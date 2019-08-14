Legal Public Notices 8/14 issue 

Orlando Legals
In order to satisfy a contractual landlord's lien, under the provisions of the Florida Self-Service Storage Space Act, public notice is hereby given that the following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash only at WWW.STORAGEAUCTIONS.COM
on August 29th 2019. The property stored at A-AAAKey Mini Storage, 5285 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839 will be sold at 10:30 A.M.
Christopher J. Spivey- Luggage, Bags Michael E. Shelton- Chairs, Totes, Floor Lamps, Microwave James S. Williams- Luggage, Mattress, Stools, Boxes Damaris Milton- Vacuums, Stroller, Couch, Luggage Leola Monique Moore- Luggage, Fans, Totes, Tubs Lizbeth Vega Velez- Luggage, Boxes, Bags Carlton E. Mullen- Grill, Mattress and Box spring, Table Gregory Percy- Luggage, Boxes, Bags Lisa Mccants- Tubs, Shoes, Bags Janice Sanders-Totes, Bags, Boxes
The Property stored at A-AAAKey Mini Storage, 1001 S. Semoran Blvd, Orlando FL 32807 will be sold at 11:00 A.M
. Kayla A. Hamm- Bags, Shoes, Clothes James Harper- Boxes, Bags, Shoes Constance Baker- Washer/Dryer Set, Mattress, Laizette M. Texeira- Bed Set, Vanity, Christmas Tree Modesto Guerrero- Couch, Boxes, Mirror, Dining Room Set Christine Sierra-Toys, Bins, Bags, Couch Lorane Martinez- TV, Bicycles, Bedroom Set Jessica Ayala- Stroller, Bags, Bed, Clothes Jose Baez- Fishing Equipment, Presser Washer, Tool Box, Bed Sets Larry Ganey- Boxes, Bins, China Cabinet James Rayfield- Bags, Dresser, Clothes, Dresser Marangely Valdes- A/C Unit, Sofa, Tables, Chairs Ferdinand Gonzalez- Car Seats, Door Panel Ada Santos- Dresser, End Tables, Mattress, Chairs, Boxes Pedro Munez- Bins, Mattress, Bags.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION, Case No: 2019-CP-000647-O, PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF James Walker Ralph
, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of James Walker Ralph, deceased, whose date of death was April 24, 2018; Case No: 2019-CP-000647-O, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. The Fiduciary lawyer-client privilege is in s. 90.5021 FLA. STAT. applies with respect to the personal representative and any attorney employed by the personal representative. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, and who have been served a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE IS 8/7/19. Attorney(s) for Personal Representative(s) /s/ Samuel B. Reiner, II, ESQ., Florida Bar No. 501549, 9100 So. Dadeland Blvd., Suite 901, Miami, Florida, 33156-7815, Phone: (305) 670-8282
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, JUVENILE DIVISION SATE OF FLORIDA CASE NO.19-DP-7
IN THE INTEREST OF: D R N, a female child AMENDED SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA To: Miryam Nefertari Nash
5204 Fox Quarry LN Sanford, FL 32773 WHEREAS, a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable John D. Galluzzo on September 9, 2019 at 1:30p.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION FILED WITH THE COURT. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES." Pleadings shall be copied to Kristine C. Lazinsk, Senior Attorney for the Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Suite 150, Sanford, Florida 32773 (407-328-5656). WITNESS my hand at the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 2nd day of August, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Kristine C. Lazinsk, Esquire, Senior Attorney, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Suite 150, Sanford, Florida 32773. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION
CASE NO. B18-DP-109
IN THE INTEREST OF: A.P., a female child DOB: 11/08/2007. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Nicole Prusaczyk
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS, a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child; you are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Kenneth R. Lester on September 17, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., at the Seminole County Juvenile Justice Center, at 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, Florida 32773, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and times specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. "PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 39.802(4)(d) AND 63.082(6)(g), FLORIDA STATUTES, YOU ARE HEREBY INFORMED OF THE AVAILABILITY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH AN ADOPTION ENTITY, AS DEFINED IN SECTION 63.032(3), FLORIDA STATUTES" WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 25h day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Renete N. Williams, Esquire Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Suite 150, Sanford, Florida 32773, 407-328-5656 GRANT MALOY, Clerk of The Circuit Court By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-163
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S. P. DOB: 09/13/2012, A. P. DOB: 04/01/2014, D. P. DOB: 05/07/2016 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Alexis Richmond
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on October 2, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for The Department of Children and Families,
Brittany.nesmith@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP18-163
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S. P. DOB: 09/13/2012, A. P. DOB: 04/01/2014, D. P. DOB: 05/07/2016 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Carlington Pinnock
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on October 2, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Brittany Nesmith, Florida Bar No.: 109542, Senior Attorney for The Department of Children and Families,
Brittany.nesmith@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP17-694
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: N.M. DOB: 06/18/2013, D.M. DOB: 06/09/2015, S.M. DOB: 07/18/2016 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Sylvanus Modeste
