelica Rosado- Mattresses, Box Spring, Totes, Bags Norman Bartrum- Car Stereo, TV, Mini Fridge Nixyvette Benjamin- Artwork, Mattresses, Bags, Totes James Rayfield- Totes, Boxes, Clothes Benedid Lopez- Luggage, Mattress, Bicycle Audrey Haylett- Mattress, Bins, Boxes Linda J. McLain- Crafts, Boxes, Bags Angel Lebron- Boxes, Bags, Clock, Flower Pot Amber Sky Zeyn- Mirror, Totes, Bags, Boxes Christina Sierra-Toys, Bins, Bags, Couch Lorane Martinez- TV, Bicycles, Bedroom Set Jessica Ayala- Stroller, Bags, Bed, Clothes Baltazar Lopez- Mirror, Desk, Bags Margarita Rodriguez- Table, Crate, Bedset Pedro Munez- Bins, Mattress, Bags
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF LORRAINE MARY LOVETT Deceased. File No. 2019-CP-002279-O
Probate Division. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Lorraine Mary Lovett, deceased, whose date of death was January 10, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N Orange Ave # 340, Orlando, FL 32801. The name and address of the personal representative is set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 9/4/2019. Personal Representative /s/ David Hepburn, 1976 Old Byre Way, Apex, NC 27502
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-291
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S.R. DOB: 06/21/2011, A.R. DOB: 12/06/2012, J.R. DOB: 11/22/2013, G.R. DOB: 10/22/2014, T. P. DOB: 02/24/2018, J.P. DOB: 12/16/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Anna Ramirez
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on October 29, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of:Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Brittany. nesmith@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-291
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S.R. DOB: 06/21/2011, A.R. DOB: 12/06/2012, J.R. DOB: 11/22/2013, G.R. DOB: 10/22/2014, T. P. DOB: 02/24/2018, J.P. DOB: 12/16/2018 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Miguel Ramirez
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on October 29, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of:Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Brittany. nesmith@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION:3/JUDGE CRANER WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP18-655
. IN THE INTEREST OF THE MINOR CHILD: D. P. DOB: 12/14/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Dachena Predestin
(Mother), ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable General Magistrate Kathryn E. Durnell , on , October 11, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5 day of September 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire. Florida Bar Number 005602 Senior Attorney for State of Florida Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200 Orlando, FL 32811 Office Telephone: 407-563-2324 Stacy. mcduffie@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 07
CASE NO.: DP07-576
In the Interest of: minor child, E.M. DOB: 05/11/2017, C.M. DOB: 06/09/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA: To: CEBERT STEWART
, Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 22, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 29th day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Ware, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 109969. Senior Attorney for Children’s Legal Services State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 882 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 200, Orlando, Florida 32811, (407) 563-2380, Jennifer.Ware@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7 / DOHERTY/ CAC
CASE NO.: DP17-719
In the Interest of: K.H DOB: 08/29/2016, M.H DOB: 05/30/2015 minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO: DUSTIN STEED
