Legal Public Notices 8/21 issue 

: Notice is hereby given that Compass Self Storage
Intents to sell the property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act (Section 83-80-83.809). The owner will sell at public auction for CASH through competitive bidding on September 11, 2019 at 12:30 PM or thereafter At Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Prof. Ct. Orlando Fl. 32824 (407)438-9334
, Auctioneer Jerry Mahaffey License #AB2314, AU1139 will be on site with 15% BP. Unit 1421 Maria Zaldana 1503 Jenny Villaverde 1631 Omayra Virola 1658 Jonathan Cruzado 2479 Howard A Baker 2494 Patrick Rosant 2604 Maximo Benitez 2622 Roland Hernandez. Contents on the above includes House goods, furniture, boxes. 8/21/19, 8/28/19.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at 1700 Celebration Blvd. Celebration FL 34747, on September 10, 2019, at 1PM
Rene Torres: lamps, sports equipment, mirror, ladder, holiday decor, ottoman, utility box, toys, trophies. Adam Byrd: totes, clothes. Jorge Velez: Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 540 Cypress Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34759, on 09/10/19 @ 12:30PM, 863-240-0879
Jose Antonio Velez Santiago Tools, Chester draw, Amanda Zuniga Household items, Takisha Cornelius-Coachman, Household items, Cecilia Walker household items, Dianna Renee Sutton household items, Adaryl Beasley household items, Lisa Clarke furniture, boxes, Bertram Hill Bins, furniture, Prince Thimot 4-bedroom furniture, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414-5303 on 9/10/19 @ 10:00am.
Rey Gotay Hance golf clubs, tennis racket, cooler, Erica Delgado ironing board, chair, mattresses, Kristina Ramos boxes, furniture, Carlos Magno Malavet business furniture & items, V Properties Inc Ana Malavet copiers, business furniture & items, Nateshia Fogah household items, Joseph Sie Toomey household items, Kevin Tutson household items, boxes, Joseph Nathanael Rochester household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1305 Crawford Ave St. Cloud, FL 34769, 407-504-0833 on 9/10/19 @ 1:00pm
Eric Meggetti household items, Leila Savage household items, Melinda Martinez household items, Denisse Rivera household items, Damien Mateo furniture and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage
will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd Kissimmee FL 34746, 407-429-8867 on 09/10/19 @ 11:00 am
Sophia Abrams Btatton- Household goods, Stephany Marie Callejas- 2 couches, boxes, Gabriel Romero- Rims, Car parts, Tools, Christopher Bryan- Household goods, Naomi Stella Cavanaugh- household furniture, personal items, boxes, Carlos Alberto Crespo Chiru- household goods, personal items, Marta Ivonee Rivera- household goods, personal items, Gabriel Rodriguez- Household Goods Michael Douglas Boozer- household goods, personal items, Tanisha Peterkin- household goods, personal items, Lori Ann Corbett- Household goods, personal items, Klinsman Rickert- Boxes, Norjorie Johnson- household goods, personal items, John Henry Braynon- household goods, personal items, Arcadio Landrau- pool table, tools, Jessica Glass- household goods, personal goods, Eddie Mccain- bed, mini fridge The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
In order to satisfy a contractual landlord's lien, under the provisions of the Florida Self-Service Storage Space Act, public notice is hereby given that the following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash only at WWW.STORAGEAUCTIONS.COM
on August 29th 2019. The property stored at A-AAAKey Mini Storage, 5285 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839 will be sold at 10:30 A.M.
Christopher J. Spivey- Luggage, Bags Michael E. Shelton- Chairs, Totes, Floor Lamps, Microwave James S. Williams- Luggage, Mattress, Stools, Boxes Damaris Milton- Vacuums, Stroller, Couch, Luggage Leola Monique Moore- Luggage, Fans, Totes, Tubs Lizbeth Vega Velez- Luggage, Boxes, Bags Carlton E. Mullen- Grill, Mattress and Box spring, Table Gregory Percy- Luggage, Boxes, Bags Lisa Mccants- Tubs, Shoes, Bags Janice Sanders-Totes, Bags, Boxes
The Property stored at A-AAAKey Mini Storage, 1001 S. Semoran Blvd, Orlando FL 32807 will be sold at 11:00 A.M
. Kayla A. Hamm- Bags, Shoes, Clothes James Harper- Boxes, Bags, Shoes Constance Baker- Washer/Dryer Set, Mattress, Laizette M. Texeira- Bed Set, Vanity, Christmas Tree Modesto Guerrero- Couch, Boxes, Mirror, Dining Room Set Christine Sierra-Toys, Bins, Bags, Couch Lorane Martinez- TV, Bicycles, Bedroom Set Jessica Ayala- Stroller, Bags, Bed, Clothes Jose Baez- Fishing Equipment, Presser Washer, Tool Box, Bed Sets Larry Ganey- Boxes, Bins, China Cabinet James Rayfield- Bags, Dresser, Clothes, Dresser Marangely Valdes- A/C Unit, Sofa, Tables, Chairs Ferdinand Gonzalez- Car Seats, Door Panel Ada Santos- Dresser, End Tables, Mattress, Chairs, Boxes Pedro Munez- Bins, Mattress, Bags.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF MICHAEL S. SHEEHAN
Deceased. File No. 2019-CP-1493-O
Probate Division. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Michael S. Sheehan, deceased, whose date of death was March 29, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N Orange Ave # 340, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 8/14/2019. Attorney for Personal Representative /s/ Alex Platt, Alexander Platt, Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 119583, DI PIETRO PARTNERS, LLP, 901 E. LAS OLAS BLVD. Suite 202, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33301, Telephone: (954) 712-3070, Fax: (954) 337-3824, E-Mail: service@ddpalaw.com