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Favela, Florida Bar No.: 1000454 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families,
Christina.Favela@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ CRANER CASE NO: DP17-694
, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: N.M. DOB: 06/18/2013, D.M. DOB: 06/09/2015, S.M. DOB: 07/18/2016 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Victoria Lee Morris
Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge James Craner on November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of July, 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Favela, Florida Bar No.: 1000454 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families,
Christina.Favela@myflfamilies.com
CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty
CASE NO.: DP17-9
IN THE INTEREST OF THE MINOR CHILDREN: D.B DOB: 12/14/2002 D.T. DOB: 02/15/2016 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Kevin Barnett
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on September 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of July 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire FBN.: 0067262 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Ste. N211 , Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7417 tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 / Doherty
CASE NO.: DP18-758
IN THE INTEREST OF THE MINOR CHILD: B.F. DOB: 12/10/2018. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: MILANDA FRANCOIS
, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Patricia Doherty on October 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AD TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 9TH day of August 2019. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tara O’Cain Kennedy, Esquire FBN.: 0067262 Senior Attorney for Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Ste. N211 , Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 317-7417 tara.ocain@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY
File No. 2017-CP-001315,
PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF KENNETH MAHENDRA MAHADEO
, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Kenneth Mahendra Mahadeo, deceased, whose date of death was December 9, 2016, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division; File Number 2017-CP-001315; the address of which is 8501 Rose Groves Road, Orlando, Florida 32818. The names and addresses of the personal representative and personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. The Fiduciary lawyer-client privilege in § 90.5021 FLA. STAT. applies with respect to the personal representative and any attorney employed by the personal representative. All creditors of the decedent and other persons, who have claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, and who have been served a copy of this notice, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons who have claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE IS AUGUST 14, 2019. /S/ Alvin Mahadeo, Personal Representative, 302 Oakwood Court, Casselberry, Florida 32730. /S/ Paulette Hamilton, Esq., Florida Bar Number 65353, 6965 Piazza Grande Avenue Suite 215, Orlando, FL 32835, E-mail: phamilton@myphlaw.com
, Attorney for Personal Representative.
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF FORSYTH COUNTY, STATE OF GEORGIA. NICOLE B. TERUYA, PLAINTIFF, vs. JOEL R. TERUYA AND ZULIMA YOUNG CELIS DE TERUYA, DEFENDANTS. CIVIL ACTION FILE NUMBER 18-CV-0752-1
. NOTICE OF PUBLICATION: TO THE ABOVE REFERENCED DEFENDANT, ZULIMA YOUNG CELIS DE TERUYA By Order of the Court for service by publication dated May 2, 2019, you are hereby notified that on April 25, 2018, a Summons and Complaint for Divorce was filed against Joel R. Teruya, in the Superior Court of Forsyth County, State of Georgia, and Civil Action File Number: 19-CV-0752-1. You may obtain a copy of this Summons and Complaint for Divorce from the Clerk of Superior Court in Forsyth County located at the Forsyth County Superior Court, 101 East Courthouse, Cumming, GA 30040, or from the undersigned attorney’s office. You are required to file your answer and objections to the Complaint with the Clerk of the Superior Court of Forsyth County. You must also serve a copy of your answer upon Plaintiff’s attorney, Teresa “Tracy” Crider, Stearns-Montgomery & Proctor, 291 SE Alexander Street, Marietta, Georgia 30060-2084, 770.426.1148. Your answer must be made within sixty (60) days of the Order Permitting Service by Publication. This 31st day of July, 2019. /s/ Deputy Clerk, Forsyth County Superior Court. Prepared and Presented by: STEARNS-MONTGOMERY & PROCTOR /S/ Teresa “Tracy” Crider, Teresa “Tracy” Crider, Georgia Bar No.: 198276, Attorneys for Plaintiff
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Onco-Sera Research Center LLC, of 4700 Millenia Blvd, Suite 175, Orlando FL 32839, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Research Biolabs
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Research Biolabs
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/8/19
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Shannon McCalley, of 2508 Good Homes Rd, Orlando FL 32818, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Liminal Craft
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Liminal Craft
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 8/2/19
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) To Marcus Porter
Lot 163 Marley Road, Black River P.O., St. Elizabeth, Jamaica. You are notified that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Norda L. Newman -porter whose address is 832 North John St, Orlando, Florida 32808 on or before the 7-4-19, and file the original with the clerk of court at 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32802 before service on petitioner or immediately thereafter. If fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.