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: K.H born on 08/29/2016 and M.H, born on 05/30/2015. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 28, 2019 at 9:30 a.m, before the Honorable Judge Doherty, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 6, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. “PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILIBLY OF THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUES.” If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer Shepard, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0093027, Children’s Legal Services State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 W. Robinson Street, Ste. S1114 Orlando, FL 32801 (407) 317-7913 Telephone,
Jennifer.Shepard@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-562
. In the Interest of: G.B. DOB: 02/21/2016, C.B. DOB: 06/02/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Clifford Beasley
, Address Unknown. Clifford Beasley, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: G.B., born on February 21, 2016; C.B., born on June 2, 2019. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 16, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-562
. In the Interest of: G.B. DOB: 02/21/2016, C.B. DOB: 06/02/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Tiara Sterling
, Address Unknown. Tiara Sterling, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: G.B., born on February 21, 2016; C.B., born on June 2, 2019. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 16, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-243
. In the Interest of: L.T. DOB: 05/28/2009, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Gustavo Trejo
, Address Unknown. Gustavo Trejo, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: L.T., born on May 28, 2009. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-243
. In the Interest of: L.L. DOB: 05/03/2012, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Loanmin Lopez
, Address Unknown. Loanmin Lopez, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: L.L., born on May 3, 2012. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Impact Realty Orlando
located at 3309 W Bay to Bay Blvd, in the County of Hillsborough, in the City of Tampa, Florida 33629 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Tampa, Florida, this 6th day of September, 2019. KMB REAL ESTATE LLC
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Elizabeth Gomez, of 741 Creekwater Terrace, Apt 211, Lake Mary, FL 32746, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Cholado Tropical
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Cholado Tropical
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/11/19
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on October 3, 2019 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Maitland, 7803 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; D07 Edward Hainesworth $511.60, D27 Amanda Trinidad $493.92, D63 William Perry $390.44, E37 Pedro Hernandez $2235.81, C11 John Brown $621.36, D24 Tiffaine Prince $390.44, D48 Mary Blake $462.12, B06 Kayla Shockley $326.72, D60 Fredrick Wrisper $390.44, A12 Timothy Turner $358.58
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1268 Jose Benitez $590.04, 1184 Lorenzo Weathers $1077.12, 1303 Charles Powers Weathington $818.32, 1157 Kelly Stephenson $310.31, 1002 Ethel Tarver $1269.04, 1296 Kristopher Phillips $843.62, 1190 Brandy Gilliland $1128.40
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; B132 Terrelle Coates $663.86, B107 Todd Tucci $624.02, D112 Sone Ndobe $966.69, B115 Courtney Perez $479.16, E104 Alex Culver $741.34