, Secondary E-Mail: paralegal@ddpalaw.com
. Personal Representative /s/ Kristine Bobbitt, 818 Klondale St., China Grove, NC 28023
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF HOLLY MCBEAN SHEEGER
, Deceased. File No. 2019-CP-002132-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Holly McBean Sheeger, deceased, whose date of death was August 3, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 355, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 8/21/19. Attorney for Personal Representative: /S/ Seth A. Marmor, Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 337099 Hark Yon Marmor, PLLC, 2101 NW Corporate Boulevard, Suite 220, Boca Raton, FL 33431, Telephone: (561) 995-1800, Fax: (561) 995-1801, E-Mail: seth@harklegal.com
, Secondary E-Mail: cliff@harklegal.com
. Personal Representatives: /S/ David Sheeger, 185 West End Avenue, #19D, New York, New York 10023. /S/ Sherry Posner, 1100 Clove Road, Staten Island, NY 10301
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION SATE OF FLORIDA CASE NO.19-DP-7
IN THE INTEREST OF: D R N, a female child AMENDED SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Miryam Nefertari Nash
5204 Fox Quarry LN Sanford, FL 32773 WHEREAS, a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable John D. Galluzzo on September 9, 2019 at 1:30p.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Kristine C. Lazinsk, Senior Attorney for the Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Suite 150, Sanford, Florida 32773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 2nd day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Kristine C. Lazinsk, Esquire, Senior Attorney, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Suite 150, Sanford, Florida 32773. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION
CASE NO. B18-DP-109
IN THE INTEREST OF: A.P., a female child DOB: 11/08/2007. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Nicole Prusaczyk
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS, a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child; you are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Kenneth R. Lester on September 17, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, at 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES" WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 25h day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Renete N. Williams, Esquire Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Suite 150, Sanford, Florida 32773, 407-328-5656 GRANT MALOY, Clerk of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-163
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S. P. DOB: 09/13/2012, A. P. DOB: 04/01/2014, D. P. DOB: 05/07/2016 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Alexis Richmond
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on October 2, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for The Department of Children and Families,
Brittany.nesmith@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-163
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S. P. DOB: 09/13/2012, A. P. DOB: 04/01/2014, D. P. DOB: 05/07/2016 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Carlington Pinnock
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on October 2, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for The Department of Children and Families,
Brittany.nesmith@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP17-694
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: N.M. DOB: 06/18/2013, D.M. DOB: 06/09/2015, S.M. DOB: 07/18/2016 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Sylvanus Modeste
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Favela, Florida Bar No.: 1000454 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families,
Christina.Favela@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP17-694
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: N.M. DOB: 06/18/2013, D.M. DOB: 06/09/2015, S.M. DOB: 07/18/2016 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Victoria Lee Morris
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Favela, Florida Bar No.: 1000454 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families,
Christina.Favela@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty
CASE NO.: DP17-9
IN THE INTEREST OF THE MINOR CHILDREN: D.B DOB: 12/14/2002 D.T. DOB: 02/15/2016 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Kevin Barnett
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on September 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of July 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire FBN.: 0067262 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Ste. N211 , Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7417 tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty
CASE NO.: DP18-758
IN THE INTEREST OF THE MINOR CHILD: B.F. DOB: 12/10/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: MILANDA FRANCOIS