Uhaul Ctr Kirkman- 600 S Kirkman Rd -Orlando 9/4/19
1050 Beth Gillotte 2011 Jillian Lawrnce 5017 Recovery Truck TT6408D Nicle Berardi 6048 Steven Draper 5020 Recovery Truck TT8430E Lindsey Denike 8018 Kenyetta Patterson 1098 Kellyn Correa 6036 James Jeudy 2017 Syoria Anderson 3036 Brenda Fredrick 6004 Brtan Dickerson 3021 Duane Phillips 1019 Diana Camacho 1065 Duane Phillips 2103 Karen Dunbar 6026 Carianne Abraham 8030 Cris Dougherty 8011 Mike Sanderleaf 6045 Michael Adderlini
Uhaul Ctr Orange Ave- 3500 S Orange Ave- Orlando 9/4/19
1501 Shawn Collins 1445 Christopher Leone 1037 Erik Aquino 1527 Christopher Tassill 2012 Recovery Truck TT1810D 1834 Reginald\ Harden 1021 Joanne Patterson 1421 Lakesha Thompson 1807 Jordan Mercer
Uhaul Ctr Baldwin Park- 4001 E Colonial Drive-Orlando 9/4/19
B212 Bernie Wilkerson B213 Bernie Wilerson D240 Clifton Black B216 Bernie Wilkerson B128 Mario Cenballos B194 Bernie Wilkerson C192 Brayan Torres B124 Mario Cenballos B138 Bernie Wilkerson
Uhaul Ctr Goldenrod- 508 N Goldenrod Rd- Orlando 9/4/19
221 Adrain Roberson 725 Giovanni Gonzalez 1310 Carmelo Berrios 314 Reinaldo Cortes
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, September 3, 2019
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL
storage-units/ for more info.
Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am:
21 Kenneth Forsett 60 James Fecko 132 Scott Zubarik 203 Norberto Hernandez
Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am:
220 Thomana Jelishia Gordon 223 Nicholas Anthony Narbone 391 Douglas Henry Gray 401 John Neves
Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am:
139 Angela Kay Hutchens 287 James Vincent Mangiocapra Jr 614 Mark Whipple II 734 Mark Anthony Thomas II 074 Randall Dean Wilson Jr 075 Alyston Marcellus Upshaw Jr 615 Eddy Castro
Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am:
15 Clayton Lamar Williams 122 Adriene Lynette Davis 144 Jannaka Breanda Byron 146 Jannaka Breanda Byron 256 Valerie Darlene Young 266 Glorisia Lauture 276 Stasia Evette Whitley 311 Clayton Lamar Williams 344 Antwan Deshun Miller 387 Luiz Jose Antonio Filho 406 David William Vanderpool II 410 Tangela Denise King 471 Vince Delrenard Brown 476 Vince Delrenard Brown 507 Aris Jones 518 Roshawn Renee Richardson 591 Shryl Denise Williams609 Junior Dutervil
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater- 6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am
: 0711 Kimberly Ann Hudson 0750 Jeremy J Ratliff 0803 Maxine Alexandera Morrison 0942 William Kyle Mosley 1017 Tavarious Marques Keoseonde Shaw 1132 Jermaine Demetrius Bryant 1231 Deborah Benita Hodge 1328 Carla Jane Hughes 1424 Linda Anne Lundy 1703 Jessica Marie Pilley 2403 Travis Spencer White 1132 Jermaine Demetrius Bryant 2005 HD XL883 Sportster 883 VIN 1HD4CAM155K427816
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm
: 1036 Marissa Leshay Holmes 3110 Trina Annisa Thomas-Palmer 4018 Samuel King Lampkins II 5034 Stephanie Levette Green.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on August 23, 2019
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574 4516 Time: 09:30 AM
1205 - Gray, Chantell; 1209 - Larson, Ashlie; 1310 - Figueroa, Stephanie; 1522 - Duke, Marc; 2126 - Belanger, Cindy; 2130 - Willett, Lisa; 2133 - Allgaier, Darren; 2218 - Puckett, Shirley; 2412 - Swope, Sidney; 2501 - Clarke, Joy; 2602 - Odonovan, Beatriz; 2719 - Johnson, Sydnie; 3215 - Coriano, Liani; 3323 - Ryan, Shawn; 3431 - Sykes, Tevin; 3522 - Schmel Ill, John; 3533 - Brown, Bridgette; 3613 - Chambers, Robert; 3728 - Delgado, Jose
PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 09:45 AM
A001 - Heard, Katherine; B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; B056 - Mckinney, Lee; D037 - Murrell, Kaitlyn; E018 - Sardy, Susan; E064 - Dimambro, Brian; E090 - Holcomb, Paul; E153 - Marrone, Michael; E169 - Marks, Anna; E198 - Johnson, Gracie