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Semoran, 2055 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792; 2470 Luis Galvis $412.12, 1371 Shayne Sutton $383.93, 2779 Jeffrey Saia $303.92, 2288-90 Tiffany Lawson $968.20, 1244 Erik Brunson $533.20, 1421 Tamiki Lumpkin $225.24, 1078 Luis Barreto $490.58, 1025 Raymond Holt $447.98, 1410 Robert Fadeley $311.75, 1676 John Chase $1009.28, 1508 Robert Soni $416.78, 1668 Caren Martinez $375.29, 1052 Isaiah Odom $413.93, 1191 Kenneth Martin $900.18
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; B017-18 Steve Boyt $629.30, A015 Malia Grollman $410.66, C047 Jenny Hazen $661.40, B022 Amir Gipson $785.12, E073 Larhanda Jones $376.78
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lake Mary, 3851 S Orlando Ave, Sanford, FL 32773; 1268 Tammy Howard $397.20, 2405 Wilbert Gordon $576.83, 2443 Johnny Corona $313.30, 1025 Marcia Lytle $383.88, 1607 Michael Ayala $479.96, 1228 Danifer Sanchez $389.00, 2025 Julie Dimeglio $303.92, 1423 Gennoris Jones $927.62, 5092 Helen Cline $511.97, 1629 Bianca White $533.81, 1411 Luis Perez $509.96, 2227 Johnny Corona $543.98, 2360 Toya Jackson $567.83, 1492 Barbara Alonso $317.90, 1120 Anita White $975.52, 2596 Lyric Pittman $245.18, 5008 John Saxon $511.97, 2452 Theodora Wilson $333.92
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Rinehart, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 2084 Jada Collins $474.36, 3056 Antonio Webb $668.00, 2011 Arlene Fernandes $676.88, 4042 Kenny Davenport $741.32, 4052 Travis Shore $668.00, 3169 Daniel Habibe $1232.06, 2002 Lourdes Lopez $1018.56, 2035 Barbara Wofford $1230.72, 3133 Benjamin Fries $423.80.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Kirkman-600 S Kirkman Rd- Orlando 10/2/19 6024 Selena Pryce 4050 John Flowers 1009 Joyce Trimble 3039 Donald Burton 3062 Nicola Brown 1073 Crusaders For Christ 6028 Lakeishia Miller 4044 Jeannette Ojeda 1082 Aulcy Mitchell 1044 Donna Valente 2034 Katrina Edwards 1117 Marsha Mohabier 2008 Brenda Wright 1049 Dale Thomas 3063 Yoel Diaz 1092 Aulcy Mitchell 3037 Shabiki Dann 1060 Amy Dorf 1055 Thomas Somerall 2021 Iven Jones Jr
Uhaul Ctr Orange Ave-3500 S Orange Ave- Orlando 10/2/19 1201 Melissa McElroy 1111 Jason Cavanzo 1209 Terry Harrison 2125 Kietcha Beacham 2117 David Lopez 1041 Denitra Caldwell
Uhaul Ctr Baldwin Park- 4001 E Colonial Drive- Orlando 10/2/19 C155 Gerritt Lee B128 Mario Cenballos E110 Arthur Rocker C167 Lesline Powe Barton D231 Torrance Williams A121 Fernando Bouffard B204 Bernie Wilkerson C130 Roxanne Razzani C192 Brayan Torres
Uhaul Ctr Goldenrod-508 N Goldenrod Rd- Orlando 10/2/19 434 Humberto Figueroa 518 Fritchie Bayan 404 Mario Tino
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on September 27, 2019, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 09:30 AM 0101 - casiano, joel; 0102 - Griffin, Darrell; 0105 - Moses, Derek; 0127 - Colas, Fannysha; 0132 - Washington, Jeremiah; 0136 - chambers, takiesha; 0137 - Hamilton, Derek; 0141 - Corsale, Melissa; 0149 - Flores, Amanda; 0150 - Jones, Stephen; 0153 - Louisma, Calvein; 0155 - Jackson, Genene; 0301 - poston, lawanda; 0314 - William, Willie; 0321 - Mills, Tamehsha; 0331 - Soto, Geno; 0345 - Jones Jr, Robert; 0349 - Greenhaus, Nathaniel; 0352 - Mcnair, Randy; 0353 - Naylor, John; 0355 - Melendez, Haydee; 0440 - Green, Jonathan; 0504 - woodard, nedrick; 0519 - Roque De Montalvo, Carolina; 0529 - Melendez, Ruben; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0702 - Cook, Ramisha; 0726 - rivera, luis; 0821 - Davis, William; 0834 - Acosta, Michelle; 0847 - Imperial, Amanda; 0906 - Alston, Tony; 09100 - Bagby, Jerome; 09107 - Brown, Draja; 09121 - Morrison, Shemela; 09125 - Dais, Julius; 09126 - Cadet, Jessica; 09128 - Torres Martinez, Angel; 0922 - Murphy, Carlos; 0924 - Huggins, Martisha; 0932 - Levine, Adam; 0933 - almestica, omar; 0948 - Daniel, Dale; 0949 - Mitchell, Roger; 