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9TH day of August 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire FBN.: 0067262 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Ste. N211 , Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7417 tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY
File No. 2017-CP-001315,
PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF KENNETH MAHENDRA MAHADEO
, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Kenneth Mahendra Mahadeo, deceased, whose date of death was December 9, 2016, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division; File Number 2017-CP-001315; the address of which is 8501 Rose Groves Road, Orlando, Florida 32818. The names and addresses of the personal representative and personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. The Fiduciary lawyer-client privilege in § 90.5021 FLA. STAT. applies with respect to the personal representative and any attorney employed by the personal representative. All creditors of the decedent and other persons, who have claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, and who have been served a copy of this notice, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons who have claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE IS AUGUST 14, 2019. /S/ Alvin Mahadeo, Personal Representative, 302 Oakwood Court, Casselberry, Florida 32730. /S/ Paulette Hamilton, Esq., Florida Bar Number 65353, 6965 Piazza Grande Avenue Suite 215, Orlando, FL 32835, E-mail: phamilton@myphlaw.com
, Attorney for Personal Representative.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-562
. In the Interest of: G.B. DOB: 02/21/2016, C.B. DOB: 06/02/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Clifford Beasley
, Address Unknown. Clifford Beasley, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: G.B., born on February 21, 2016; C.B., born on June 2, 2019. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 16, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-562
. In the Interest of: G.B. DOB: 02/21/2016, C.B. DOB: 06/02/2019. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Tiara Sterling
, Address Unknown. Tiara Sterling, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: G.B., born on February 21, 2016; C.B., born on June 2, 2019. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 16, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-243
. In the Interest of: L.T. DOB: 05/28/2009, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Gustavo Trejo
, Address Unknown. Gustavo Trejo, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: L.T., born on May 28, 2009. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/CRANER. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER. CASE NO.: DP18-243
. In the Interest of: L.L. DOB: 05/03/2012, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Loanmin Lopez
, Address Unknown. Loanmin Lopez, YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: L.L., born on May 3, 2012. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on October 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable A. James Craner, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Orange County Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806 for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15TH day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0111746, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families 882 S. Kirkman Road, Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 563-2380 Layali.salem@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF FORSYTH COUNTY, STATE OF GEORGIA. NICOLE B. TERUYA, PLAINTIFF, vs. JOEL R. TERUYA AND ZULIMA YOUNG CELIS DE TERUYA, DEFENDANTS. CIVIL ACTION FILE NUMBER 18-CV-0752-1
. NOTICE OF PUBLICATION: TO THE ABOVE REFERENCED DEFENDANT, ZULIMA YOUNG CELIS DE TERUYA By Order of the Court for service by publication dated May 2, 2019, you are hereby notified that on April 25, 2018, a Summons and Complaint for Divorce was filed against Joel R. Teruya, in the Superior Court of Forsyth County, State of Georgia, and Civil Action File Number: 19-CV-0752-1. You may obtain a copy of this Summons and Complaint for Divorce from the Clerk of Superior Court in Forsyth County located at the Forsyth County Superior Court, 101 East Courthouse, Cumming, GA 30040, or from the undersigned attorney’s office. You are required to file your answer and objections to the Complaint with the Clerk of the Superior Court of Forsyth County. You must also serve a copy of your answer upon Plaintiff’s attorney, Teresa “Tracy” Crider, Stearns-Montgomery & Proctor, 291 SE Alexander Street, Marietta, Georgia 30060-2084, 770.426.1148. Your answer must be made within sixty (60) days of the Order Permitting Service by Publication. This 31st day of July, 2019. /s/ Deputy Clerk, Forsyth County Superior Court. Prepared and Presented by: STEARNS-MONTGOMERY & PROCTOR /S/ Teresa “Tracy” Crider, Teresa “Tracy” Crider, Georgia Bar No.: 198276, Attorneys for Plaintiff
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. FLORIDA PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
AUGUST 2019
DESCRIPTION, FOUND LOCATION:
MONEY 4000 BLK S SEMORAN
MONEY 11000 BLK NARCOOSSEE
BIKE 1200 W ROBINSON
BIKE 21 W WINTER PARK
BIKE 1000 BLK E KALEY
LAPTOP 5300 BLK CINDERLANE
POWER TOOL PARRAMORE/WASHINGTON