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:00 AM
1020 - Bernhardt, Gregory; 1030 - Chance, Lisa; 1032 - Hansen, Noreen; 1275 - Maynard, Tara; 1303 - Gonzalez, Chenenne; 1334 - Betances, Janine; 2025 - Hinson, Samantha; 2143 - Hilton, Jeremy; 2214 - Pew Mortgage Research Lavalle, Aneurin; 2301 - Brown, MarkAnthony; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2338 - Scott, Joe; 2339 - Ford, Morgan; 2359 - Valentine, Christopher; 2365 - Pitlak, Catherine; 2377 - Maisonet, Nathan; 3062 - Phillips, Domiona; 3124 - Hill, William; 3223 - Knowles, Yvonne; 3251 - Strickland, Katrina; 3261 - Garcia, Betty; 3347 - Warner, Steven; F389 - Rodriguez, Maria Erlinda; F399 - Jonathas, Blonide; F413 - Guerrero, Manuel; F448 - Rosado, Miguel; G460 - Gerace, Madilyn; G472 - Wilson, Alfred; G477 - Hayden, Bert; G510 - Nguyen, Brian; G516 - MARRERO, JEANNETTE; G518 - Razzani, Anthony; H550 - Macdonald, Frances; I628 - Nanton, Anderson; I663 - charles, joel; I688 - Blanco, Jorge
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 10:15 AM
A090 - Martinez, Francisco; A138 - RAMIREZ, NIKKI; A140 - Figueroa, Josue; A156 - Vazquez, Cesar; A206 - Grossett, Linda; A239 - Guerrero, Alexandra; A241 - Brown, Brenda; A278 - Guadalupe, Lizaida; B334 - Rodriguez, Keyla; C343 - Riggs, Ashley; C368 - Henderson, John; C385 - Smith, Dale; C394 - Clarke, Devon; D408 - Sanchez, Abelardo; D444 - Mendez, Roberto; D489 - Vazquez, Madelyn; E505 - Hernandez, Deveneir; E512 - Rowley, Niubys; E515 - Camery, Laurel
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:30 AM
1127 - Vega, Jose; 1203 - Lebron, Elizabeth; 1231 - Lopez, Alberto; 1311 - Vasquez, Keith; 1342 - Rodriguez, Jennifer; 1345 - Park, James; 1378 - Waters, Nile; 1387 - Howard, Sonya; 1441 - Urra Gonzalez, Jose; 1443 - Lapointe, Michael; 1714 - Casiano, Christopher; 1745 - HEREDIA, JULIO; 1751 - Stearman, Michael; 2040 - RIVERA, BLANCA; 2045 - PETERSON, JOSHUA; 2047 - Lewis, Ashlie; 2212 - Young, Jessshai; 2222 - Coria, Jose; 2239 - Jarosch, Patsy
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 10:45 AM
0163 - Valdivieso, Jesusa; 0170 - Vera, Naomi; 0174 - Gonzalez, Maria; 0180 - Hendricks, Damian; 0193 - Vinas, Fior; 0413 - Elton, Jason; 0468 - Williams, Darvi; 0506 - Betancourt, Alex; 0517 - Torres, Michael; 2006 - McCullough, Rhonnell; 3003 - Higgins, Dwayne; 3013 - Smith, Roosevelt; 3078 - Hernandez, Roberto; 3094 - Crespo, Gabriel; 5030 - Cordero, Eric; 6006 - Sudic, Hrvoje John; 6025 - Sallee, Brittany; 6026 - Flores, Jose; 7001 - Marquez, Hiram
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:00 AM
1005 - Rodriguez, Georgina; 1009 - Hild, Jesse; 1110 - Lopez, Janelle; 1217 - Roman, Pedro; 1231 - Alacan, Eddie; 2015 - Borbon, Luis; 2032 - Johnson, Michaele; 2045 - REYES, MADELINE; 2256 - Ruiz, Richard; 2286 - Shaw, Precious; 2312 - Chase, Darren; 2402 - Hernandez, Christian; 2413 - Ayers, Thomas; 2430 - Lackey, Leslie; 2527 - McGinnis, Karla; 2608 - Hancock, Sandra; 2613 - FOSTER, TAMARA; 2625 - REYES, MADELINE; 2683 - Bradford, Nicole; 2684 - Cancel, Vanessa; 2700C - Rodriguez, Jasmine; 2712 - Thomas, Brooke
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 11:15 AM
0052 - Faheem, Ibneugene; 0121 - BATTAD, JACOBO P; 0244 - Jones, Bevelyn; 2080 - Wade, Kenneth; 2102 - adler, Jurenal; 2109 - Torres, Joe; 2125 - Rivera, Jorge; 2143 - Pettway, Ashley; 4012 - Hunter, Tamela; 4019 - Roman, Kim; 4076 - Jackson, Kwame; 5003 - MacLeod, Gary; 5017 - Byrd, Kenneth; 5018 - Heath, Chelsea; 6001 - Alicea-Andino, Joe; 6044 - Dahill, Patrick; 6047 - Serrano, Claribel
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 11:30 AM
1029 - Bjanes, Beth; 1120 - Alshahrani, Sultan Ahmed; 1198 - Torres, Eduardo; 2004 - Pagan, Susan; 2035 - Glynn, Richard; 2116 - Williams, Barbara; 2231 - Garoniak, Ross; 2252 - Glynn, Richard; 4018 - Alphonse, Marva; 4020 - Beamon, Stephen; 4115 - Walker, James; 5033 - Bolinski, Robert; 5053 - Espy, Melody; 7005 - Grey, Dashun
