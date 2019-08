Legal Public Notices 8/21 issue 

Orlando Legals

: Notice is hereby given thatIntents to sell the property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act (Section 83-80-83.809). The owner will sell at public auction for CASH through competitive bidding on, Auctioneer Jerry Mahaffey License #AB2314, AU1139 will be on site with 15% BP. Unit 1421 Maria Zaldana 1503 Jenny Villaverde 1631 Omayra Virola 1658 Jonathan Cruzado 2479 Howard A Baker 2494 Patrick Rosant 2604 Maximo Benitez 2622 Roland Hernandez. Contents on the above includes House goods, furniture, boxes. 8/21/19, 8/28/19.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below atRene Torres: lamps, sports equipment, mirror, ladder, holiday decor, ottoman, utility box, toys, trophies. Adam Byrd: totes, clothes. Jorge Velez: Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Jose Antonio Velez Santiago Tools, Chester draw, Amanda Zuniga Household items, Takisha Cornelius-Coachman, Household items, Cecilia Walker household items, Dianna Renee Sutton household items, Adaryl Beasley household items, Lisa Clarke furniture, boxes, Bertram Hill Bins, furniture, Prince Thimot 4-bedroom furniture, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Rey Gotay Hance golf clubs, tennis racket, cooler, Erica Delgado ironing board, chair, mattresses, Kristina Ramos boxes, furniture, Carlos Magno Malavet business furniture & items, V Properties Inc Ana Malavet copiers, business furniture & items, Nateshia Fogah household items, Joseph Sie Toomey household items, Kevin Tutson household items, boxes, Joseph Nathanael Rochester household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Eric Meggetti household items, Leila Savage household items, Melinda Martinez household items, Denisse Rivera household items, Damien Mateo furniture and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Sophia Abrams Btatton- Household goods, Stephany Marie Callejas- 2 couches, boxes, Gabriel Romero- Rims, Car parts, Tools, Christopher Bryan- Household goods, Naomi Stella Cavanaugh- household furniture, personal items, boxes, Carlos Alberto Crespo Chiru- household goods, personal items, Marta Ivonee Rivera- household goods, personal items, Gabriel Rodriguez- Household Goods Michael Douglas Boozer- household goods, personal items, Tanisha Peterkin- household goods, personal items, Lori Ann Corbett- Household goods, personal items, Klinsman Rickert- Boxes, Norjorie Johnson- household goods, personal items, John Henry Braynon- household goods, personal items, Arcadio Landrau- pool table, tools, Jessica Glass- household goods, personal goods, Eddie Mccain- bed, mini fridge The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.In order to satisfy a contractual landlord's lien, under the provisions of the Florida Self-Service Storage Space Act, public notice is hereby given that the following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash only at WWW.STORAGEAUCTIONS.COM onChristopher J. Spivey- Luggage, Bags Michael E. Shelton- Chairs, Totes, Floor Lamps, Microwave James S. Williams- Luggage, Mattress, Stools, Boxes Damaris Milton- Vacuums, Stroller, Couch, Luggage Leola Monique Moore- Luggage, Fans, Totes, Tubs Lizbeth Vega Velez- Luggage, Boxes, Bags Carlton E. Mullen- Grill, Mattress and Box spring, Table Gregory Percy- Luggage, Boxes, Bags Lisa Mccants- Tubs, Shoes, Bags Janice Sanders-Totes, Bags, Boxes. Kayla A. Hamm- Bags, Shoes, Clothes James Harper- Boxes, Bags, Shoes Constance Baker- Washer/Dryer Set, Mattress, Laizette M. Texeira- Bed Set, Vanity, Christmas Tree Modesto Guerrero- Couch, Boxes, Mirror, Dining Room Set Christine Sierra-Toys, Bins, Bags, Couch Lorane Martinez- TV, Bicycles, Bedroom Set Jessica Ayala- Stroller, Bags, Bed, Clothes Jose Baez- Fishing Equipment, Presser Washer, Tool Box, Bed Sets Larry Ganey- Boxes, Bins, China Cabinet James Rayfield- Bags, Dresser, Clothes, Dresser Marangely Valdes- A/C Unit, Sofa, Tables, Chairs Ferdinand Gonzalez- Car Seats, Door Panel Ada Santos- Dresser, End Tables, Mattress, Chairs, Boxes Pedro Munez- Bins, Mattress, Bags.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISIONIN RE:Deceased.Probate Division.The administration of the estate of Michael S. Sheehan, deceased, whose date of death was March 29, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N Orange Ave # 340, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 8/14/2019. Attorney for Personal Representative /s/ Alex Platt, Alexander Platt, Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 119583, DI PIETRO PARTNERS, LLP, 901 E. LAS OLAS BLVD. Suite 202, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33301, Telephone: (954) 712-3070, Fax: (954) 337-3824, E-Mail: service@ddpalaw.com , Secondary E-Mail: paralegal@ddpalaw.com . Personal Representative /s/ Kristine Bobbitt, 818 Klondale St., China Grove, NC 28023IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF, Deceased. File No. 2019-CP-002132-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Holly McBean