TV 1000 BLK W GORE
WATCH ORANGE/CENTRAL
CELL PHONE SEMORAN/HOFFNER
CELL PHONE 3000 BLK CR SMITH
MISC TOOLS WESTMORELAND/CONCORD
GAME STATION 1200 BLK W SOUTH ST
5 MISC CELL PHONES 1200 BLK W SOUTH ST
WATCH 1200 BLK W SOUTH ST
SCANNER 1200 BLK W SOUTH ST
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAYS – THRU- THURSDAYS, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00 PM
Notice Is Hereby Given that Cygnus Home Service, LLC, 115 West College Dr., Marshall, MN 56258, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Schwan’s Home Service
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice Is Hereby Given that Sam’s East, Inc., 1101 Rinehart Rd, Sanford, FL 32771, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Sam’s Club Pharmacy #10-4785
, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Aziz H&S INC, of 2006 Curry Ford Rd., Orlando, Fl 32806, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Hourglass Munchies
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Hourglass Munchies
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/12/19
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Christine Cantrell, of P. O. Box 691471, Orlando, FL 32869, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Paper Squad Records
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Paper Squad Records
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/14/19
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, D. H. Pace Company, Inc. of 1901 East 119th Street, Olathe, KS 66061, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
D. H. Pace Construction Services
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
D. H. Pace Construction Services
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/12/19
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Dentists of Sanford, PA, of 4730 W. SR 46, Suite 1220, Sanford, FL 32771, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Dentists of Sanford
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Dentists of Sanford
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/12/19
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Orlando Monthly Meeting of The Religious Society of Friends, Inc, of 316 E. Marks St., Orlando FL 32803, pursunt to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Quakers of Orlando
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Quakers of Orlando
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/12/19
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) To Marcus Porter
Lot 163 Marley Road, Black River P.O., St. Elizabeth, Jamaica. You are notified that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Norda L. Newman -porter whose address is 832 North John St, Orlando, Florida 32808 on or before the 7-4-19, and file the original with the clerk of court at 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32802 before service on petitioner or immediately thereafter. If fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on September 5, 2019 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Maitland, 7803 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; D48 Mary Blake $462.12, A02 Rashida Williams $280.79, E37 Pedro Hernandez $1965.67, C11 John Brown $486.02, D07 Edward Hainesworth $403.70, D27 Amanda Trinidad $390.44
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1296 Kristopher Phillips $843.62, 1268 Jose Benitez $627.53, 1002 Ethel Tarver $1120.41, 1303 Charles Powers Weathington $818.32
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; D112 Sone Ndobe $780.02, C111 Stephanie Carten $670.01, E104 Alex Culver $559.67
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Semoran, 2055 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792; 2288 90 Tiffany Lawson $968.20, 1191 Kenneth Martin $756.19, 1083 Lenora Grace-Whiteside $133.60, 1034 Timothy Jordan $413.93, 2470 Luis Galvis $337.48, 2274 Melina Sibille $653.00, 1410 Robert Fadeley $311.75, 1078 Luis Barreto $383.93, 1233 Jennifer Izaguirre $866.68
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Longwood, 650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; E086 Andrea Banks $1040.04, A089 Spring Stafford $351.92, B022 Amir Gipson $608.84
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lake Mary, 3851 S Orlando Ave, Sanford, FL 32773; 1120 Anita White $823.58, 1708 Faythe Thomas $476.50, 1450 Donna Bors $397.20, 1053 Margret Virgil $535.82, 1268 Tammy Howard $317.90, 1228 Danifer Sanchez $311.75, 5082 Katrina Boyd $511.97, 2360 Toya Jackson $567.83, 2370 Brittnye smith $718.64
U-Haul Moving and Storage at Rinehart, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 3056 Antonio Webb $668.00, 4042 Kenny Davenport $575.99, 2084 Jada Collins $375.77, 2002 Lourdes Lopez $901.24, 3169 Daniel Habibe $1040.05, 4170 Johnathan Maysonet $663.86.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Kirkman- 600 S Kirkman Rd -Orlando 9/4/19 1050 Beth Gillotte 2011 Jillian Lawrnce 5017 Recovery Truck TT6408D Nicle Berardi 6048 Steven Draper 5020 Recovery Truck TT8430E Lindsey Denike 8018 Kenyetta Patterson 1098 Kellyn Correa 6036 James Jeudy 2017 Syoria Anderson 3036 Brenda Fredrick 6004 Brtan Dickerson 3021 Duane Phillips 1019 Diana Camacho 1065 Duane Phillips 2103 Karen Dunbar 6026 Carianne Abraham 8030 Cris Dougherty 8011 Mike Sanderleaf 6045 Michael Adderlini