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 11:45 AM
0112 - Pineda, Joshua; 0208 - Lee, Tecompency; 0213 - Johnson, Jeffery; 0268 - Cheveres, Alma; 0274 - Roberts, Shawn; 0296 - Smith, Micheal; 0300 - Bernstein, Dorian; 3021 - Sherfield, Eric; 4002 - River-Gonzalez, Daisy; 7030 - Garcia, Juan; 7040 - neale, cheryl; 7069 - Mc Quilla, johnny; 7080 - Lorne, Monique; 7092 - Johnson, Asia; 8027 - Saenz, Cristhian; 9001 - Gibson, Lisa; 9014 - Nelson, Linda
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:00 PM
A030 - Poveromo, Dawn; C080 - Jefferson, Daequera; C101 - Berment, Karla; C112 - Phillips *, Antony Bryan; C169 - pizarro, damaris; C200 - Blakley, Daniel. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on August 30, 2019
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 09:30 AM
0101 - casiano, joel; 0112 - Gaines, Tia; 0130 - grimes, nellie; 0132 - Washington, Jeremiah; 0136 - chambers, takiesha; 0139 - Long, Nivea; 0215 - Gray, Jehu; 0220 - Ayrow, Brandi; 0233 - Castro, Yolanda; 0237 - Lass, Mariana; 0239 - Gueits, Jashira; 0241 - Jones-Biddings, Djuanua; 0329 - St Julien, Herline; 0330 - Tyson, Jenesis; 0334 - Garcia, Danilin; 0352 - Mcnair, Randy; 0355 - Melendez, Haydee; 0437 - desravines, kenny; 0443 - Belcher, Bobby; 0518 - Bargaineer, Marquitia; 0519 - Roque De Montalvo, Carolina; 0526 - Frazier Jr, Trent; 0613 - Baptiste, Paulette; 0627 - Anthony, Laquice; 0707 - Borrero-Caquias, William; 0802 - Norwood, Elijah; 0803 - Israel, Jean; 0811 - Riggsby, Sean; 0828 - Davis, Tiffany; 0909 - rodriquez, nidia; 0910 - Nichols, Alexis; 09120 - Silva, Arturo; 0940 - Mcclinton, Hezekiah; 0950 - cabassa, ann marie; 0976 - hechavarria, maria; 0990 - Orange Blossom Trail Development Board Karr, William; 1057 - jesus, laura; 1063 - Adams, Travis; 1072 - Jett, Charles; 1077 - Oneal, Victoria; 1081 - Blount, Everette; 1082 - Lomax, Nakia; 1086 - Frink Jr., Willie; 1115 - Jett, Charles; 1123 - Alba, Zulay; 1126 - Pierre, Noel; 1145 - Fassy, Bessie; 1164 - Edwards, Mae; 1208 - Deas, Angel; 1230 - Croker, Christopher; 1234 - Colon, Carlos; 1235 - Godden, Adrian; 1251 - Mcwhorter, Toni; 1305 - Emile, Kingneene; 1308 - Browne, Lakisha; 1325 - Rodriguez, Fernando; 1328 - St Louis, Junior; 1330 - Francis, Aaron; 1337 - Smith, Charles; 1385 - Vasquez, Edwin; 1387 - Cadet, Jordan
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 09:45 AM
A111 - Brown, Keyra; A126 - Andre, Keny; B221 - Redding, Jon; B222 - Lalanne, Patrick; B223 - Thomas, Mary; B246 - Cole, Corinna; B281 - Paul, Eddie; C302 - Jean, Sorlyn; C312 - Walden, Jeannell A; C326 - Walden, Joseph; C328 - Patel, Pooja; D411 - Owens, Kathy; D414 - Bradley, Shetoni; D416 - Campbell, Qwanda; D428 - Lewis, Charles; D430 - Williams, Eddie; E508 - Wright, Althea; E520 - Williams, Kiya; E522 - Colon, Anna; E528 - Buckner, Vincent; E541 - daniels, divida; E547 - Anderson, Ruby; E550 - Jackson, Regina; E581 - Stevenson, Faith; F600 - Kessy, Joseph; F630 - Simon, Karen Ingrid; G700 - Williams, Valecia; H802 - Friend, Willie; H808 - Diaz, Mercedes; H828 - Colon, Aixys; H842 - Obannon, Argus; J905 - Andrade, Elba
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 10:00 AM
B004 - Amill, Denise; B012 - Smith, Eric; B041 - Oliver, Barbara; B044 - Guaman, Juan; C007 - Ullman, Shannon; C023 - Snipes, Prince; C024 - Lee-Williams, Precious; C037 - Divra, Anly; C043 - Yarbrough, LaTasha; D009 - Dieudonnette, Petion; D031 - Louis, Vayola; D043 - Vera, David; D064 - Washington, Lorenzo; D069 - auguste, peterson; D070 - Kenney, Jefferey; E025 - Rice, Annette; E027 - chevalier, yves; E033 - graham, sollostin; E039 - Casco, Tania; F007 - Robinson, Phadael; G001 - davila, michael; G010 - Flerurant, Jempson; G014 - Decius, Evains; G034 - Powell, John; J008 - Grant, Dexter; J020 - Taylor, Rambziare; J022 - Colvin, Tadailon; J030 - Resto, Jose; J032 - Everett, Jeffery; J043 - Legrand, Mercedes; J044 - Rios, Carlos; J045 - FOSTER, KATHY; J056 - Paul, Ernsceau; J110 - Anty, Rebecca; J135 - Alonzo, Luis; J143 - fIALLOS, miguel; J145 - Crespo, Kristie Laura; J163 - Aiken, Venessa; K005 - Patrick, Ashley; K035 - Chance, Charles; K036 - Hibbert, Christopher; K053 - Hall, Frances; K074 - Purnell, Brenda; K077 - Davis, Richard; K095 - Williams, Kenya; K107 - Sims, William