Sheeger, deceased, whose date of death was August 3, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 355, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 8/21/19. Attorney for Personal Representative: /S/ Seth A. Marmor, Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 337099 Hark Yon Marmor, PLLC, 2101 NW Corporate Boulevard, Suite 220, Boca Raton, FL 33431, Telephone: (561) 995-1800, Fax: (561) 995-1801, E-Mail: seth@harklegal.com , Secondary E-Mail: cliff@harklegal.com . Personal Representatives: /S/ David Sheeger, 185 West End Avenue, #19D, New York, New York 10023. /S/ Sherry Posner, 1100 Clove Road, Staten Island, NY 10301IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION SATE OF FLORIDAIN THE INTEREST OF: D R N, a female child AMENDED SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To:5204 Fox Quarry LN Sanford, FL 32773 WHEREAS, a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable John D. Galluzzo on September 9, 2019 at 1:30p.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Kristine C. Lazinsk, Senior Attorney for the Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Suite 150, Sanford, Florida 32773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 2nd day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Kristine C. Lazinsk, Esquire, Senior Attorney, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Suite 150, Sanford, Florida 32773. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISIONIN THE INTEREST OF: A.P., a female child DOB: 11/08/2007. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS, a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child; you are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Kenneth R. Lester on September 17, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, at 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES" WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 25h day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Renete N. Williams, Esquire Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Suite 150, Sanford, Florida 32773, 407-328-5656 GRANT MALOY, Clerk of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S. P. DOB: 09/13/2012, A. P. DOB: 04/01/2014, D. P. DOB: 05/07/2016, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on October 2, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for The Department of Children and Families, Brittany.nesmith@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S. P. DOB: 09/13/2012, A. P. DOB: 04/01/2014, D. P. DOB: 05/07/2016, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on October 2, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for The Department of Children and Families, Brittany.nesmith@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: N.M. DOB: 06/18/2013, D.M. DOB: 06/09/2015, S.M. DOB: 07/18/2016, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Favela, Florida Bar No.: 1000454 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Christina.Favela@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: N.M. DOB: 06/18/2013, D.M. DOB: 06/09/2015, S.M. DOB: 07/18/2016, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Favela, Florida Bar No.: 1000454 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, Christina.Favela@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / DohertyIN THE INTEREST OF THE MINOR CHILDREN: D.B DOB: 12/14/2002 D.T. DOB: 02/15/2016 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on September 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of July 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire FBN.: 0067262 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Ste. N211 , Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7417 tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / DohertyIN THE INTEREST OF THE MINOR CHILD: B.F. DOB: 12/10/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9TH day of August 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire FBN.: 0067262 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Ste. N211 , Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7417 tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTYFile No. 2017-CP-001315,PROBATE DIVISIONIN RE: ESTATE OF, Deceased.The administration of the estate of Kenneth Mahendra Mahadeo, deceased, whose date of death was December 9, 2016, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division; File Number 2017-CP-001315; the address of which is 8501 Rose Groves Road, Orlando, Florida 32818. The names and addresses of the personal representative and personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. The Fiduciary lawyer-client privilege in § 90.5021 FLA. STAT. applies with respect to the personal representative and any attorney employed by the personal representative. All creditors of the decedent and other persons, who have claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, and who have been served a copy of this notice, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons who have claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE IS AUGUST 14, 2019. /S/ Alvin Mahadeo, Personal Representative, 302 Oakwood Court, Casselberry, Florida 32730. /S/ Paulette Hamilton, Esq., Florida Bar Number 65353, 6965 Piazza Grande Avenue Suite 215, Orlando, FL 32835, E-mail: phamilton@myphlaw.com , Attorney for Personal Representative.