Uhaul Ctr Orange Ave- 3500 S Orange Ave- Orlando 9/4/19 1501 Shawn Collins 1445 Christopher Leone 1037 Erik Aquino 1527 Christopher Tassill 2012 Recovery Truck TT1810D 1834 Reginald\ Harden 1021 Joanne Patterson 1421 Lakesha Thompson 1807 Jordan Mercer
Uhaul Ctr Baldwin Park- 4001 E Colonial Drive-Orlando 9/4/19 B212 Bernie Wilkerson B213 Bernie Wilerson D240 Clifton Black B216 Bernie Wilkerson B128 Mario Cenballos B194 Bernie Wilkerson C192 Brayan Torres B124 Mario Cenballos B138 Bernie Wilkerson
Uhaul Ctr Goldenrod- 508 N Goldenrod Rd- Orlando 9/4/19 221 Adrain Roberson 725 Giovanni Gonzalez 1310 Carmelo Berrios 314 Reinaldo Cortes
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Clermont-13650 Granville Ave- Clermont 9/11/19 3093 Equanda Williams 3072 Leanne Parker 3172 Sara Jackson 3070 Leanne Parker 1109 Edward Lewis 3237 Perla Montiel 3100 Mary Torres 3178 Michael Burnside
Uhaul Ctr Ocoee-11410 W. Colonial Drive- Ocoee 9/11/19 3011 Reffie Roberts 3402 Asquith Armstrong 3314 Joshua Lilienthal 2321 Stephanie Williams 3324 Christopher Rouse 1105 Kristi Middlebrooks 224 Milagros Urquiaga 2549 Jessica Steele
Uhaul Ctr Four Corners-8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy-Kissimmee 9/11/19 1520 Rafael Guzman 1324 Stacy Garrity 1437 Helvis Lestrade 1314 Xavier Heniquez
Uhaul Stg Haines City-3307 Hwy 17-92 W- Haines City 9/11/19 G0795 Tiffany Moton G0796 Jesus Rivera G0743 Rhonda Keene A0077 Megan Parrish
Uhaul Ctr Hunters Creek-13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail- Orlando 9/11/19 1729 Phili Barnhart 2030 Juanita Figuero 2111-12 Recovery Truck TT4096E Angela Ruiz 1058 Enid Hernandez 1607-15 Recovery Truck DC2443L Alison Andrew 3241 Gregory Manigat 3143 Magdalena Garcia 2245 Kristal Flatts 1311 Anita Long
Uhaul Stg Gatorland- 14651 Gatorland Dr- Orlando 9/11/19 578 Jose Diego 441 Charmaine Ayers 515 La’toya Andrews 527 Michael Zurita 693 Michael Brown 731 Kimberly Butler 297 Maudeline Millien 552 G&L Recycling Corp Gilberto Rodriguez
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL storage-units/ for more info.
Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 21 Kenneth Forsett 60 James Fecko 132 Scott Zubarik 203 Norberto Hernandez
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 220 Thomana Jelishia Gordon 223 Nicholas Anthony Narbone 391 Douglas Henry Gray 401 John Neves
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 139 Angela Kay Hutchens 287 James Vincent Mangiocapra Jr 614 Mark Whipple II 734 Mark Anthony Thomas II 074 Randall Dean Wilson Jr 075 Alyston Marcellus Upshaw Jr 615 Eddy Castro
Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 15 Clayton Lamar Williams 122 Adriene Lynette Davis 144 Jannaka Breanda Byron 146 Jannaka Breanda Byron 256 Valerie Darlene Young 266 Glorisia Lauture 276 Stasia Evette Whitley 311 Clayton Lamar Williams 344 Antwan Deshun Miller 387 Luiz Jose Antonio Filho 406 David William Vanderpool II 410 Tangela Denise King 471 Vince Delrenard Brown 476 Vince Delrenard Brown 507 Aris Jones 518 Roshawn Renee Richardson 591 Shryl Denise Williams609 Junior Dutervil
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 0711 Kimberly Ann Hudson 0750 Jeremy J Ratliff 0803 Maxine Alexandera Morrison 0942 William Kyle Mosley 1017 Tavarious Marques Keoseonde Shaw 1132 Jermaine Demetrius Bryant 1231 Deborah Benita Hodge 1328 Carla Jane Hughes 1424 Linda Anne Lundy 1703 Jessica Marie Pilley 2403 Travis Spencer White 1132 Jermaine Demetrius Bryant 2005 HD XL883 Sportster 883 VIN 1HD4CAM155K427816
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1036 Marissa Leshay Holmes 3110 Trina Annisa Thomas-Palmer 4018 Samuel King Lampkins II 5034 Stephanie Levette Green.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on August 30, 2019, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 09:30 AM 0101 - casiano, joel; 0112 - Gaines, Tia; 0130 - grimes, nellie; 0132 - Washington, Jeremiah; 0136 - chambers, takiesha; 0139 - Long, Nivea; 0215 - Gray, Jehu; 0220 - Ayrow, Brandi; 0233 - Castro, Yolanda; 0237 - Lass, Mariana; 0239 - Gueits, Jashira; 0241 - Jones-Biddings, Djuanua; 0329 - St Julien, Herline; 0330 - Tyson, Jenesis; 0334 - Garcia, Danilin; 0352 - Mcnair, Randy; 0355 - Melendez, Haydee; 0437 - desravines, kenny; 0443 - Belcher, Bobby; 0518 - Bargaineer, Marquitia; 0519 - Roque De Montalvo, Carolina; 0526 - Frazier Jr, Trent; 0613 - Baptiste, Paulette; 0627 - Anthony, Laquice; 0707 - Borrero-Caquias, William; 0802 - Norwood, Elijah; 0803 - Israel, Jean; 0811 - Riggsby, Sean; 0828 - Davis, Tiffany; 0909 - rodriquez, nidia; 0910 - Nichols, Alexis; 09120 - Silva, Arturo; 0940 - Mcclinton, Hezekiah; 0950 - cabassa, ann marie; 0976 - hechavarria, maria; 0990 - Orange Blossom Trail Development Board Karr, William; 1057 - jesus, laura; 1063 - Adams, Travis; 1072 - Jett, Charles; 1077 - Oneal, Victoria; 1081 - Blount, Everette; 1082 - Lomax, Nakia; 1086 - Frink Jr., Willie; 1115 - Jett, Charles; 1123 - Alba, Zulay; 1126 - Pierre, Noel; 1145 - Fassy, Bessie; 1164 - Edwards, Mae; 1208 - Deas, Angel; 1230 - Croker, Christopher; 1234 - Colon, Carlos; 1235 - Godden, Adrian; 1251 - Mcwhorter, Toni; 1305 - Emile, Kingneene; 1308 - Browne, Lakisha; 1325 - Rodriguez, Fernando; 1328 - St Louis, Junior; 1330 - Francis, Aaron; 1337 - Smith, Charles; 1385 - Vasquez, Edwin; 1387 - Cadet, Jordan