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 10:15 AM
A114 - Daugherty, Rendell; A120 - rosario, yina; B236 - Edouard, Guerdie; C318 - Ross, Latasha; C319 - Ginel, Cindy; C323 - Bennett, Anqunette; D419 - Bailey, Michael; E506 - Ramagli, Dawn; E546 - Haddock, Phillip; F628 - Johnson, Ollie; G701 - Lopez, Dehannah; G707 - Guiness, Jean; G711 - Guillaume, Jean; G714 - Guse, Kristina; G719 - Simon, Johnesha; H802 - Rosenthal, Richard; H837 - Gonzalez, Alfonso; J012 - Ayala, Joshua; J038 - Saint Suren, Magdala; L215 - Bell, Wesley; L228 - Williams, Dean; M314 - Solorzano Jerduca, Jean Pierre; N408 - Ortiz, Carlos; N410 - Morales, Mary; O501 - Saintil, Saprina; O515 - Wright, Shayla; P018 - espino, jose; P021 - Pryce, Glenn; P032 - Rodriguez, Fernando
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 10:30 AM
1007 - Hyche, Myers; 1009 - Alvarado, Enrique; 2011 - Maresca, Karen; 4011 - Smith, Benjamin; 5050 - Eady, Andre; 6411 - Abreu, Allison; 6420 - Thompson, Candice; 6438 - Harris, Lashawnta; 6449 - Nerette, Jean Emmanuel; 6529 - Smart, Judy; 6647 - Dunlap, Nicole
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:45 AM
A001 - Brooks, Vertreca; B010 - Hemmer, Tyler; B035 - Ruiz Sanchez, Jose Luis; C008 - Salvat, Zoraida; C014 - Soler, Miker; C018 - Baez, Diana; C051 - Bar, Perry; C054 - Suarez Dorta, Jorge; C058 - Avila, Yoly; C080 - Kidd, India; D002 - Millan, Maria; D044 - Morales Medina, Ariel; D057 - Pineiro, Christian; D075 - Yzquierdo, James; D092 - Collazo, Awilda; D098 - Agudelo, Nelson; D127 - Alam, Trisha; D133 - Dye, Melinda; D143 - Gonzalez, Anthony; D147 - colon, luis; D163 - hart, salima; D208 - Shanks, Dequan; E042 - AGOSTO, LILLIAN; E103 - Puello, Jose
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:00 AM
B113 - Rivera, Michael; B147 - Quinine Aponte, Bryan; B193 - Jarvis, Kelly; B219 - Ramos, Denise; B231 - KELLEY, NANCY; C111 - Morales, Olga; C155 - Tate, Alfred; C171 - Amador, Ivan; C211B - Owen, Cheryl; C230 - Jones, Chris
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 11:15 AM
0141 - Cordero, Josephine; 0150 - Larribeau, Annelle; 0225 - Belezair, Alandra; 0243 - Desue, Cornell; 2002 - Gonzalez, Maria; 2007 - Bumgardner, Tina; 2008 - morin, christopher; 3063 - Rodriguez, Joel; 4015 - Rivera, Felix; 4025 - Domenech, Anthony; 5009 - Rivera, Ramon; 6016 - Mcneely, Christopher; 6019 - Arias, saira; 6021 - Areizaga, Anthony; 6023 - Taylor, Taronda; 7008 - Adorno, Raul; 7052 - Ewen, Monica; 7092 - Orozco, Jamiel; 7093 - Mcdaniel, Jasmine; 7101 - Gehle, Kimberly; 7104 - Ferreira, Roger; 7118 - Carrero, Gerald; 7123 - Cusiccanqui, Cammie; 8177 - Sikaffy, Maria; 9012 - Soriano, Luz
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 11:30 AM
1005 - Smith, Labrina; 1103 - Vazquez, Marisol; 1141 - Dandy, David; 2026 - Cordero, Luis; 2101 - Saavedra, Venicia; 2136 - Heifetz, Avee; 2141 - Saavedra, Venicia; 2210 - Flowers, Jarvis; 2216 - Mackey, Gregory; 2251 - Miranda, Jose; 3027 - Hagness, Michael; 3043 - Moore, John; 3058 - Watkins, Timothy; 4012 - Rodriguez, Joel; 4029 - Oconner, Cynthia Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on August 29, 2019
, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 09:30 AM