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER.. In the Interest of: G.B. DOB: 02/21/2016, C.B. DOB: 06/02/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:, Address Unknown. Clifford Beasley, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: G.B., born on February 21, 2016; C.B., born on June 2, 2019. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 16, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER.. In the Interest of: G.B. DOB: 02/21/2016, C.B. DOB: 06/02/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:, Address Unknown. Tiara Sterling, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: G.B., born on February 21, 2016; C.B., born on June 2, 2019. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 16, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER.. In the Interest of: L.T. DOB: 05/28/2009, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:, Address Unknown. Gustavo Trejo, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: L.T., born on May 28, 2009. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER.. In the Interest of: L.L. DOB: 05/03/2012, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:, Address Unknown. Loanmin Lopez, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: L.L., born on May 3, 2012. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF FORSYTH COUNTY, STATE OF GEORGIA. NICOLE B. TERUYA, PLAINTIFF, vs. JOEL R. TERUYA AND ZULIMA YOUNG CELIS DE TERUYA, DEFENDANTS. CIVIL ACTION FILE NUMBER. NOTICE OF PUBLICATION: TO THE ABOVE REFERENCED DEFENDANT, ZULIMA YOUNG CELIS DE TERUYA By Order of the Court for service by publication dated May 2, 2019, you are hereby notified that on April 25, 2018, a Summons and Complaint for Divorce was filed against Joel R. Teruya, in the Superior Court of Forsyth County, State of Georgia, and Civil Action File Number: 19-CV-0752-1. You may obtain a copy of this Summons and Complaint for Divorce from the Clerk of Superior Court in Forsyth County located at the Forsyth County Superior Court, 101 East Courthouse, Cumming, GA 30040, or from the undersigned attorney’s office. You are required to file your answer and objections to the Complaint with the Clerk of the Superior Court of Forsyth County. You must also serve a copy of your answer upon Plaintiff’s attorney, Teresa “Tracy” Crider, Stearns-Montgomery & Proctor, 291 SE Alexander Street, Marietta, Georgia 30060-2084, 770.426.1148. Your answer must be made within sixty (60) days of the Order Permitting Service by Publication. This 31st day of July, 2019. /s/ Deputy Clerk, Forsyth County Superior Court. Prepared and Presented by: STEARNS-MONTGOMERY & PROCTOR /S/ Teresa “Tracy” Crider, Teresa “Tracy” Crider, Georgia Bar No.: 198276, Attorneys for PlaintiffLOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND LOCATION:MONEY 4000 BLK S SEMORANMONEY 11000 BLK NARCOOSSEEBIKE 1200 W ROBINSONBIKE 21 W WINTER PARKBIKE 1000 BLK E KALEYLAPTOP 5300 BLK CINDERLANEPOWER TOOL PARRAMORE/WASHINGTONTV 1000 BLK W GOREWATCH ORANGE/CENTRALCELL PHONE SEMORAN/HOFFNERCELL PHONE 3000 BLK CR SMITHMISC TOOLS WESTMORELAND/CONCORDGAME STATION 1200 BLK W SOUTH ST5 MISC CELL PHONES 1200 BLK W SOUTH STWATCH 1200 BLK W SOUTH STSCANNER 1200 BLK W SOUTH STNotice Is Hereby Given that Cygnus Home Service, LLC, 115 West College Dr., Marshall, MN 56258, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.Notice Is Hereby Given that Sam’s East, Inc., 1101 Rinehart Rd, Sanford, FL 32771, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of Stateis hereby given that the undersigned, Aziz H&S INC, of 2006 Curry Ford Rd., Orlando, Fl 32806, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/12/19is hereby given that the undersigned, Christine Cantrell, of P. O. Box 691471, Orlando, FL 32869, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/14/19is hereby given that the undersigned, D. H. Pace Company, Inc. of 1901 East 119th Street, Olathe, KS 66061, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/12/19is hereby given that the undersigned, Dentists of Sanford, PA, of 4730 W. SR 46, Suite 1220, Sanford, FL 32771, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/12/19is hereby given that the undersigned, Orlando Monthly Meeting of The Religious Society of Friends, Inc, of 316 E. Marks St., Orlando FL 32803, pursunt to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/12/19(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) ToLot 163 Marley Road, Black River P.O., St. Elizabeth, Jamaica. You are notified that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Norda L. Newman -porter whose address is 832 North John St, Orlando, Florida 32808 on or before the 7-4-19, and file the original with the clerk of court at 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32802 before service on petitioner or immediately thereafter. If fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.