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 09:45 AM A111 - Brown, Keyra; A126 - Andre, Keny; B221 - Redding, Jon; B222 - Lalanne, Patrick; B223 - Thomas, Mary; B246 - Cole, Corinna; B281 - Paul, Eddie; C302 - Jean, Sorlyn; C312 - Walden, Jeannell A; C326 - Walden, Joseph; C328 - Patel, Pooja; D411 - Owens, Kathy; D414 - Bradley, Shetoni; D416 - Campbell, Qwanda; D428 - Lewis, Charles; D430 - Williams, Eddie; E508 - Wright, Althea; E520 - Williams, Kiya; E522 - Colon, Anna; E528 - Buckner, Vincent; E541 - daniels, divida; E547 - Anderson, Ruby; E550 - Jackson, Regina; E581 - Stevenson, Faith; F600 - Kessy, Joseph; F630 - Simon, Karen Ingrid; G700 - Williams, Valecia; H802 - Friend, Willie; H808 - Diaz, Mercedes; H828 - Colon, Aixys; H842 - Obannon, Argus; J905 - Andrade, Elba
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 10:00 AM B004 - Amill, Denise; B012 - Smith, Eric; B041 - Oliver, Barbara; B044 - Guaman, Juan; C007 - Ullman, Shannon; C023 - Snipes, Prince; C024 - Lee-Williams, Precious; C037 - Divra, Anly; C043 - Yarbrough, LaTasha; D009 - Dieudonnette, Petion; D031 - Louis, Vayola; D043 - Vera, David; D064 - Washington, Lorenzo; D069 - auguste, peterson; D070 - Kenney, Jefferey; E025 - Rice, Annette; E027 - chevalier, yves; E033 - graham, sollostin; E039 - Casco, Tania; F007 - Robinson, Phadael; G001 - davila, michael; G010 - Flerurant, Jempson; G014 - Decius, Evains; G034 - Powell, John; J008 - Grant, Dexter; J020 - Taylor, Rambziare; J022 - Colvin, Tadailon; J030 - Resto, Jose; J032 - Everett, Jeffery; J043 - Legrand, Mercedes; J044 - Rios, Carlos; J045 - FOSTER, KATHY; J056 - Paul, Ernsceau; J110 - Anty, Rebecca; J135 - Alonzo, Luis; J143 - fIALLOS, miguel; J145 - Crespo, Kristie Laura; J163 - Aiken, Venessa; K005 - Patrick, Ashley; K035 - Chance, Charles; K036 - Hibbert, Christopher; K053 - Hall, Frances; K074 - Purnell, Brenda; K077 - Davis, Richard; K095 - Williams, Kenya; K107 - Sims, William
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 10:15 AM A114 - Daugherty, Rendell; A120 - rosario, yina; B236 - Edouard, Guerdie; C318 - Ross, Latasha; C319 - Ginel, Cindy; C323 - Bennett, Anqunette; D419 - Bailey, Michael; E506 - Ramagli, Dawn; E546 - Haddock, Phillip; F628 - Johnson, Ollie; G701 - Lopez, Dehannah; G707 - Guiness, Jean; G711 - Guillaume, Jean; G714 - Guse, Kristina; G719 - Simon, Johnesha; H802 - Rosenthal, Richard; H837 - Gonzalez, Alfonso; J012 - Ayala, Joshua; J038 - Saint Suren, Magdala; L215 - Bell, Wesley; L228 - Williams, Dean; M314 - Solorzano Jerduca, Jean Pierre; N408 - Ortiz, Carlos; N410 - Morales, Mary; O501 - Saintil, Saprina; O515 - Wright, Shayla; P018 - espino, jose; P021 - Pryce, Glenn; P032 - Rodriguez, Fernando
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 10:30 AM 1007 - Hyche, Myers; 1009 - Alvarado, Enrique; 2011 - Maresca, Karen; 4011 - Smith, Benjamin; 5050 - Eady, Andre; 6411 - Abreu, Allison; 6420 - Thompson, Candice; 6438 - Harris, Lashawnta; 6449 - Nerette, Jean Emmanuel; 6529 - Smart, Judy; 6647 - Dunlap, Nicole
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:45 AM A001 - Brooks, Vertreca; B010 - Hemmer, Tyler; B035 - Ruiz Sanchez, Jose Luis; C008 - Salvat, Zoraida; C014 - Soler, Miker; C018 - Baez, Diana; C051 - Bar, Perry; C054 - Suarez Dorta, Jorge; C058 - Avila, Yoly; C080 - Kidd, India; D002 - Millan, Maria; D044 - Morales Medina, Ariel; D057 - Pineiro, Christian; D075 - Yzquierdo, James; D092 - Collazo, Awilda; D098 - Agudelo, Nelson; D127 - Alam, Trisha; D133 - Dye, Melinda; D143 - Gonzalez, Anthony; D147 - colon, luis; D163 - hart, salima; D208 - Shanks, Dequan; E042 - AGOSTO, LILLIAN; E103 - Puello, Jose
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:00 AM B113 - Rivera, Michael; B147 - Quinine Aponte, Bryan; B193 - Jarvis, Kelly; B219 - Ramos, Denise; B231 - KELLEY, NANCY; C111 - Morales, Olga; C155 - Tate, Alfred; C171 - Amador, Ivan; C211B - Owen, Cheryl; C230 - Jones, Chris
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 11:15 AM 0141 - Cordero, Josephine; 0150 - Larribeau, Annelle; 0225 - Belezair, Alandra; 0243 - Desue, Cornell; 2002 - Gonzalez, Maria; 2007 - Bumgardner, Tina; 2008 - morin, christopher; 3063 - Rodriguez, Joel; 4015 - Rivera, Felix; 4025 - Domenech, Anthony; 5009 - Rivera, Ramon; 6016 - Mcneely, Christopher; 6019 - Arias, saira; 6021 - Areizaga, Anthony; 6023 - Taylor, Taronda; 7008 - Adorno, Raul; 7052 - Ewen, Monica; 7092 - Orozco, Jamiel; 7093 - Mcdaniel, Jasmine; 7101 - Gehle, Kimberly; 7104 - Ferreira, Roger; 7118 - Carrero, Gerald; 7123 - Cusiccanqui, Cammie; 8177 - Sikaffy, Maria; 9012 - Soriano, Luz