0005 - Perfecting Praise Ministries, Inc. Baxter Jr, Robert; 0037 - Kocher, Tamara; 0059 - Johnson, Rodrick; 0083 - arredondo, Carolina; 0118 - fernandez, Sammy; 0241 - Ligon, Latarsha; 0249 - Banks, Stephanie; 0252 - Edwards, Mae; 0257 - Richardson, Tarrence; 0265 - COAR, GEORGE; 0268 - Gilmore, Ernest; 0271 - Lacomb, Joanne; 0302 - Elmontis, Rosetta; 0324 - Mitchell, Barbara; 0326 - Augustin, Justice; 0330 - Young, Arthur; 0336 - Woodall, Ashley; 0339 - Williams, Nia; 0344 - Swinn, Gabriel; 0363 - Lanier, Luvonda; 0376 - Jackson, Artteria; 0377 - Ligon, Timothy; 0436 - Arnold, Willie; 0481 - Brown, Vanessa; 0490 - Elmontis, Shawanda; 0501 - Carey Jr, Willie; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0512 - Scott, Shana; 0516 - Brown, Debra; 0549 - Davis, Alfred; 0558 - Cornell, Tracey; 0559 - Mumford, Henry; 0574 - Snell, William; 0598 - Gilmore, April; 0606 - Williams, Alma; 0613 - Peeples, Cheryl; 0617 - Daniels, Raydarius; 0625 - Jackson, Olivia; 0626 - Farah, Francois; 0646 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0650 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0659 - Bruton, Phillip; 0660 - Dareus, Roodly; 0673 - Jones, Diera; 0694 - Brown-Ennis, Marvina; 0722 - Lanier, Luvonda; 0744 - Perez, Arkeisha; 0776 - Davis, Bre; 0784 - Savinon, Maria; 0789 - Gassant, Guy; 0865 - Wallace, Sequaiya; 0884 - Pickard, Zakeia; 0888 - Baxter, Shelia; 1005 - Mccrimon, Robert
PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:45 AM
1205 - Clark, Regina; 1206 - Risper, Beverly; 1407 - Carter, Charlene; 1605 - Satterwhite-Bush, Gail; 1611 - Sims, Beatrice; 1802 - Morris, Joyce; 1813 - Green, Anthony; 1833 - louis, natasha; 2301 - Lewis, Darrian; 2325 - Bryant, Anita; 2515 - Fredrick'sullivan, Xavia; 2526 - Peters, Irose; 2600 - Colon, Jose; 2610 - Elmontis, Ofilia; 2714 - Andrea, Leanna; 2811 - Grant, Shawn
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:00 AM
1015 - Richardson, Pamela; 1214 - Garvin, Shevonne; 1334 - Williams, Marquise; 1343 - Halley, Meaghan; 1351 - Houghton, Douglas; 1356 - Johnson, Yakita; 1468 - New Life Ministers Of Orlando Inc Thomas, Tangela; 1517 - Cinamella, Dominick; 2003 - Swint, Danielle; 2013 - May, Victoria; 2039 - Greene, Terrell; 2044 - Garcia, Maria; 2112 - Schlawiedt, Brittany; 2209 - Palomino, Jose; 2241 - Williams, Ollie; 2282 - Jovin, Jean; 2424 - Serna, Ceara; 2622 - Serna, Ceara; 2624 - Bailey Iii, James; 3122 - Maurice, Choizilien
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 10:15 AM
0123 - Holt, Asia; 0205 - King, Marica; 0210 - Smith, Alveishia; 0308 - Wright, Sheronda; 0406 - Spears, Marilyn; 0622 - Hargrove, Shandilyn; 0712 - Corral, Gena; 1001 - Siegel, Jennifer; 1002 - Goldsmith, Marquele; 1206 - Grubbs, Tasha; 1215 - Valentin, Nancy; 1227 - Mighty, Aaron; 1304 - Perez, Hiram; 1306 - Salhab, Eli; 1316 - James, Diane; 1511 - Griggs, Marvin; 1717 - Grossnickle, Phillip; 1747 - Napier, Vivian
PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 10:30 AM
B023 - Oakley Transport INC Armstrong, Kyle; B039 - Moraga, Marisela; C031 - Farias, Luciano; C036 - CSandli, Kris; D005 - Burton, Monica; D068 - Wilcox, Denise; E008 - Mott, Octavius; F006 - Harvey, thierry; F019 - DUNSTON, DENESE; H003 - Oswalt, Tammy; NA03 - Robinson, Latonya; NA04 - Combs, Sharon; NA08 - Strickland, Paula; NA18 - Bauduy, James; NB01 - Verardo, Anthony; NC08 - Jones, Lolita; NC09 - Mantey, Pamela; S013 - elasquez, Jordan; S025 - Johnson, Tieria; S038 - Bradford, Latanya; U017 - Harris, Marcia; U030 - DePasque II, Kenneth
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 10:45 AM
3035 - Smith, Tyler; 4016 - Saa, Johans; 4023 - Miele, Elizabeth; 4025 - Aviles, Lisa; 4041 - Shrock, Nancy; 4045 - Scheibe, Samantha; 4066 - Peterson Jr., Norman (Norm); 5001 - Sutton, John; 5039 - Kyker, Stephen; 5080 - Simpkins, Debra; 6019 - Sheffield, Matthew; 6086 - Nienstedt, Mark; 6206 - Cocone, Pablito; 6227 - Sabin, Dixie; 7001 - Smith, Anthony