0964 - Liberal, Nehemie; 0976 - hechavarria, maria; 0977 - Garcia, Emily; 0985 - Martinez Reyes, Jarmelis; 0992 - White, Quatondra; 0997 - Duverceau, Yves; 1007 - dassie, johnny; 1010 - Crockett, Johnny; 1056 - Misere, Joseph; 1072 - Jett, Charles; 1108 - Perceval, Rachelle; 1125 - Senatus, Bazelaire; 1136 - Taylor, Martin; 1142 - Nicholas, Julaino; 1174 - Padilla, Yelena; 1175 - Ortiz, Idriana; 1210 - Cruz, Rosemarie; 1214 - Null, Rick; 1224 - Carey, Terri; 1225 - Mcclinton, Roshard; 1237 - pierre, marida; 1242 - Alfonso, Julia; 1244 - Julio, Rigoberto; 1251 - Mcwhorter, Toni; 1275 - Veal, Jessica; 1303 - Cardenas, Celeste; 1333 - Myrtil, Albert; 1345 - Davidson, Marlon; 1366 - Encarnacion Cirilo, Jose; 1368 - Devletian, Ariel
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 09:45 AM A193 - Simpson, Gail; B204 - Harding, Zephra; B208 - Gentile, Jessica; B221 - Redding, Jon; B281 - Paul, Eddie; C305 - Taylor, Jameka; C310 - Cruz, Sandra; C312 - Walden, Jeannell A; C323 - Truman, Wanda; C326 - Walden, Joseph; C328 - Patel, Pooja; C331 - Green, Norris; C332 - T battle, Theresa L.; C338 - Roberts, Edith; D401 - Medelus, Mchenry; D403 - Mckee, Allen; D407 - Richardson, Derrick; D409 - Woodson, Lesine; D411 - Owens, Kathy; D414 - Bradley, Shetoni; D417 - Dyer, Tyisha; D421 - Mcintosh, Elizabeth; D428 - Lewis, Charles; D430 - Williams, Eddie; D449 - Maud, Marie; E503 - Gray, Tammy; E507 - Holland, Gloria; E508 - Wright, Althea; E519 - Bodiford, Katrina; E523 - Ross, Nikia; E541 - daniels, divida; E572 - Parks, Amanda; F620 - hayes, frank; F630 - Simon, Karen Ingrid; G700 - Williams, Valecia; G708 - Sims, Nils; G722 - Morales, Amber; H800 - Constant, Joseline; H804 - Gopaul, Valencia; H814 - Kenon, Sherrill; H838 - Marshall, Mae; J907 - Owens, Phillip
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 10:00 AM B012 - Smith, Eric; B028 - Loyd, Pauline; B032 - Cable, Betty; B033 - Carey, Gilbert; B040 - Martinez, Aracelis; B041 - Oliver, Barbara; C002 - Edney, Jorion; C005 - Montalvo, Luis; C017 - Hull, Jessica; C023 - Snipes, Prince; C037 - Divra, Anly; C041 - Decoteau, Dexter; D026 - Concepcion, Daora; D029 - volcy, doirin; D048 - Khamisn, Samy; F024 - Kalvans, Mary; F044 - Calloway, Edna; G008 - Brivet, Terrence; G010 - Flerurant, Jempson; G020 - HERWEN, MOISE; G031 - Anderson, Shimara; H008 - Ludd, Jennifer; H033 - Rosario, Ana; J017 - Nixon, Heather; J020 - Taylor, Rambziare; J030 - Resto, Jose; J035 - Haughton, Brandon; J045 - FOSTER, KATHY; J051 - Harris, Raychelle; J054 - drewberry, Brandy; J056 - Paul, Ernsceau; J060 - Torres, Ramon; J068 - Lebron, Omagdaiz; J083 - Rodriguez, Bernadette; J087 - Santiago, Juan; J093 - Echols, Ethel; J110 - Anty, Rebecca; J111 - Nieves Figueroa, francheska; J114 - MOORE, MONIKA; J143 - fIALLOS, miguel; J146 - aSUELO, Jose; J162 - Hoff, shantel; K036 - Hibbert, Christopher; K050 - Duracin, Danielle; K082 - Florimon, Carolina; K087 - Goode, Leonard; K089 - Deshay, Deannah; K100 - Leatherwood, James
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 10:15 AM A109 - Ross, Clara; A140 - Robles, Christian; A146 - Almonte, Allendy; A152 - Barnes, John; A153 - Nieves, Eliska; B210 - Martinez, Erica; B227 - Wattley, Sonya; B245 - Abbaleo, Preston; C318 - Ross, Latasha; C322 - Liscano, Angel; D413 - Roman, Veronica; D428 - Maldonado, Joshua; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E523 - Gutierrez, Yesenia; E529 - Hylton, Candace; E544 - Valentin, Eddy; F628 - Johnson, Ollie; F635 - Wilbon, Shaquille; F636 - Marcelin, Immaculee; G715 - Parker, Palmer; G719 - Simon, Johnesha; H805 - Diaz Espinoza, Pedro; H828 - Hall Jr, George; H830 - Glenn, Amber; I906 - White, Richard; I910 - valentin, edward; I920 - Johnson, Tiffany; I924 - Lalanne, Vedette; J005 - Ramos, Linda; J033 - polanco, Juan; K110 - Dorsey, Errick; K132 - Anderson, Susan; K135 - Robert-Enchautegui, Melissa; L208 - Rodriguez Morales, Joel; L213 - Rodriguez Morales, Joel; L223 - Margeson, Jo; M301 - Aguirre, Nadia; M307 - martinez, ramon; N406 - Villanueva, Candice; O504 - Serrano, Edwin; O513 - Rodriguez, Emiley; P009 - Solan, Howard