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 11:30 AM 1005 - Smith, Labrina; 1103 - Vazquez, Marisol; 1141 - Dandy, David; 2026 - Cordero, Luis; 2101 - Saavedra, Venicia; 2136 - Heifetz, Avee; 2141 - Saavedra, Venicia; 2210 - Flowers, Jarvis; 2216 - Mackey, Gregory; 2251 - Miranda, Jose; 3027 - Hagness, Michael; 3043 - Moore, John; 3058 - Watkins, Timothy; 4012 - Rodriguez, Joel; 4029 - Oconner, Cynthia Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on August 29, 2019, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 09:30 AM 0005 - Perfecting Praise Ministries, Inc. Baxter Jr, Robert; 0037 - Kocher, Tamara; 0059 - Johnson, Rodrick; 0083 - arredondo, Carolina; 0118 - fernandez, Sammy; 0241 - Ligon, Latarsha; 0249 - Banks, Stephanie; 0252 - Edwards, Mae; 0257 - Richardson, Tarrence; 0265 - COAR, GEORGE; 0268 - Gilmore, Ernest; 0271 - Lacomb, Joanne; 0302 - Elmontis, Rosetta; 0324 - Mitchell, Barbara; 0326 - Augustin, Justice; 0330 - Young, Arthur; 0336 - Woodall, Ashley; 0339 - Williams, Nia; 0344 - Swinn, Gabriel; 0363 - Lanier, Luvonda; 0376 - Jackson, Artteria; 0377 - Ligon, Timothy; 0436 - Arnold, Willie; 0481 - Brown, Vanessa; 0490 - Elmontis, Shawanda; 0501 - Carey Jr, Willie; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0512 - Scott, Shana; 0516 - Brown, Debra; 0549 - Davis, Alfred; 0558 - Cornell, Tracey; 0559 - Mumford, Henry; 0574 - Snell, William; 0598 - Gilmore, April; 0606 - Williams, Alma; 0613 - Peeples, Cheryl; 0617 - Daniels, Raydarius; 0625 - Jackson, Olivia; 0626 - Farah, Francois; 0646 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0650 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0659 - Bruton, Phillip; 0660 - Dareus, Roodly; 0673 - Jones, Diera; 0694 - Brown-Ennis, Marvina; 0722 - Lanier, Luvonda; 0744 - Perez, Arkeisha; 0776 - Davis, Bre; 0784 - Savinon, Maria; 0789 - Gassant, Guy; 0865 - Wallace, Sequaiya; 0884 - Pickard, Zakeia; 0888 - Baxter, Shelia; 1005 - Mccrimon, Robert
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:45 AM 1205 - Clark, Regina; 1206 - Risper, Beverly; 1407 - Carter, Charlene; 1605 - Satterwhite-Bush, Gail; 1611 - Sims, Beatrice; 1802 - Morris, Joyce; 1813 - Green, Anthony; 1833 - louis, natasha; 2301 - Lewis, Darrian; 2325 - Bryant, Anita; 2515 - Fredrick'sullivan, Xavia; 2526 - Peters, Irose; 2600 - Colon, Jose; 2610 - Elmontis, Ofilia; 2714 - Andrea, Leanna; 2811 - Grant, Shawn
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:00 AM 1015 - Richardson, Pamela; 1214 - Garvin, Shevonne; 1334 - Williams, Marquise; 1343 - Halley, Meaghan; 1351 - Houghton, Douglas; 1356 - Johnson, Yakita; 1468 - New Life Ministers Of Orlando Inc Thomas, Tangela; 1517 - Cinamella, Dominick; 2003 - Swint, Danielle; 2013 - May, Victoria; 2039 - Greene, Terrell; 2044 - Garcia, Maria; 2112 - Schlawiedt, Brittany; 2209 - Palomino, Jose; 2241 - Williams, Ollie; 2282 - Jovin, Jean; 2424 - Serna, Ceara; 2622 - Serna, Ceara; 2624 - Bailey Iii, James; 3122 - Maurice, Choizilien
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 10:15 AM 0123 - Holt, Asia; 0205 - King, Marica; 0210 - Smith, Alveishia; 0308 - Wright, Sheronda; 0406 - Spears, Marilyn; 0622 - Hargrove, Shandilyn; 0712 - Corral, Gena; 1001 - Siegel, Jennifer; 1002 - Goldsmith, Marquele; 1206 - Grubbs, Tasha; 1215 - Valentin, Nancy; 1227 - Mighty, Aaron; 1304 - Perez, Hiram; 1306 - Salhab, Eli; 1316 - James, Diane; 1511 - Griggs, Marvin; 1717 - Grossnickle, Phillip; 1747 - Napier, Vivian
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 10:30 AM B023 - Oakley Transport INC Armstrong, Kyle; B039 - Moraga, Marisela; C031 - Farias, Luciano; C036 - CSandli, Kris; D005 - Burton, Monica; D068 - Wilcox, Denise; E008 - Mott, Octavius; F006 - Harvey, thierry; F019 - DUNSTON, DENESE; H003 - Oswalt, Tammy; NA03 - Robinson, Latonya; NA04 - Combs, Sharon; NA08 - Strickland, Paula; NA18 - Bauduy, James; NB01 - Verardo, Anthony; NC08 - Jones, Lolita; NC09 - Mantey, Pamela; S013 - elasquez, Jordan; S025 - Johnson, Tieria; S038 - Bradford, Latanya; U017 - Harris, Marcia; U030 - DePasque II, Kenneth
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 10:45 AM 3035 - Smith, Tyler; 4016 - Saa, Johans; 4023 - Miele, Elizabeth; 4025 - Aviles, Lisa; 4041 - Shrock, Nancy; 4045 - Scheibe, Samantha; 4066 - Peterson Jr., Norman (Norm); 5001 - Sutton, John; 5039 - Kyker, Stephen; 5080 - Simpkins, Debra; 6019 - Sheffield, Matthew; 6086 - Nienstedt, Mark; 6206 - Cocone, Pablito; 6227 - Sabin, Dixie; 7001 - Smith, Anthony
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 11:00 AM 1009 - Dioum, Wilmide; 4034 - Williams, Angela; 5073 - Hewitt, James; 5086 - Armstrong- Russell, Yvette; 5138 - Suarez, Melissa; 5149 - Rodriguez, Harid; 6033 - Gilbert, Danyell; 6036 - Mckenzie, Theresa; 6046 - Swanson, Tiffany; 6107 - Hester, Michael; 6145 - Perez, Anthony; 7006 - Burgess, Jerome; 7007 - Turner, Larry
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 11:15 AM 0001 - Waltzer, Paul; 0370 - Nieves, Albert; 0407 - LUX, CARLOTA; 0541 - Rosario, Angelica; 0674 - BROOM SR., DUANE; 0730 - Graffiti junction Walker, Aubrey; 0782 - Burhenne, Ronald
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487 4595 Time: 11:30 AM 0030 - Walters Jr, Samuel; 0043 - Shelton, Elizabeth; 0158 - Mendoza, Jessica; 0316 - Baez, Josue; 0342 - Bloser, Jayson; 0477 - Camacho, Judy; 1009 - Dickerson, Saphronia; 1023 - Turner, Liz; 2037 - Landon, Sophia; 3002 - Miranda, Ricardo; 3015 - Vansciver, Thomas; 3041 - hendricks, kirsten; 3056 - Avant, Kendalynn; 3066 - Mcgrath, Kevin; 3081 - Rivera, Nannette; 3086 - Downing, Shanon; 3096 - Gutierrez, Angelique; 4040 - Delaurier, Madison; 4060 - Sprague, James; 5022 - Cunningham, Michael; 5023 - Tarrell, Jeffery; 6007 - Burns, Victor