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 11:00 AM
1009 - Dioum, Wilmide; 4034 - Williams, Angela; 5073 - Hewitt, James; 5086 - Armstrong- Russell, Yvette; 5138 - Suarez, Melissa; 5149 - Rodriguez, Harid; 6033 - Gilbert, Danyell; 6036 - Mckenzie, Theresa; 6046 - Swanson, Tiffany; 6107 - Hester, Michael; 6145 - Perez, Anthony; 7006 - Burgess, Jerome; 7007 - Turner, Larry
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 11:15 AM
0001 - Waltzer, Paul; 0370 - Nieves, Albert; 0407 - LUX, CARLOTA; 0541 - Rosario, Angelica; 0674 - BROOM SR., DUANE; 0730 - Graffiti junction Walker, Aubrey; 0782 - Burhenne, Ronald
PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487 4595 Time: 11:30 AM
0030 - Walters Jr, Samuel; 0043 - Shelton, Elizabeth; 0158 - Mendoza, Jessica; 0316 - Baez, Josue; 0342 - Bloser, Jayson; 0477 - Camacho, Judy; 1009 - Dickerson, Saphronia; 1023 - Turner, Liz; 2037 - Landon, Sophia; 3002 - Miranda, Ricardo; 3015 - Vansciver, Thomas; 3041 - hendricks, kirsten; 3056 - Avant, Kendalynn; 3066 - Mcgrath, Kevin; 3081 - Rivera, Nannette; 3086 - Downing, Shanon; 3096 - Gutierrez, Angelique; 4040 - Delaurier, Madison; 4060 - Sprague, James; 5022 - Cunningham, Michael; 5023 - Tarrell, Jeffery; 6007 - Burns, Victor
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326 6338 Time: 11:45 AM
B017 - DeLeon, Chasity; B054 - Lindsay, Kaitlyn; B134 - Antonetti, Luis; B157 - LaPalm, Donna Lynn; B192 - Redden- Drake, Shonda; C060 - Hyler, Neil; C063 - Felix, Damaris; C087 - Durham, Toby; D024 - Turner, Tanisha; D033 - Hyler, Neil; D038 - Newman, Krystal; D040 - Talbert, Lina; D049 - Dominguez, Jose Luis; D083 - Cumberland, Charles; D085 - Rivera, Yesenia; D089 - Jackson, Devine; F008 - Majors, Rebecca; F020 - Potocki, Daniel; F025 - Carmen -Llamedo, Maria. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244- 8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
AATR ORLANDO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 08/30/2019, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. AATR ORLANDO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FMEU65E28UB00733 2008 FORD
1G8JW52R8YY636006 2000 SATURN
2HGFA16859H357551 2009 HONDA
JTKDE177X60134057 2006 SCIO
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824
, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 29, 2019
1HGEJ8248WL028610
1998 HONDA
JHMFA36247S011274
2007 HONDA
JM3KFACM8J0332689
2018 MAZDA
JTDBT123030261243
2003 TOYOTA
AUGUST 30, 2019
1B7HL48X02S719128
2002 DODGE
WAUED24B5YN041155
2000 AUDI
WVWAK73C56E045153
2006 VOLKSWAGEN
AUGUST 31, 2019
1FMEU64E77UA87090
2007 FORD
1G8AJ55F36Z156267
2006 SATURN
2C3JA53G95H679104
2005 CHRYSLER
SEPTEMBER 1, 2019
1G8ZH5288WZ319368
1998 SATURN
1GNDT13S242253060
2004 CHEVROLET
1N4DL01D7XC160711
1999 NISSAN
2T1AE09B1RC066151
1994 TOYOTA
NOTICE OF SALE
Morningstar Storage, located at 3350 Dovera Dr, Oviedo, FL 32765: 407-744-1270
announces the sale of 2 storage units on September 9th, 2019 at 12:30 pm EST: Name, Unit #, Contents: Juan Rodriguez 3244 Household goods Lakesha Boswell A127 Household goods Dated this 14th of August 2019 And 21st of August 2019
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2005 Toyota
VIN# JTKDE177950056997
1999 Ford
VIN# 1FTZF1729XNA81371
2005 Pontiac
VIN# 1G2ZG528754145124
1999 Mercedes
VIN# 4JGAB54E3XA128234
2002 Saturn
VIN# 1G8ZF528X2Z146579
2005 Toyota
VIN# 1NXBR32E55Z440168
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on August 28, 2019 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
Valued patients of Ferncreek Healing Center and/or Chiropractor Dr. Jodi L. Rice, D.C. the office is closing 08/30/2019. Requests for records can be made to (407)228-8228 until that time. Requests after that date can be made to the record holder Drjodirice@gmail.com
or PO Box 536812 Orlando Fl. 32853-6812 *The records will be held for a minimum of 5 years