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 10:30 AM 2010 - Candelaria, Alex; 2021 - Maldonado, Marisol; 3016 - Holmes, Luann; 4005 - Giron, Joshua; 4011 - Smith, Benjamin; 4014 - Jones, Adam; 4037 - Atkinson, Jon; 5203 - Moses, Cody; 6327 - Yon, Bruce; 6425 - Jackson, Michele'; 6437 - Williams, Mary; 6513 - Quandt, Ashley; 6529 - Smart, Judy; 6553 - Williams, Joshlyn; 6619 - Pryor, Marva; 6620 - Diaz, Francesca; 6626 - Marrero, Ashley; 6656 - Proesl, Natalie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:45 AM A003 - robles, xiomara; A004 - Fernandes Rodriquez, Joao Jose; B006 - Jefferson, Terrance; B012 - Esse, Justin; B020 - Sola, Nanxyn; B041 - Guillen, Juan; B042 - Vasquez Jimenez, Jean Carlos; B044 - Powerhouse Property Restorations LLC Carrasquillo, Josadad; C009 - Cartagena, Irisol; C052 - Night, Seneca; C077 - Sims, Joseph; C081 - vargas, gelin; C085 - Simpson, Robert; C086 - Estela Domenech, Sachary; D019 - Read, Micheal; D023 - Encarnacion, Jessica; D035 - Kanlibicak, Bedrettin; D040 - Medina, Tania; D046 - Gianni, Anthony; D057 - Pineiro, Christian; D075 - Yzquierdo, James; D086 - Pelier, William; D087 - Maldonado, Jose; D088 - Jenkins, Toccara; D106 - Webb, Aaron; D114 - ruiz, christopher L; D120 - Newlan, Cynthia; D137 - Pelier, William; D139 - Camacho, Robert; D162 - Abel, Amanda; D178 - Truong, Giau; D183 - Kipp, Ronald; D187 - Edwards, Eric; D208 - Shanks, Dequan; E004 - Rosario, Janivin; E024 - Abad, Luis; E036 - Bermudez, Maralyn; E042 - AGOSTO, LILLIAN; E044 - Aguilar, Ivan; E049 - Perez-Paulino Paredes, Genesys; E056 - Chicas, Antonio
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:00 AM A106 - Tramel, Jayla; A122 - Rivera, Loraine; B102 - Viering, Tianna; B105 - Viering, Talisha; B116 - Pineda, Nic; B156 - Lee, Staneisha; B162 - Rodriguez, Selene; B175 - Hodge, Delvin; B200 - ortiz, steven; B219 - Ramos , Denise; B226 - Cruz, Ismael; C126 - Alamo Pratt, Krisnell; C133 - Wilson, Marcus; C137 - Louisdor, Kiara; C145 - Greaves, Marilyn; C153 - Ranson, Clark; C154 - Flores, Eliezer; C162 - Gonzalez Merced, Jermin; C163 - Sheffield, Samantha; C166 - Brent, Ellyse; C190 - Sperato, Jennifer; C195E - Crump, Monica; C201 - Hendley, Lauren; C211E - Glenn, Emanuel; C227B - Samuel, Shakeya; C227G - Rivera, yvette
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 11:15 AM 0150 - Larribeau, Annelle; 0164 - Gunigundo, Mario; 0224 - Christmas, Crystal; 0238 - Marinello, Nancy; 0251 - Parrilla Cruz, Marifel; 0261 - Perez, Roswitha; 0265 - Marsh, Glendell; 0268 - Smith, Catherine; 1009 - Maquivar, Madian; 1013 - Lopez, Samuel; 2009 - Minette, Margary; 2011 - Teague, Joseph; 2013 - Phillips, Christopher; 3002 - Richardson, Rayfield; 3018 - jones, wendell; 3021 - Weller, William; 4020 - Colon, glorialys; 6011 - Rivera Muniz, Johnny; 6021 - Areizaga, Anthony; 7002 - Fleming, Glenn; 7023 - Duarte Medina, Yolanda; 7046 - Reese, Marcus; 7060 - Walker, Benjamin; 7065 - King, Charles; 7078 - Harmon, Daniel; 7118 - Carrero, Gerald; 7149 - Nail, Wesley; 8022 - Cordero, Arlena; 8029 - Butler, Victor; 8103 - Scotto, Caterina; 8121 - Arroyo, Johanna; 8149 - Hanna, Yolanda; 8150 - Oliver, Marilyn; 8170 - Carino, Gitzie; 9012 - Soriano, Luz