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326 6338 Time: 11:45 AM B017 - DeLeon, Chasity; B054 - Lindsay, Kaitlyn; B134 - Antonetti, Luis; B157 - LaPalm, Donna Lynn; B192 - Redden- Drake, Shonda; C060 - Hyler, Neil; C063 - Felix, Damaris; C087 - Durham, Toby; D024 - Turner, Tanisha; D033 - Hyler, Neil; D038 - Newman, Krystal; D040 - Talbert, Lina; D049 - Dominguez, Jose Luis; D083 - Cumberland, Charles; D085 - Rivera, Yesenia; D089 - Jackson, Devine; F008 - Majors, Rebecca; F020 - Potocki, Daniel; F025 - Carmen -Llamedo, Maria. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: September 12th, 2019 12:00 pm at the Mindful Storage facility located at: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL. 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #A115- Boxes, #1121 -Households, #2055- Households, #2136 -Households, #2001- Households, #2044- Households, #2094- Households, #2133- Households, #2146 Households, #1093- Households, #1077- Households, #D245- Households, #1161- Households, #2151- Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on September 06th, 2019 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
19UUA8F72CA002513
2012 ACURA
1C3CCBBB5DN577764
2013 CHRYSLER
1FMZK06125GA24781
2005 FORD
1G1AL15F177245141
2007 CHEVROLET
1G6AA5RX1D0163764
2013 CADILLAC
1GCCS19X2W8187975
1998 CHEVROLET
1GCEG15W211211314
2001 CHEVROLET
1HGCM72616A016708
2006 HONDA
1N4AL11D26C264952
2006 NISSAN
2A8HR44H18R618602
2008 CHRYSLER
3AKJGLDR8DSFE4837
2013 FREIGHTLINER
3B7HC13YX1G747281
2001 DODGE
3G5DA03E93S588703
2003 BUICK
5FNRL38727B445255
2007 HONDA
5YFBURHE7EP158303
2014 TOYOTA
JN1AZ34D43T118678
2003 NISSAN
JS1GV73A0L2100910
1990 SUZUKI
JTHBA1D29H5042624
2017 LEXUS
JTKDE177670146191
2007 TOYOTA
WBANW1C58AC164949
2010 BMW
WBAVA37578NL17839
2008 BMW
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 09/06/2019, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FMCU93195KA83395
2005 FORD
1G6KD54Y23U159905
2003 CADILLAC
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
SEPTEMBER 3, 2019
1HGES16365L011518
2005 HON
2FMZA51423BA76840
2003 FORD
SEPTEMBER 4, 2019
2T1KR30EX8C706390
2008 TOYOTA
LFGTCKPMX81006435
2008 CHUA
SEPTEMBER 5, 2019
KL1TD66687B718952
2007 CHEVROLET
SEPTEMBER 6, 2019
1FTNE24WX4HB22275
2004 FORD
1GNEK13T11J292126
2001 CHEVROLET
1HGCS123X8A011826
2008 HONDA
3G7DA03E61S532240
2001 PONTIAC
5N1AT2MV8GC870063
2016 NISSAN
SEPTEMBER 7, 2019
2T1BR12E92C572142
2002 TOYOTA
KL1TD66E29B393743
2009 CHEVROLET
NOTICE OF SALE
Morningstar Storage, located at 3350 Dovera Dr, Oviedo, FL 32765: 407-744-1270 announces the sale of 2 storage units on September 9th, 2019 at 12:30 pm EST: Name, Unit #, Contents: Juan Rodriguez 3244 Household goods Lakesha Boswell A127 Household goods Dated this 14th of August 2019 And 21st of August 2019
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Auction for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on September 10th, 2019 at 9:00 am at Dynamic Towing, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2000 MAZD
4F4YR16C4YTM29630
1995 TOYT
4TAUN41B9SZ052067
2003 CHRY
2C4GP24323R253115
2006 SUZI
JS2RC61H065351644
2004 CHRY
1C3EL55R14N236073
2007 FORD
1FAFP53U57A174965
2005 FORD
1ZVFT84N555199673
2007 NISS
3N1AB61EX7L677164
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2013 Hyundai
VIN# 5XYZT3LB6DG027880
2009 Nissan
VIN# 1N4AL21E59N404418
2006 Ford
VIN# 1FBNE31L46DA67840
2006 Dodge
VIN# 2D8GP44L16R646895
2004 Chevy
VIN# 1G1JC52F547240774
2004 Chevy
VIN# KL1TJ62664B272455
2011 BMW
VIN# WB1049001BZX96827
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on September 04, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2008 GMC
VIN# 1GTGG29K481142710
2005 NISSAN
VIN# 5N1AN08W55C605664
6 X 20 ENCLOSED TRAILER
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on September 5th, 2019, at 2809 N FORSYTH RD., WINTER PARK FL 32792
Around The Clock Towing inc.
STATE OF NEW MEXICO, COUNTY OF COLFAX, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, CHILDREN’S DIVISION. No. D-809-SA-2019-01. IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF MOLLIE TANNER. NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ADOPTION PROCEEDING TO: Julissa Mendez Tanner, biological mother of Julia Mendez Tanner DOB: May 16, 2007 and Reagan List Tanner DOB February 26, 2009. A Petition for Step-Parent Adoption and Termination of Biological Mothers Rights has been filed in the above captioned and numbered cause. The proposed adoptee, Julia Mendez Tanner, was born on May 16, 2007 in Pulaski County, Arkansas to Julissa Mendez Tanner. The proposed adoptee, Raegan List Tanner, was born on February 26, 2009 in Pulaski County, Arkansas to Julissa Mendez Tanner. You are notified that unless you file a written response to the Petition within twenty (20) days in the Eighth Judicial District Court located on 1413 South Second Raton, NM 87740 your consent to the adoption will not be required and the Petitioner will request a default judgment be entered against you terminating your parental rights. District Court Clerk By: /s/ Deputy. Submitted by: Peak Legal Group, LLC. /s/ Harold O. Atencio 6312 Montano Rd NW, Ste. A Albuquerque, NM 87120, (505) 839-9111
Valued patients of Ferncreek Healing Center and/or Chiropractor Dr. Jodi L. Rice, D.C. the office is closing 08/30/2019. Requests for records can be made to (407)228-8228 until that time. Requests after that date can be made to the record holder Drjodirice@gmail.com or PO Box 536812 Orlando Fl. 32853-6812 *The records will be held for a minimum of 5 years