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 11:30 AM 1004 - Oburn, Dennis; 1010 - Ellard, George; 1103 - Vazquez, Marisol; 1141 - Dandy, David; 1156 - Ramirez, Carmen; 1184 - Rodriguez, Joel; 1227 - Passalacqua, Mirtha; 2009 - Achaval, Pedro; 2016 - Claudio, Catheryne D; 2026 - Cordero, Luis; 2052C - Swiney, Helen; 2053 - Rosado, Rafael; 2118 - Romero, Alicea; 2136 - Heifetz, Avee; 2141 - Saavedra, Venicia; 2180 - Rabassi, Rick; 2224 - Blackmon, Aressa; 3058 - Watkins, Timothy; 3068 - Bolton, Josh; 4020 - Alwieshi, Youseif; 4055 - Wilkins, Nancy; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 6104 - Castillo, Alan; 6114 - Acree, Christina; 6120 - Phillips, Shirlene; 7104 - Ramos, Christian; 7312 - ktiri, sami. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
SEPTEMBER 25, 2019
1HGCM56865A060122
2005 HONDA
SEPTEMBER 26, 2019
4A4MN21S35E073624
2005 MITSUBISHI
SEPTEMBER 27, 2019
1G8JU84F82Y534674
2002 SATURN
1NXBA02EXVZ534617
1997 TOYOTA.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on, Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM, on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: iStorage – Winterpark, 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792 Name, Unit #, Contents: Mikayla Panariello 167 Microwave, dresser, mattress, shelf, bedframe, table, household items Delfina Martinez Ubiera 437 Sofa, bedframe, mattress, box spring, electronics, chair, small household appliances, art work, boxes, clothes, holiday decorations, household items. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 4th and 11th day of September, 2019.
Notice of Sale
Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statute and the Florida Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. Unit #’s 1128– Nicholas Hill, A.K.A. Nicholas Ray, Nicholas Ray Hill, 1552 – Tony Martinez, A.K.A. Tony Jose Martinez, 2129 – Kristina Medina, A.K.A. Kristina Janine Medina. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 14120 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826 on October 2, 2019 at 12:00 pm or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. Compass Self Storage #112, 14120 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32826 407-381-2980 Office 407-381-2697 Fax css112@ compassselfstorage.com
compassselfstorage.com. 9/11, 9/18
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2008 Hyundai
VIN# KMHDU46D08U509884
2015 Ford
VIN# 3FADP4BJ6FM217218
2014 Ford
VIN# 1FADP3F24EL410304
2003 Kia
VIN# KNADC125336242352
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on September 25, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Albert Anderson, deceased, File number 2018 -CP 000771-0 is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 2110, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this Notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is 9/4/2019. Attorney for Personal Representative /s/ Pamela Collins Dunmore, Law Office of Pamela Collins Dunmore, 239 SW 7th Terrace, Suite C, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 373-1521. /s/ Personal Representative Maryann Anderson, 4531 Towerpine Road, Orlando, FL 32839.
The following vehicles / vessels will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, in pursuant to FL Statues 713.78, 713.785, 713.585, 677.102, 677.209 or 677.210 at Lienor's address to satisfy a lien against said vehicles for towing, repairs and/or storage charges. No titles, as is, cash only. Net proceeds deposited with clerk of court; owner/lienholder have right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle(s)/vessel(s) for cash sum of lien; auction held in reserve JMF Mechanical Solutions Inc. 11586 Boggy Creek Road Orlando, FL 32824 Account of Victor Miranda 2006 Dodge VIN 2D8FV47T56H123687 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $4420.50 Sale date is September 20, 2019 at 9 AM. Just Fix It Llc. 333 27th St Orlando, FL 32806 2003 Volvo VIN# YV1VS29583F940228 Cash sum to redeem vehicle is $2485.00 Sale date is September 30, 2019 at 9 AM.